35 Things Basically Every Single Person On Earth Has Experienced But Would Never Dare Talk About

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Pretty much every single human-being on Earth has experienced...

1. The totally rational thought:

Text: &quot;Humorous personal thought about accidentally having a gun before airport security.&quot;
Twitter: @tthreadfhul

2. The most audacious of questions:

Qadi @BigQadi

The Receptionist at the dentist office will look u dead in the eye and ask if ur available 4 months and 13 days from now

Twitter: @BigQadi

3. The nostril closure:

Meme with text about going to bed and two camera lenses representing nostrils
u/feeling_growth_6670 / Via reddit.com

4. The Google of desperation:

Me googling the number that just called me instead of answering pic.twitter.com/M52bVb1kR5

— No One (@silentkil_er) May 6, 2023
Twitter: @silentkil_er

5. The lowest point of your life:

sean 🧙‍♂️ @Swhln

chasing after a ping pong ball is so dehumanizing

Twitter: @Swhln

6. The washing machine anger:

Tweet questioning why a washing machine misrepresents the remaining cycle time
Twitter: @lemonbalmbaby

7. The regret:

Meme featuring a woman with hand on face, captioned about forgetting reusable bags and agreeing to buy one
reddit.com

8. The quick existence check:

Alexis Darling @alexisJdarling

I like to walk to my gate at the airport to make sure it exists before I get food

Twitter: @alexisJdarling

9. The eye rub:

M 🍓 @babyariees

don’t talk to me when i’m rubbing my eye i won’t hear you 😂

Twitter: @babyariees

10. The correct way to store your phone:

Comparison of typical items in left pocket like keys, wallet, and multitool, and right pocket with phone and earphones
reddit.com

11. That strange pain:

Meme with two panels showing a man clutching his chest with discomfort, captioned with swallowing water painfully
u/demonmonarch / Via reddit.com

12. The superiority:

Meme with text &quot;Me watching someone Google something less efficiently than I would,&quot; featuring a man smirking
u/nibisitaas / Via reddit.com

13. The acting performance of the century:

Nikki🇲🇫  @nikkicruiser

Me pretending to need something else at the store until the person moves outta the of the stuff I actually need

Twitter: @nikkicruiser

14. The need to make bubbles:

meme of someone blowing into a straw and making bubbles in milk
reddit.com

15. The rapid aging:

b r u c e . d u s h i i m e @bruce_dushiime

Website: you must be of legal age to view this content. What year were you born? Me at age 11 (playing it safe): 1753

Twitter: @bruce_dushiime

16. This exact thought growing up:

tweet reading remember those days when you missed school and you&#x27;d check the time and think they&#x27;re eating right now
Twitter: @jjamz_

17. The double and triple check:

Jess Gray @HeyJessGray

me, watching the airplane’s wing during takeoff…trying to figure out if those little flaps are supposed to be moving like that:

Twitter: @HeyJessGray

18. The absolute betrayal:

Danny Watson @danny_watson93

When you carry ur pet to your room and it walks out

Twitter: @danny_watson93

19. The complete loss of trust:

Dak (Retired) @RidiculousDak

Y’all ever notice how when you lose the remote you lose trust in everyone? “Are you sitting on the remote?” “No” “Alright stand up then”

Twitter: @RidiculousDak

20. The compulsion to draw this exact sun in the corner of a sheet of paper:

sun with sunglasses
reddit.com

21. The blanket conundrum:

𝕌𝕓𝕒𝕚𝕕 ☪︎ @ubazxo

me sweating in bed because I must have a blanket no matter the temperature

Twitter: @ubazxo

22. The fear:

Knightly⚔️ @sedimoandrew23

"The tag of my shirt touching my back" My brain:

Twitter: @sedimoandrew23

23. The attempt to fly under the radar:

text reading 13 year old me watching tv and not moving a muscle so they don&#x27;t notice it is past my bedtime
reddit.com

24. The most satisfying smack:

meme about smacking a leaf
Twitter: @eduardonut0

25. The relief:

Man with hand on head, relieved expression, text about waking up from a nightmare without consequences
u/PartyCityOG / Via reddit.com

26. The very specific planning:

Mom says event starts at 3; person plans backward to wake up at 10 to be on time
u/chugalkhorni / Via reddit.com

27. The instantaneous yacking:

juju @ihyjuju

yall remember in first grade when we were just chillin in class then somebody threw up outta nowhere

Twitter: @ihyjuju

28. The pee-er's dilemma:

Vidhi Garg @VidhiGarg9

Me trying to stay sleepy when going to the bathroom at 4am

Twitter: @VidhiGarg9

29. The transformation:

BETH @Beth_Jdv

When you finish the ice-cream and start nibbling on the wooden stick.

Twitter: @Beth_Jdv

30. The ear opening:

Ashter @AshokSun1

When your ear randomly pops and your hearing suddenly increases by 50%.

Twitter: @AshokSun1

31. The horror... the horror:

Sean Gallagher @seangallagher96

I've been alive 20 years and still haven't found the right thing to say when somebody knocks on the door of the public bathroom you're in

Twitter: @seangallagher96

32. The struggle of online shopping:

person not sold on 19 5 star reviews but sold on hundreds of 4 star reviews
reddit.com

33. The humiliating double-check:

Carine @carinewalidd

Do you ever pull out your phone to check the time but you have to do it again because you forgot to look at the clock or am I just stupid

Twitter: @carinewalidd

34. The need to walk around a pool like this:

three ways to walk in water
reddit.com

35. The "I didn't steal anything" walk:

Twitter: @shitpostbale

And the squeal:

L E S E D I @Hybreed_SA

Nobody: My ear randomly: ᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉ

Twitter: @Hybreed_SA

EEEEEEEEEEEEE.