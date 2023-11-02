My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Completely Blown After I Saw These 60 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Month

1.
This is what Antarctica looks like from the window of a plane:
2.
Hummingbird eggs are very, very small:
3.
This is what a minimum security prison in Norway looks like:
4.
Baby owls sleep facedown, on their stomachs:
5.
This is roughly how many passenger trains there are in the USA compared with Europe:
6.
This is how big a size 18 shoe is compared with a can of soda:
7.
This is what a sunset looks like from space:
8.
The original plan for Mount Rushmore included the bodies of the four presidents:
9.
This is how large the biggest seed on the planet, the double coconut seed, is compared with a person:
10.
This is what a $100 bill looked like in 1977, 2003, and 2017:
11.
The names for a bookworm in different languages are incredible:
12.
This is how big an average-size human is compared with a bunch of different bears and, just for fun, the tallest man who ever lived, Robert Wadlow:
13.
This is what the "American section" of a Polish grocery store looks like:
14.
This is what Mount Everest looks like from the window of a plane:
15.
Hedges can be absolutely massive:
16.
And bolts, my boy? Bolts can be absolutely gigantic:
17.
This is how big a battleship, specifically the USS Iowa, is compared with a normal-size boat:
18.
Speaking of which, submarines are also really, really big:
19.
One panel of glass survived the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11. This is it:
20.
This is the last meal Richard Nixon ate in the White House before he resigned as president — pineapple, cottage cheese, and a glass of milk:
21.
This exhibit shows what happens to marble over time if people are allowed to stick their grubby little paws all over it:
22.
This is what the REST of a fire hydrant looks like:
23.
This is how big Antarctica is compared with the United States:
24.
This is the death mask of Sir Isaac Newton:
25.
Thomas Edison's last breath was captured and now resides in a museum:
26.
This is what the Oval Office looks like completely empty:
27.
This is what North Sentinel Island in the Bay of Bengal, home to one of the world's last uncontacted peoples, looks like from above:
28.
This is what a tumbleweed looks like before, well, it tumbles:
29.
This is Travis Gienger standing over his award-winning 2,749-pound pumpkin, which won the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off:
30.
This is what the fossilized skin imprint of a dinosaur looks like:
31.
Remember Nickelodeon Studios? Slime Time Live and all that jazz?
Well, this is what it looks like today:
32.
This is the check for $7.2 million, issued Aug. 1, 1868, that the US sent to Russia for the purchase of Alaska:
33.
This picture, taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, shows what a dying star looks like:
34.
This is what the painting directly across from the "Mona Lisa" looks like:
35.
This is a tiny, pill-size camera that you swallow so that doctors can get a...well, a very intimate look at your digestive system:
36.
This is what a cabinet full of uranium glass looks like under UV light:
37.
This is what the "hand" of a manatee looks like:
38.
This is the first picture ever taken of an image broadcast on television:
39.
These are the "Stairs of Death," an extremely steep staircase located in Peru's Huayna Picchu:
40.
This picture, from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, shows a number of performers making a human torch:
41.
There's an underwater ancient Roman city that you can dive to and explore:
42.
Stoplights, but for U-turns, exist:
43.
This is the Brewster armor suit, one of the first fully functional suits of body armor designed for World War I combat:
44.
You can move an entire house with a truck:
45.
This is Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker, enjoying his invention:
46.
During the Battle of Britain during World War II, cows were painted with bright white paint to stop cars from hitting them during the nightly blackouts:
47.
Couches, my friend...couches can be really, really big:
48.
This picture, from 1930, shows a plane flying over the old city of Baghdad:
49.
There are a whole bunch of trees on Earth that were planted with seeds that flew to the moon on Apollo 14:
50.
This is how England's A303 road evolved over time:
51.
This is what a lion's fang looks like compared with a cat's fang:
52.
This map, from 1507, is the first map to ever label America as "America":
53.
The different ways to say something like "It's the bee's knees" in various languages are incredible:
54.
This is what the inside of a grenade looks like:
55.
This is the difference between modern-day corn and its pre-domesticated form:
56.
In sad news, the world's oldest dog, 31-year-old Bobi, died last month:
57.
This is what an authentic, mint condition Woodstock 1969 ticket looks like:
58.
This is Franz Reichelt sporting a homemade parachute suit that he was confident would save him if he jumped off the Eiffel Tower:
59.
This is apparently an eighth-grade test from 1912. Are you passing it?
60.
Some scallops have a ton of tiny little blue eyes:
And, finally, this is what a 1-ton block of cheese looks like: