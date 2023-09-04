I Have A Brain The Size Of A Peanut, So My Mind Was Totally Blown After Seeing These 60 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Month

1.This is how incredibly small a hummingbird feather is:
2.This is a REAL picture of the moon crossing in front of the Earth:
3.This is what Albert Einstein's desk looked like the day he died:
4.This is the safety net that was installed under the Golden Gate Bridge during its construction in the 1930s. The net saved 19 people through the duration of the work:
5.This isn't Photoshop — that giant thing in the distance is the Sendai Daikannon, the fifth-tallest statue in the world:
6.Speaking of big, giant things, this is the Quetzalcoatlus, the largest flying creature to have ever existed:
7.And this is how big a blue whale's heart is compared with a human being:
8.This was the menu served to the first-class passengers aboard the Titanic on the day the ship sank:
9.This picture, taken in 1925, shows the passengers on an Imperial Airways flight watching one of the first in-flight movies ever:
10.These are the astronauts NASA is sending to the moon in 2024, the first time anyone will have been to the moon in over 50 years:
11.Speaking of which, this is Harrison Schmitt, one of four living men to have set foot on the moon's surface, and the one who did it most recently:
Here's another picture of Schmitt walking on the moon:
12.Fire hydrants are LOOOOOONG:
13.One of the more creative ways bootleggers would hide alcohol during Prohibition was inside trucks lined with wood, complete with a tiny trapdoor:
14.This is what the rabies vaccine looks like. It's purple!
15.This is Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest woman in the world:
She stands just over 7' tall and has to travel like this when flying on an airplane:
This is what one of her hands looks like compared to a much smaller person's hand:
16.This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was under construction:
17.This is what a counterfeit $10 looks like compared to a real one:
18.This is Emma Morano, the last living person to have been born in the 1800s:
19.This X-ray, taken by Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, is the first X-ray ever:
20.This is allegedly the death mask of William Shakespeare:
While we're on the subject, this is the death mask of Ludwig van Beethoven:
21.This is what a hairless raccoon looks like:
22.This is what a baby pigeon looks like:
23.This is a statue of Anubis, the Egyptian god of the dead, that was found inside the pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb:
24.On Feb. 7, 1984, Bruce McCandless II performed the first-ever untethered space walk, and folks, it looks absolutely terrifying:
25.Before you could just put everything into the Notes app on your iPhone, some people used metal grocery lists to do their shopping:
26.This behemoth is the world's largest telescope, the FAST telescope located in China:
27.These are the contestants in the 1930 Miss Lovely Eyes beauty pageant, a contest where woman had to wear an absolutely terrifying mask so that only her eyes were visible:
28.The Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906 was the deadliest earthquake in US history, resulting in the deaths of over 3,000 people. In the aftermath of the disaster, you could literally see where the Earth split along the San Andreas Fault:
29.Some chickens lay eggs with white yolks:
30.This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:
31.In 1731, King Frederick I of Sweden was gifted with a lion that, after its death, he sent to be stuffed and preserved. The only issue was that the people doing the taxidermy had never actually seen a lion. This, the Lion of Gripsholm Castle, is the finished product:
32.Speaking of terrible taxidermy and fossil reconstruction, this is the Magdeburg Unicorn, quite possibly the worst fossil reconstruction ever:
33.This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:
34.This colorized picture of Ramses II's Great Temple at Abu Simbel in Egypt, taken circa 1865, shows just how enormous the colossal statues in front of the entrance are:
Here's another angle:
35.While we're on the subject of incredible Egyptian art, this is a 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian painter's palette, complete with six different colors:
36.This is Steven Spielberg on top of Bruce, the animatronic shark that, well, played Jaws in Jaws:
37.Cars in Canada's Northwest Territories have polar bear license plates:
38.On May 14, 1999, crowds gathered in New York's Times Square to watch the final episode of Seinfeld:
39.This picture, taken in 1946, is one of the first images of Earth ever taken from space:
40.You're, of course, familiar with Mahatma Gandhi...
But have you ever seen a picture of him as a young man? Here's Gandhi some time in the late 1800s:
41.Black tomatoes exist:
42.In 1925, Hugo Gernsback invented "The Isolator," a helmet designed to completely block out any and all distractions:
43.This is how much meat one single cow produces:
44.Do not adjust your mobile phone. Avocados can actually be this huge:
45.This is the Dynasphere, a giant wheel vehicle invented by Dr. J. A. Purves that could go as a fast as 30 MPH:
46.Cough medicine in the late 1800s was absolutely wild:
47.This is what a rip current looks like:
48.This is how big a Ford F-650 truck is compared to a typical sized person:
49.Emu eggs are absolutely beautiful:
50.And this is a pamphlet of marriage advice given to young couples from 1891:
51.This is how big the scoreboard at the Denver Broncos' football stadium is:
And this is how huge the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium is:
52.This is what a peeled coconut looks like:
53.Babies used to travel up with the luggage on planes:
Looks totally fine to me:
54.There are globes that also show elevation:
55.That little black dot is Mercury passing in front of the sun:
56.White cucumbers exist:
57.Both seals and sea lions have nails:
58.Someone had to hand-carve all of the presidents' eyes on Mount Rushmore:
59.This is the View Phone, a video phone developed by Toshiba in 1964 that allowed for real-time proto-FaceTiming:
60.And finally, on a lighter note, this is what the Taco Bell menu looked like in the early 1980s: