20 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

If you're having the absolute worst start to 2024, just remember...
1.
The person who's about to have the most sour lunch of all time:
2.
The person whose cake went skydiving:
3.
The person who's going to spend the next 5 to 10 years of their life reorganizing these cards:
4.
The person who got a beautiful dress for a rotisserie chicken:
5.
The person who at least owned up to their mistake:
6.
The person who was kind enough to share their fruit with some friends:
7.
The person who, quite simply, dropped the darn dough:
8.
The person who picked a fight with the wrong tree:
9.
The person who now has SOUP VISION:
10.
The person who just put up the saddest sale of all time:
11.
The person who likes to sleep surrounded by chocolaty flavors:
12.
The person who must never play Scrabble ever again:
13.
The person whose cat food is spawning new species:
14.
The person whose lemon is begging to be put out of its misery:
15.
The person whose package was hidden perfectly under a layer of snow:
16.
The person who got a little extra for free with their soup:
17.
The person whose steak filets look like they've seen things...terrible things:
18.
The person whose headphones went absolutely nuclear:
19.
The person whose air filter has been doing, quite frankly, diddly squat:
20.
And the person who got a very special "Oops! All Fives" deck of cards: