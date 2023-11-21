My Little Peanut-Sized Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time This Week

1.
To scale, this is how big a strand of human hair is compared to an egg cell:
2.
They sell red Solo cups as "American party cups" in New Zealand:
3.
This is what some of the first New York City tour buses looked like in 1904:
4.
Champagne vending machines exist:
5.
This just might set the world record for smallest hand-carved wooden spoon:
6.
Redwood trees are absolutely gigantic:
7.
Here's another shot of a redwood tree absolutely towering over a car:
8.
This is the Queensland Stinger, one of the world's most dangerous plants:
9.
This is how big the Democratic Republic of the Congo is compared to the east coast of the United States:
10.
This is the Murchison meteorite, a meteorite found in Australia that formed over seven billion years ago:
11.
This is what the big ol' noggin of the Statue Of Liberty looks like from the torch:
12.
This is the Thanksgiving menu that was served at the Plaza Hotel in 1899:
13.
This is what an elephant's tail looks like close up:
14.
And this is what one of those tail hairs looks like up close:
15.
This is apparently a set of "instructions for new mothers" given to new moms in the 1940s:
16.
These are the shoes (well, shoe) Marie Antoinette wore to her execution during the French Revolution:
17.
Speaking of 18th and 19th century French history, Napoleon's hat recently sold at auction for 2.1 million dollars:
18.
Chickens can occasionally lay soft, smooshy eggs with no shell:
19.
Moths can be REALLY, REALLY big:
20.
Here's a list of every named generation going back to the 1400s:
21.
This is what a receipt for a Model T car looked like in 1919:
22.
This enormous disk is what 10 MB of data looked like in the 1960s:
23.
And corn, my friends, corn can grow very strangely: