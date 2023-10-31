My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
This is what a lion's fang looks like compared to a cat's fang:
2.
In Finland, the largest container of mayonnaise is labeled "American size":
3.
This is how big Antarctica is compared to the United States:
4.
Speaking of which, this is what Antarctica would look like if all the ice melted:
5.
The different ways to say something like "it's the bees knees" in different languages are incredible:
6.
Submarines are really, really big:
7.
This is what the inside of a grenade looks like:
8.
Couches, my friend...couches can be really, really big:
9.
This is the difference between modern-day corn and its pre-domesticated form:
10.
This is what the painting directly across from the Mona Lisa looks like:
11.
These two 12-pound dumbbells belonged to Frederick Douglass, who lifted weights every single morning:
12.
This is what an authentic, mint condition Woodstock 1969 ticket looks like:
13.
Speaking of tickets, here's what one to the 2000 Sydney Olympics looked like:
14.
This is Franz Reichelt sporting a homemade parachute suit that he was confident would save him if he jumped off the Eiffel Tower:
15.
This is what a can of Coca-Cola looks like in Saudi Arabia:
16.
This is what Japan's Mount Fuji looks like from Gotemba City:
17.
This is apparently an eighth grade test from 1912. Are you passing it?
18.
An Ancient Egyptian cemetery dating back to the New Kingdom and 1,500 BC was recently discovered in Egypt. This is the inside of a high priest's daughter's coffin:
19.
Some scallops have a ton of tiny little blue eyes:
20.
This is what the planet Mercury looks like up close:
21.
This is what Napoleon's toothbrush looked like:
22.
And, finally, this is what a one ton block of cheese looks like: