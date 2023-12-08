Skip To Content
I Don't Think I've Ever Laughed Harder At All These People Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion This Year

There's no coming back from that.

BuzzFeed Staff

1. On brain capacity:

&quot;So trans people should just be allowed to murder whoever they want?&quot; &quot;your brain could revolve inside a peanut shell for a thousand years without touching the sides&quot;
2. On hair:

&quot;The skin on the palm of your hand does not have the ability to grow hair; what part of your body do you wish had this type of skin?&quot; &quot;Between my eyebrows&quot;; &quot;I&#x27;m guessing that &#x27;s&#x27; isn&#x27;t needed?&quot;
3. On dinner:

Lots of takeout fast food on a desk, which has a chunk missing from the side of the top, with comment, &quot;all that food and you decide to eat your desk&quot;
4. On baking bread:

Person posts a photo of a loaf of baked bread that looks extremely dense, saying &quot;This is it lads, the worst loaf of bread I&#x27;ve ever made,&quot; with comment, &quot;A toddler with a skateboard could get more air than that&quot;
5. On gaming:

&quot;Does this game exist?&quot; &quot;Second Life is not a game; it is a multi-user virtual environment; it doesn&#x27;t have points or scores, it doesn&#x27;t have winners or losers&quot;; &quot;Oh, it definitely has losers&quot;
6. On dating:

Person wants a hookup app with girls who have lower standards and aren&#x27;t &quot;heavy-set,&quot; is told you have to be interesting to attract interesting people; they say they are interesting and are told, &quot;Spoken like the human equivalent to a bowl of bran flakes&quot;
7. On steak:

Person posts a photo of sliced steak they cooked &quot;for the first time&quot; that looks raw, with comment, &quot;What did you cook that under, a heated argument?&quot;
8. On spectacles:

Person posts photo of their prescription sunglasses that &quot;are like half an inch thick,&quot; and someone comments, &quot;They had to decommission two lighthouses to make those things&quot;
9. On beauty:

&quot;Has anyone told you how beautiful you are today&quot;; &quot;No&quot;; &quot;Better luck tomorrow&quot;
10. On words:

&quot;&#x27;Far right,&#x27; another word for anyone that disagrees with me,&quot; response: &quot;&#x27;Far right&#x27; is two words&quot;; &quot;Great come back,&quot; response: &quot;Comeback is one word&quot;
11. On chicken:

Person posts photo of chicken legs they air-fried, with plate propped on their leg and showing their bare dirty foot, and someone responds, &quot;Why are your feet seasoned better than the chicken?&quot;
12. On boom boom:

&quot;Silly but legit exercise question: How come my watch doesn&#x27;t say &#x27;it looks like your exercising&#x27; when I make boom boom with my partner?&quot; &quot;It doesn&#x27;t register workouts shorter than 3 minutes&quot;; &#x27;I&#x27;ll see myself out&quot;
13. On talking:

&quot;Another word of advice for those that need it: Writing words on a website is not speaking it is typing; thank you for coming to my Ted Talk&quot;; &quot;You mean your Ted Type?&quot;
14. On car sales:

Person selling a 2002 Nissan Micra for 1,000 pounds is asked if it&#x27;s still available; when person says yes, they get &quot;Not surprised&quot; in response
15. On World War II:

&quot;Germany winning WW2 would&#x27;ve been a massive W for all of humanity&quot;; resposne: &quot;Dipping your balls into liquid nitrogen before tapping them with a croquet mallet would be a massive W for all of humanity&quot;
16. On surgery:

&quot;im gonna get plastic surgery to look like a porcelain doll&quot;; &quot;why? arent toilets already made out of porcelain?&quot; &quot;shut the hell your mouth&quot;
17. On clothes:

Person asks if a &quot;women&#x27;s jumper&quot; is &quot;still avelable,&quot; is told yes but they misspelled &#x27;available&#x27;; they say, &quot;Not sure why that&#x27;s an issue&quot; and are told they made an issue out of nothing so they can&#x27;t buy it, and to &quot;go back to school and learn spelling&quot;
18. On Google:

&quot;Google should not be used in school nor taught in school; computers and the internet have ruined kids,&quot; &quot;Be a good role model and get off the internet then&quot;
19. On office views:

Person posts images of views above clouds with caption &quot;The view from my office,&quot; and person responds, &quot;What are you? God&#x27;s receptionist?&quot;
20. On doing your best:

Lance says, &quot;You did your best and that&#x27;s all that matters; I&#x27;m proud of you boy,&quot; response: &quot;If that&#x27;s his best then&quot;; Lance: &quot;If Lance wanted to hear from an asshole, he would have eaten a can of beans&quot;
21. On libraries:

Person asks &quot;Are there other visual novels without pictures? Like ones that are just dialogue and narration,&quot; and someone responds, &quot;perhaps something at the library can help us&quot;
22. On romance:

&quot;The other day I started writing an office romance but quickly remembered that I have no idea what working in an office is like&quot;; &quot;As opposed to your vast personal expertise in romance?&quot; And person responds with a giant sad emoji
23. On politics:

&quot;On a serious note what are people&#x27;s opinions here? I haven&#x27;t followed politics for a while now&quot;; &quot;you&#x27;re barely old enough to follow politics kid&quot;; &quot;and you&#x27;re way too old to be taking shirtless mirror selfies but hey here we are&quot;
24. On extraterrestrials:

&quot;Woman shouldn&#x27;t get this angry from a man&quot;; &quot;You type like an alien who has discovered human language and is trying to use it for the first time&quot;
25. On transportation:

&quot;My favorite mode of transportation is tap dancing&#x27;: &quot;Get on a tractor for once in your life you sickening theater person&quot;
26. On dolphins:

&quot;People say dolphins are smart but there not smart enough to not be Shty grey rubber tubes flappin about in the gotdamn ocean&quot;; &quot;you are the piss lord of shit mountain ... hefting turds down the mountainside&quot;
27. On concessions:

Person posts tubs of fried chicken and French fries with caption, &quot;If they sold these in theaters instead of popcorn I&#x27;d be happy&quot;; response: &quot;you will never financially recover after buying chicken wings from the movie theater&quot;
28. On cuisine:

Person posts photo of fries with very green peas and a stick of breaded meat or fish with caption, &quot;British cuisine, best in the world,&quot; and someone responds, &quot;The peas look like someone melted the toy soldiers from Toy Story&quot;
29. On internet arguing:

Someone says &quot;Screaming about it on the internet to people that generally share your values never fixed anything,&quot; and someone replies &quot;it&#x27;s written text, you can read it however you like; for example, I read your comment in Goofy&#x27;s voice&quot;
30. On zombies:

Someone says something confusing (&quot;How do thirst walk the thirst drink eat zombie the food, having problems reloading the zombie after dark&quot;) and gets told to check the battery in their carbon monoxide detector
31. On pay:

Person looking for a babysitter, paying $125/week for 5 am to 6 pm; response: &quot;Ah okay, so 52 cents/hour; good luck!&quot;
32. On January:

Someone says &quot;just realized january is spelled the same forwards and backwards&quot; and gets told, &quot;You can tell by a mf tweets the teacher used to hand back test test folded up in school&quot;
33. On children:

In response to handwritten sign &quot;If your child puts his/her hand in the topping you have to pay for the entire container,&quot; person responds, &quot;The ones offended by the sign are the type of parents who have kids that smell like hot dog water&quot;
34. On Texas:

&quot;They built Texas with infrastructure that&#x27;s like &#x27;let&#x27;s hope it doesn&#x27;t rain, snow, hail, get windy, stormy,&quot; and other weather; someone responds, &quot;L opinion go back to New Hampshire,&quot; and &quot;how many cigarettes did ur parents force you to eat?&quot;
35. On the Earth:

Person posts photo of the sky over the sea with text &quot;No curve here&quot; and &quot;Can we agree on that?&quot; on the horizon; someone responds, &quot;I love flat earthers because they remind me that there are always people even more disappointing than me&quot;
36. On corn:

