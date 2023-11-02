    My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 60 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

    These pictures just get better and better.

    1. This is what Antarctica looks like from the window of a plane:

    Flat-looking, nonverdant scene from an airplane window
    Neato.

    2. Hummingbird eggs are very, very small:

    A hand holding a quarter next to a hummingbird nest containing eggs smaller than the coin
    And we must protect these tiny little eggs at all costs.

    3. This is what a minimum security prison in Norway looks like:

    A person sitting in a large room with comfy chairs, sofa, TV, and wood cabinet, table, and seats, and floor
    Looks comfier than my apartment.

    4. Baby owls sleep facedown, on their stomachs:

    Baby owl lying flat facedown on sand or dirt
    This is because their heads are too heavy to hold up otherwise. Been there, brother.

    5. This is roughly how many passenger trains there are in the USA compared with Europe:

    A map of the US with a few straight lines, with huge gaps, crisscrossing the country, and Western and Eastern Europe showing a very tangled, extremely dense network of lines, especially in England, France, Austria, and Germany
    Spot the difference!

    6. This is how big a size 18 shoe is compared with a can of soda:

    The sneaker is at least three or four times higher than the can
    Size 18 feet are gigantic...who knew?

    7. This is what a sunset looks like from space:

    A vertical reddish line among the clouds against the curvature of space
    Hmmm. Is this more or less impressive than the sunset your mom has as the background on her iPhone lock screen? Weigh in on this in the comments, please.

    8. The original plan for Mount Rushmore included the bodies of the four presidents:

    Model of Mount Rushmore
    Money ran out before the rest of the presidents' rocky bodies could be carved.

    9. This is how large the biggest seed on the planet, the double coconut seed, is compared with a person:

    Someone holding the seed — which looks a bit like the backs of two thighs and buttocks — in front of their face
    That, my friends, is a big ol' seed.

    10. This is what a $100 bill looked like in 1977, 2003, and 2017:

    Back view of all three: 1977 has an ornate font for &quot;100,&quot; 2003 has a simpler font, 2017 has a new illustration of Independence Hall and a redesigned, large vertical &quot;100&quot; in a different font
    Folks, do we stan the 2003 $100 bill?

    11. The names for a bookworm in different languages are incredible:

    Terms for book lovers in various languages, translated into English: &quot;Reading horse&quot; in Danish, &quot;Library rat&quot; in Spanish, &quot;Chapter maggot&quot; in Finnish, &quot;Ink drinker&quot; in French, and &quot;Page mage&quot; in Croatian
    12. This is how big an average-size human is compared with a bunch of different bears and, just for fun, the tallest man who ever lived, Robert Wadlow:

    Robert Wadlow superimposed against a wall and reaching just under 9 feet on the wall&#x27;s height scale, along with bears standing on their hind feet (with only one taller than he is), and a woman, who comes up to his hips
    Not quite tall enough, Bob.

    13. This is what the "American section" of a Polish grocery store looks like:

    &quot;This is America&quot; section, with items like Tabasco and HP sauce, Oreo products, and Reese&#x27;s, M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s, and Twix candy
    Oreos...Nerds...hot sauce...Reese's...I'll allow it.

    14. This is what Mount Everest looks like from the window of a plane:

    Mount Everest and surrounding snowcapped mountains
    Grim thought: This is also a picture of the hundreds of people who never made it down Everest.

    15. Hedges can be absolutely massive:

    A giant hedge in width and height, soaring above a person and a car near it
    I wish to stroke that hedge.

    16. And bolts, my boy? Bolts can be absolutely gigantic:

    A hand holding a giant bolt
    Imagine how cool it would be to screw one of these bad boys in.

    17. This is how big a battleship, specifically the USS Iowa, is compared with a normal-size boat:

    A small boat in the water looking like a toy boat next to a battleship
    Battleships: They're big.

    18. Speaking of which, submarines are also really, really big:

    The photo is from very far away, and yet the submarine takes up the whole frame; the people walking on board look like tiny figurines
    This is the Russian submarine Dmitry Donskoy, and those tiny things on it are people.

    19. One panel of glass survived the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. This is it:

    A panel of glass from 9/11 in a museum display
    Wow.

    20. This is the last meal Richard Nixon ate in the White House before he resigned as president — pineapple, cottage cheese, and a glass of milk:

    Pineapple, a dollop of cottage cheese on top, and milk on a tray
    Honestly, he should've resigned just for eating this wild meal.

    21. This exhibit shows what happens to marble over time if people are allowed to stick their grubby little paws all over it:

    Display with &quot;Please don&#x27;t touch the vase&quot; headline, showing a pristine handprint in marble and a smudgy and discolored version next to it that people are allowed to touch
    The untouched marble is on the left, and the touched marble on the right.

    22. This is what the REST of a fire hydrant looks like:

    A fire hydrant on its side, showing an extended curved pipe extending from it
    Long fella.

    23. This is how big Antarctica is compared with the United States:

    Antarctica is superimposed over a world map, and the width is almost the same as the US, while the length runs from Guatemala to the north of Canada
    Bigger or smaller than you expected? Sound off in the comments or open a window and yell your thoughts out into the street.

    24. This is the death mask of Sir Isaac Newton:

    A person holding the mask up in front of their face: eyes closed, eyebrows furrowed, and thin lips
    It was created after he died. He looks uncomfortable.

    25. Thomas Edison's last breath was captured and now resides in a museum:

    &quot;Edison&#x27;s Last Breath&quot; display with a test tube: &quot;During Edison&#x27;s final illness,  a rack of test tubes was close to his bedside; upon his death, Edison&#x27;s son Charles had them sealed with paraffin wax&quot;
    My friends, what do you think it smells like?

    26. This is what the Oval Office looks like completely empty:

    The Oval Office without any furniture or books, just the empty built-in bookcases and the wood floor with a zigzag pattern
    This was in 2001 while it was being renovated.

    27. This is what North Sentinel Island in the Bay of Bengal, home to one of the world's last uncontacted peoples, looks like from above:

    Aerial view of North Sentinel Island, surrounded by water
    That means the people who live there have little to no contact with the rest of the world. If you want to read more about the Sentinelese, read all about 'em here.

    28. This is what a tumbleweed looks like before, well, it tumbles:

    A bush that looks like weeds
    Well, then.

    29. This is Travis Gienger standing over his award-winning 2,749-pound pumpkin, which won the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off:

    A giant pumpkin and a man barely seen above it
    Folks, do we stan Travis's giant pumpkin?

    30. This is what the fossilized skin imprint of a dinosaur looks like:

    A man holding up a gray, flat block with a raised surface with crevices
    This imprint in particular is from a duck-billed dinosaur and is over 70 million years old. Looks like a basketball.

    31. Remember Nickelodeon Studios? Slime Time Live and all that jazz?

    Brightly colored Nickelodeon Studios, with stairs and large toy objects outside it
    Well, this is what it looks like today:

    A blue-and-white balcony building with a few potted trees in front of it and a Hard Rock Cafe sign next to it
    You're old.

    32. This is the check for $7.2 million, issued Aug. 1, 1868, that the US sent to Russia for the purchase of Alaska:

    An old check with very ornate cursive handwriting, dated August 1, 1868
    Would love to personally receive $7 million from the US government one day.

    33. This picture, taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, shows what a dying star looks like:

    A dying star, with a red, shimmering outer ridge and different colors in different areas of the interior
    Specifically the Ring Nebula. The star looks this way because it's "throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel."

    34. This is what the painting directly across from the "Mona Lisa" looks like:

    It&#x27;s a huge painting of a wedding reception in Greece, featuring countless people on a patio with a blue sky overhead
    It's "The Wedding at Cana" by Paolo Veronese. Which do you prefer?

    35. This is a tiny, pill-size camera that you swallow so that doctors can get a...well, a very intimate look at your digestive system:

    A hand holding a PillCam capsule
    We are living in the future.

    36. This is what a cabinet full of uranium glass looks like under UV light:

    The cabinet&#x27;s contents look like glowing, neon-green figurines
    In case you were wondering, uranium glass can consist of up to 2% uranium.

    37. This is what the "hand" of a manatee looks like:

    Close-up of a manatee&#x27;s flipper, showing what look like toes and small hairs on the rough surface
    Look at those little nails.

    38. This is the first picture ever taken of an image broadcast on television:

    A pixelated image of a face that looks as if it consists of vertical strips put together
    It's from 1926. Can we get a petition for Netflix to pick up "Man's Blurry Head"?

    39. These are the "Stairs of Death," an extremely steep staircase located in Peru's Huayna Picchu:

    Overhead view of people walking down extremely steep, narrow cobblestone stairs alongside a cobblestone edifice
    To be honest with you, I just think "Stairs of Death" is cool as hell.

    40. This picture, from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, shows a number of performers making a human torch:

    A large human torch of many levels, each one made up of male and female athletes; the base has three levels of people standing and sitting
    Ain't that just the neatest.

