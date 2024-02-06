Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

My Dumb Little Brain Just Got Turned To Mush After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Mind-Bending Pictures For The First Time Last Week

Simply fascinating stuff.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. In the hours after he died, a death mask was made of Napoleon Bonaparte's face:

Bald, eyes closed, sharp nose, hollow cheeks
Culture Club / Getty Images

Napoleon had a big ol' honker, evidently.

2. This is how close Russia is to Alaska:

Mountains of Russia visible across the water from the Alaska shore
u/nicolenpillow_1899 / Via reddit.com

Sarah Palin is shaking right now.

3. The Liberty Bell is a puny little bell:

A man in a military uniform with King Charles III and Queen Camilla standing near the bell, which is on a pedestal and stands a bit higher than they are
Pool / Getty Images

Sad-looking bell there, that. Hate to see it. Pathetic stuff. Also check out those goobers on the right.

4. Da Vinci's "The Last Supper" is pretty dang big:

A person standing underneath the mural painting
u/wondertwin_17 / Via reddit.com

That's actually how big Jesus was in real life. I know. I met him.

5. Oranges can have green skin in certain climates. Yet, for some reason, they are not called "greens":

Whole and halved green oranges
u/1954isthebest / Via reddit.com

Neat!

6. This is the Terex 33-19 Titan, an absolute behemoth of a truck that was the largest in the world for multiple decades:

A person standing next to the truck — the person reaches about half the height of the wheel
u/rockisti / Via reddit.com

Imagine this in the world's largest sandbox. Wow.

7. This is what the private movie theater inside the White House looks like:

Red rug and rows of seats; the first row has footrests/ottoman tables and presidential seals on the top of the chair
u/rcviking44 / Via reddit.com

What are you screening in the White House private movie theater? Cars 1? Cars 2? Cars 3? Le Cercle Rouge?

8. This is Henry Ford cruising around in the first car he designed, the Quadricycle:

A man with a top hat sitting in a car that looks more like a four-wheel bicycle/carriage
Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

Looks like this baby can go zero to 6 in no time at all.

9. If you boil 5 gallons of ocean water, this is roughly how much salt you'll be left with:

Seven jars of salt crystals
u/jeffpatnat / Via reddit.com

You're basically straight-up PICKLING out there in the sea.

10. Should you ever get the urge to polish a coconut, this is what it will look like:

A brown egg-shaped object
u/roctopus420 / Via reddit.com

And if you do get the urge, please call my cellphone and let me know.

11. This is the "American Super Bowl" section of a German grocery store:

A store display with hamburger buns, ketchup, loaves of bread, pickles, hot dogs, and other condiments
u/rightthenwatson / Via reddit.com

The time-honored American tradition of eating a plain bun filled with ketchup is one I hold so, so dear.

12. Speaking of which, this is how enormous the mustard section in a German grocery store is:

A store aisle filled with mustard and other condiments
u/rattychickencoop / Via reddit.com

It's......beautiful.

13. Not only is there a place that claims the longest hallway in America, but there's also a plaque commemorating it:

A long hallway with a sign at the start of it saying &quot;Longest Hallway in America / Measuring 907 feet&quot;
u/herekittyx / Via reddit.com

America the beautiful.

14. This is what a 30-year-old horse's tooth looks like:

A very brown, large raggedy tooth in the palm of a hand
u/majtomby / Via reddit.com

Might wanna get that checked out, my equine friend.

15. Last month, this 500-pound tuna was sold for nearly $800,000 at an auction in Tokyo:

A huge fish on its side with photographers surrounding it
Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images

Me, personally? I'll be using a fishing rod and getting my tuna for free.

16. Pine cones, my friend...pine cones can be really, really big:

A huge pine cone being held by a hand and soaring above it
u/merry44 / Via reddit.com

Nature is incredible.

17. If you're flying in a plane above Bahrain, you can see the entire country:

A series of flat land surfaces of various sizes separated by inlets, as seen from a plane window
u/crappyoffbrandss / Via reddit.com

Little factoid for all my Bahrain heads out there. I see you, big dogs.

18. This is what the inside of an air mattress looks like:

Many thin, billowy vertical strands of material
u/-who_knows- / Via reddit.com

Now you are blessed with this knowledge. Use it wisely.

19. When the sun is directly overhead, everyday objects won't cast a shadow:

Various bottles on the ground with no shadows
u/mayonaisesexd_ / Via reddit.com

You can read more about the phenomenon here.

20. Windmill blades are absolutely gigantic:

One blade being carried on a very long truck
u/sealink651 / Via reddit.com

(*Guy who's just seen how big a windmill's blade is* voice) That's a big blade.

21. In 1936, you could give birth and stay in the hospital for 11 days and pay less than $62:

Invoice dated May 26, 1936, from Amityville, New York&#x27;s Brunswick General Hospital: Hospital fee was $4 a day for $44; delivery room was $10, baby care was $5.50, lab $1, special medicines $1.10, for a total of $61.60
u/dogfur / Via reddit.com

Now it costs precisely way, way too much.

22. And, finally, feast your eyes upon this Roman sculpture of a dog licking itself, perhaps the most magnificent work of art ever commissioned:

Sculpture of a dog with its leg raised and its head turned toward its torso
u/imperiumromanum_edu / Via reddit.com

Art is beautiful.