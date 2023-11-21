Skip To Content
My Little Peanut-Sized Brain Is Completely And Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time This Week

Thanksgiving in 1899 looks...interesting.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. To scale, this is how big a strand of human hair is compared to an egg cell:

Model of an egg cell and human hair strand
u/guarentee_popular / Via reddit.com

The egg cell, or ovum, is the largest cell humans have and over 10,000 times bigger than a sperm cell.

2. They sell red Solo cups as "American party cups" in New Zealand:

American party cups
u/Ok_Truck_8792 / Via reddit.com

America's finest cultural export.

3. This is what some of the first New York City tour buses looked like in 1904:

An old NYC tour bus
Universal History Archive / Contributor

No walls...no seatbelts...just vibes.

4. Champagne vending machines exist:

A champagne vending machine
u/iselljetparts / Via reddit.com

God is good, folks. God is good.

5. This just might set the world record for smallest hand-carved wooden spoon:

A very tiny spoon
u/timely_Reading_4975 / Via reddit.com

I love this little spoon.

6. Redwood trees are absolutely gigantic:

people standing next to a redwood tree
Pictorial Parade / Getty Images

7. Here's another shot of a redwood tree absolutely towering over a car:

A car parked near some redwoods
General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

That's a big tree, folks!

8. This is the Queensland Stinger, one of the world's most dangerous plants:

Queensland Stinger
u/mootjuggler / Via reddit.com

Apparently, touching it feels like you're simultaneously "being burned by hot acid and electrocuted at the same time."

9. This is how big the Democratic Republic of the Congo is compared to the east coast of the United States:

Model of the Republic of the Congo over the US
thetruesize.com

Bigger or smaller than you expected?

10. This is the Murchison meteorite, a meteorite found in Australia that formed over seven billion years ago:

The Murchison meterorite
u/previous_report_68 / Via reddit.com

That makes it over two billion years older than our solar system.

11. This is what the big ol' noggin of the Statue Of Liberty looks like from the torch:

The Statue of Liberty
Fox Photos / Getty Images

How can I tell my barber I want my hair cut like Lady Liberty without telling them I want my hair cut like Lady Liberty?

12. This is the Thanksgiving menu that was served at the Plaza Hotel in 1899:

Plaza Hotel Thanksgiving menu
u/surtock / Via reddit.com

What are you going for? Might be partridge and orange jelly tarts for your boy.

13. This is what an elephant's tail looks like close up:

An elephant nose and tail
Jacobeukman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's HAIRY!!! My goodness.

14. And this is what one of those tail hairs looks like up close:

A rounded hair in the palm of a hand
Thanh Nguyen / AFP via Getty Images

It's thick, folks. IT'S THICK!

15. This is apparently a set of "instructions for new mothers" given to new moms in the 1940s:

Instructions for mothers
u/the_unfunny_hump / Via reddit.com

NEVER UNWRAP YOUR BABY.

16. These are the shoes (well, shoe) Marie Antoinette wore to her execution during the French Revolution:

One of Marie Antoinette&#x27;s shoes
Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images

Leave a comment describing the kicks you're wearing to your untimely end.

17. Speaking of 18th and 19th century French history, Napoleon's hat recently sold at auction for 2.1 million dollars:

Napoleon&#x27;s hat
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu via Getty Images

Leave a comment describing the hat you'd wear if you were exiled on an island off the coast of Tuscany.

18. Chickens can occasionally lay soft, smooshy eggs with no shell:

A chicken egg with no shell
u/jeph_diel / Via reddit.com

Smooshy is now a medical term, by the way.

19. Moths can be REALLY, REALLY big:

a large moth on someone&#x27;s hand
u/gregornot / Via reddit.com

This is a giant wood moth and, you guessed it, it's found in Australia.

20. Here's a list of every named generation going back to the 1400s:

Generations list
Facebook: CTYJohnsHopkins

And I bet they all hated the one that came after them, as humans always do.

21. This is what a receipt for a Model T car looked like in 1919:

u/big_D_usernametaken / Via reddit.com

Would love to drive one of these straight to Warren G. Harding's house and whoop his rear-end for Teapot Dome.

22. This enormous disk is what 10 MB of data looked like in the 1960s:

A man holding a disc whose diameter is wider than his torso
u/sixfivezerotwo / Via reddit.com

Can't even fit three MP3s on that hunka junk.

23. And corn, my friends, corn can grow very strangely:

Corn that&#x27;s grown strangely
u/captain_wisconsin / Via reddit.com

I just think it's neat! Let me enjoy the weird corn.