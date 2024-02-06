My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Mind-Bending Pictures For The First Time Last Week

1.
In the hours after he died, a death mask was made of Napoleon Bonaparte's face:
2.
This is how close Russia is to Alaska:
3.
The Liberty Bell is a puny little bell:
4.
Da Vinci's "The Last Supper" is pretty dang big:
5.
Oranges can have green skin in certain climates. Yet, for some reason, they are not called "greens":
6.
This is the Terex 33-19 Titan, an absolute behemoth of a truck that was the largest in the world for multiple decades:
7.
This is what the private movie theater inside the White House looks like:
8.
This is Henry Ford cruising around in the first car he designed, the Quadricycle:
9.
If you boil 5 gallons of ocean water, this is roughly how much salt you'll be left with:
10.
Should you ever get the urge to polish a coconut, this is what it will look like:
11.
This is the "American Super Bowl" section of a German grocery store:
12.
Speaking of which, this is how enormous the mustard section in a German grocery store is:
13.
Not only is there a place that claims the longest hallway in America, but there's also a plaque commemorating it:
14.
This is what a 30-year-old horse's tooth looks like:
15.
Last month, this 500-pound tuna was sold for nearly $800,000 at an auction in Tokyo:
16.
Pine cones, my friend...pine cones can be really, really big:
17.
If you're flying in a plane above Bahrain, you can see the entire country:
18.
This is what the inside of an air mattress looks like:
19.
When the sun is directly overhead, everyday objects won't cast a shadow:
20.
Windmill blades are absolutely gigantic:
21.
In 1936, you could give birth and stay in the hospital for 11 days and pay less than $62:
22.
And, finally, feast your eyes upon this Roman sculpture of a dog licking itself, perhaps the most magnificent work of art ever commissioned: