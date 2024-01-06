35 People Who Spent A Toooooon Of Money On Something And Pretty Much Immediately Regretted It

1.
The person whose sandwich is, quite simply, an affront to all that's holy:
2.
The person who either is the biggest human alive or just got a plate of the world's saddest wings:
3.
The person whose perfume is one with the angels now:
4.
The person whose large is more like...a smarge:
5.
The person who is about to make the greatest teaspoon of soup you'll ever see:
6.
The person whose new pot is juuuuust a bit squished:
7.
The person who'd better savor every last bite of that there meatball:
8.
The person whose package got nice and smooshed:
9.
The person whose burrito might just be the saddest burrito my eyes have ever seen:
10.
The person with the saddest sandwich I've ever seen:
11.
The person whose engagement ring shall engage no more:
12.
The person with the best seat in the house:
13.
The person who paid a fortune for nothing but foam:
14.
The person who should no longer handle any machinery:
15.
The person whose tragedy sent chills down the backs of mall goths everywhere:
16.
The person who was kind enough to share "Today's Top Hits" with Pennywise:
17.
The person whose cat will be forever immortalized in their kitchen:
18.
The person whose phone was destroyed to an almost comical degree:
19.
The person who got the greatest gift of all while online shopping:
20.
The person whose upgraded lake view includes a view of some of nature's most beautiful metal objects:
21.
The person whose expensive haircut came out just a bit uneven:
22.
The person who experienced true nugget tragedy:
23.
The person who ordered and received an 8-year-old's conception of a salad:
24.
The person whose cobbler shall cobble no more:
25.
The person whose pizza laughs in the face of extra bacon:
26.
The person whose rear end we must offer our prayers to:
27.
The person who got this sandwich for ANTS:
28.
The person who asked for extra fries and got extra lies:
29.
The person who bought this monitor for even more ANTS:
30.
The person who won't be able to send their kid to college after this breakfast:
31.
The person whose retainer shall retain no more:
32.
The person who cracked open a new bag of Oop! All Stems:
33.
The person who might not be able to buff that out of their ring:
34.
The person who learned a valuable lesson about online shopping:
35.
The person whose iPhone got a new, HEAVY-DUTY paint job: