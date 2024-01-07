Skip To Content
    20 Poor, Poor Souls Who Just Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Week Than You

    Not the best way to start the new year.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're having the absolute worst start to 2024, just remember...

    1. The person who's about to have the most sour lunch of all time:

    A person holding a lemon with caption &quot;I packed my lunch in the dark&quot;
    u/borschtbeet / Via reddit.com

    2. The person whose cake went skydiving:

    A cake that fell off a cake stand in the refrigerator
    u/an303042 / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who's going to spend the next 5 to 10 years of their life reorganizing these cards:

    Hundreds of trading cards from a big box spill all down a flight of stairs
    u/just_huan / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who got a beautiful dress for a rotisserie chicken:

    They ordered a pink spangled minidress and got a micro dress
    u/thatonechickennoodle / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who at least owned up to their mistake:

    A huge hole in the ceiling with &quot;Yes, I fell through the ceiling&quot; caption
    u/rhugzie17 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who was kind enough to share their fruit with some friends:

    A cut squash with hundreds of ants in it
    u/mischiefactual / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who, quite simply, dropped the darn dough:

    Dough spilling out of a pan to cover the shelf of an oven
    u/zeeebies / Via reddit.com

    8. The person who picked a fight with the wrong tree:

    A person&#x27;s car window is smashed, and a pinecone is inside the car
    u/violetocelot / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who now has SOUP VISION:

    A pair of glasses sits in a bowl of almost finished soup
    u/kb1976 / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who just put up the saddest sale of all time:

    A diamond ring in a case, with caption &quot;She said no,&quot; with $2,000 crossed out and price of $1,500
    Facebook

    11. The person who likes to sleep surrounded by chocolaty flavors:

    Sheets folded in a bin and covered in cocoa powder
    u/hnhgroff / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who must never play Scrabble ever again:

    Person&#x27;s Scrabble letters: Two A&#x27;s, three I&#x27;s, and two O&#x27;s
    u/spacemanspliff1218 / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose cat food is spawning new species:

    An opened can of cat food with mold extending from one part
    u/chasevernon / Via reddit.com

    14. The person whose lemon is begging to be put out of its misery:

    A person holds a desiccated, old lemon slice with caption &quot;This is the lemon I was given for my drink&quot;
    u/Ok-Assistant-3391 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person whose package was hidden perfectly under a layer of snow:

    A notification of a package having been delivered, with a photo of a snowy scene and no visible package accompanying it
    u/accidental-like / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who got a little extra for free with their soup:

    Maggots in liquid on a spoon, with caption &quot;Found some friends in my soup!&quot;
    u/pancho_conpancho / Via reddit.com

    17. The person whose steak filets look like they've seen things...terrible things:

    Several gray-green, rancid-looking steak filets
    u/acsanchez2 / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose headphones went absolutely nuclear:

    Melted AirPods
    u/shinsare69 / Via reddit.com

    19. The person whose air filter has been doing, quite frankly, diddly squat:

    Person went to change their air filter and noticed that they never took the old one out of the plastic
    u/networkingsight / Via reddit.com

    20. And the person who got a very special "Oops! All Fives" deck of cards:

    A new deck of cards consists of 5 of diamond cards
    u/accurateclimate4760 / Via reddit.com

    Majestic.