&quot;Loser, I feel like I could throw corn kernels on the ground in front of you and you&#x27;d peck them up like a chicken&quot;; &quot;What the fuck&quot;
37. On "manning up":

&quot;Need to fucking grow a pair, women don&#x27;t even know what they bloody want half the time — don&#x27;t let them dictate what you can do!&quot; Response: &quot;There&#x27;s a reason why you post in r/divorce&quot; and &quot;Oof&quot;
38. On eggs:

&quot;I like when you see people in the grocery store buying eggs because they always pick up the carton and open it like it&#x27;s a metal briefcase full of cash in a drug deal&quot;; response: &quot;People are checking to see if any of the eggs are cracked you walnut&quot;
39. On IQ:

&quot;Your iq is zero&quot; and &quot;and i have at least 500 times bigger iq than u&quot;; response: &quot;Well, I might not be extremely wise, but at least I know that 0 x 500 is still 0&quot;
40. On vacationing:

&quot;I&#x27;ll be 40, no kids, and people will say &#x27;i&#x27;m sorry for you&#x27; and I&#x27;ll be like how was the Wiggles reunion tour, I went to Italy&quot;; &quot;It&#x27;s sad to think oneself more important than progeny&quot;; &quot;so the concert wasn&#x27;t as good as you thought it would be, huh&quot;
41. On pointlessness:

&quot;Not even gonna bother with watching these pointless videos, the things people will do for attention,&quot; &quot;Yeah, some people online are just constantly seeking attention—this one dude I met online even comments on videos he didn&#x27;t even watch&quot;
42. On spelling:

&quot;I think of my paycheque like mana in a videogame,&quot; someone corrects them to &quot;paycheck,&quot; they say &quot;Oh sorry, I live in Canada where we spell things correctly,&quot; and person responds, &quot;What a polite way to say fuck you&quot;
43. On dogs:

Photo of a small white dog with golden ears and caption, &quot;Mom&#x27;s potato staring at me across the room,&quot; response: &quot;This dog looks exactly like what Renaissance era painters thought dogs looked like&quot;
44. On bathrooms:

Photo of an &quot;All genders&quot; bathroom sign with caption, &quot;Kansas City airport! Hell no, I will not fly into this airport&quot;; response: &quot;Wait till she hears how the bathrooms on the plane work&quot;
45. On the Civil War:

&quot;The Civil War wasn&#x27;t about slavery until the Union started losing; many Southern generals couldn&#x27;t have cared less about slavery&quot;; &quot;So you have a degree in US history during that time? Because I do and that&#x27;s the dumbest fucking thing I&#x27;ve ever heard&quot;
46. On internet commenting:

&quot;I can&#x27;t think of anything I give a fuck less about,&quot; &quot;And yet you wasted a minute writing this comment and another reading my reply&quot;; response: &quot;Sometimes it takes a minute or two to get a booger out of my nose, don&#x27;t act like ur better than a booger&quot;
47. On milk:

&quot;Milk always goes good with pizza or spaghetti and meatballs,&quot; response: &quot;I upvoted you because of the context of this post, but know that you do not deserve to be considered a human being&quot;
48. On "the friend zone":

&quot;Girls will pound themselves silly with a piece of plastic while leaving a good man that would love them till end of time in the friend zone,&quot; &quot;Tony if someone leaves you for a piece of plastic, it&#x27;s not the piece of plastic&quot;
49. On the American utopia:

&quot;America isn&#x27;t perfect, but it&#x27;s closer than any other society has been; it&#x27;s easily the most free country to ever exist, and the leader in healthcare and every other industry&quot;; &quot;There&#x27;s a tree working hard to make oxygen for you, fucking apologize to it&quot;
50. On sustenance:

&quot;Who cares, USA is still the best country on earth, you sad Europeans will never know what it&#x27;s like to own land or a full-size truck, to grow your own food&quot;; response is a photo of  plants and &quot;can&#x27;t imagine what it&#x27;s like to grow my own food&quot;
