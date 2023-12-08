I Don't Think I've Ever Laughed Harder At All These People Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion This Year

Internet Finds·Posted on Dec 8, 2023I Don't Think I've Ever Laughed Harder At All These People Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion This YearThere's no coming back from that.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. On brain capacity: genderoutlaws.tumblr.com 2. On hair: reddit.com 3. On dinner: Twitter: @madnessfc4 4. On baking bread: Twitter 5. On gaming: Facebook 6. On dating: reddit.com 7. On steak: Twitter 8. On spectacles: reddit.com 9. On beauty: Twitter: @insultsrare 10. On words: Twitter 11. On chicken: Facebook 12. On boom boom: reddit.com 13. On talking: reddit.com 14. On car sales: Facebook 15. On World War II: Twitter: @storyslug 16. On surgery: trashrabbits.tumblr.com 17. On clothes: Facebook 18. On Google: Instragram 19. On office views: Facebook 20. On doing your best: Instagram 21. On libraries: toskarin.tumblr.com 22. On romance: chat-chouage.tumblr.com 23. On politics: reddit.com 24. On extraterrestrials: Twitter 25. On transportation: farmers-against-thespiants.tumblr.com 26. On dolphins: reallyreallyreallytrying.tumblr.com 27. On concessions: Twitter: @upblissed 28. On cuisine: Twitter: @meme_zar 29. On internet arguing: u/mollanj / Via reddit.com 30. On zombies: Reddit.com 31. On pay: Facebook 32. On January: Twitter 33. On children: Facebook 34. On Texas: Twitter 35. On the Earth: Twitter 36. On corn: u/CAP2304 / Via reddit.com 37. On "manning up": reddit.com 38. On eggs: danielkanhai.tumblr.com 39. On IQ: reddit.com 40. On vacationing: drakesquad.tumblr.com 41. On pointlessness: reddit.com 42. On spelling: misguidedghostboy.tumblr.com 43. On dogs: dawwwwfactory.tumblr.com 44. On bathrooms: Twitter: @justicehorn_ 45. On the Civil War: Facebook 46. On internet commenting: u/EastSideDomi / Via reddit.com 47. On milk: reddit.com 48. On "the friend zone": Facebook 49. On the American utopia: Facebook 50. On sustenance: Facebook Did you enjoy all those wacky pictures but really wish you could've been listening to some cool tunes while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2023. Bless!