    41. There's an underwater ancient Roman city that you can dive to and explore:

    A diver on the ocean floor, looking at a graphic on the ocean floor
    It's the partial remains of Baiae, an ancient Roman resort town located outside of Naples, Italy.

    42. Stoplights, but for U-turns, exist:

    A red U-turn stoplight next to a &quot;U-turn only&quot; sign
    I'm in awe.

    43. This is the Brewster armor suit, one of the first fully functional suits of body armor designed for World War I combat:

    &quot;Brewster body armor, 1917-1918,&quot; looking clumsy and heavy, with a boxy helmet that covers the entire head and extends into a chest shield
    All I'll say is, you better not let Gru see you wearing that.

    44. You can move an entire house with a truck:

    a two-story house, with attic, attached to a truck on the highway
    Talk about a mobile home...sheesh!

    45. This is Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, enjoying his invention:

    Lonnie smiling and spraying a Super Soaker
    Bless this man.

    46. During the Battle of Britain during World War II, cows were painted with bright white paint to stop cars from hitting them during the nightly blackouts:

    A woman painting a cow white
    Thank you for your service, cow.

    47. Couches, my friend...couches can be really, really big:

    A sofa posted online for sale, and it is extremely long; it sits in a straight line and has seating for 15 people
    Anyone want to go in on the Long Oxblood Chesterfield Style Leather Sofa?

    48. This picture, from 1930, shows a plane flying over the old city of Baghdad:

    Aerial view of a smallish city surrounded by a sandy-looking, barren landscape
    Again, I just think it's neat.

    49. There are a whole bunch of trees on Earth that were planted with seeds that flew to the moon on Apollo 14:

    A plaque identifying &quot;Moon Sycamore: From seeds which were carried to the moon&quot; in front of a large tree amid grass and near a house and other buildings
    They were brought to the moon by astronaut Stuart Roosa.

    50. This is how England's A303 road evolved over time:

    A303 road evolving over the years, with a timeline of different surface layers, from natural chalk (showing squids as a historical representative) to buried turf line, Bronze Age trackway, Roman road, medieval cart track, turnpike road, and modern road
    Brings back the giant squids, I say.

    51. This is what a lion's fang looks like compared with a cat's fang:

    The cat&#x27;s fang is about the length of a quarter and very skinny, while the lion&#x27;s fang is about half the size of a person&#x27;s palm
    Can you tell which is which? 

    52. This map, from 1507, is the first map to ever label America as "America":

    An old world map
    As you probably know, it was named in honor of Amerigo Vespucci and was "the first map to depict clearly a separate Western Hemisphere, with the Pacific as a separate ocean."

    53. The different ways to say something like "It's the bee's knees" in various languages are incredible:

    The other versions include &quot;dog&#x27;s bollocks&quot; from England, &quot;duck&#x27;s nuts&quot; from Australia, &quot;cow&#x27;s vagina&quot; from China, and &quot;baby Jesus in velvet underpants&quot; from France
    I gotta give it up to the French here.

    54. This is what the inside of a grenade looks like:

    Half a grenade has been removed to reveal what it looks like inside, which features a spring, pin, and a powder at the bottom
    Never thought about this.

    55. This is the difference between modern-day corn and its pre-domesticated form:

    The two look completely different, with the pre-domesticated form being much smaller, a different color, and with significantly fewer kernels
    56. In sad news, the world's oldest dog, 31-year-old Bobi, died last month:

    Bobi with his owner
    RIP to Bobi the king.

    57. This is what an authentic, mint condition Woodstock 1969 ticket looks like:

    The ticket shows it was for three days and cost $18; it has been sealed in an appraiser container and rated as gem mint 10
    Gem Mint 10, folks. Would you rather have this or a 2011 Mike Trout Topps Update card?

    58. This is Franz Reichelt sporting a homemade parachute suit that he was confident would save him if he jumped off the Eiffel Tower:

    A man in a black-and-white photo with a large piece of cloth attached to his suit with several straps
    On Feb. 4, 1912, he gave it a go. It did not deploy.

    59. This is apparently an eighth-grade test from 1912. Are you passing it?

    The test is divided into sections for grammar, geography, physiology, and civil government
    Feel free to describe the heart in the comments.

    60. Some scallops have a ton of tiny little blue eyes:

    The small eyes can be seen on their body directly underneath their shell; there are several of them side by side along the length of the body
    I had to learn it, and now you have to too.

    And, finally, this is what a 1-ton block of cheese looks like:

    The cheese is a giant cylinder, seemingly about the height of an adult person, but much wider
    Wow. Incredible.