    I Have A Brain The Size Of A Peanut, So My Mind Was Totally Blown After Seeing These 60 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Month

    All these pictures are absolutely incredible.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This is how incredibly small a hummingbird feather is:

    A tiny feather resting on a finger
    Twitter: @johnszim

    We love to see a tiny feather.

    2. This is a REAL picture of the moon crossing in front of the Earth:

    The moon in front of the earth
    Nasa / Getty Images

    The image was taken by the DSCOVR spacecraft about a million miles away from Earth.

    3. This is what Albert Einstein's desk looked like the day he died:

    A wooden desk with lots of papers, notebooks, and a book on it, with a blackboard and bookcases behind it
    New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

    Specifically on April 18, 1955. Would you expect anything else besides this for Einstein's desk?

    4. This is the safety net that was installed under the Golden Gate Bridge during its construction in the 1930s. The net saved 19 people through the duration of the work:

    Spirals of net on the bridge
    Underwood Archives / Getty Images

    The 19 men who were saved by the net became known as the "Halfway to Hell Club."

    5. This isn't Photoshop — that giant thing in the distance is the Sendai Daikannon, the fifth-tallest statue in the world:

    The Sendai Daikannon in the distance
    Getty

    Formerly the tallest statue in the world, the 300-foot-tall statue depicts the goddess of mercy.

    6. Speaking of big, giant things, this is the Quetzalcoatlus, the largest flying creature to have ever existed:

    A Quetzalcoatlus as big as a giraffe on display, with a small boy next to it
    u/revenger_v / Via reddit.com

    It had a wingspan of up to 40 feet and is now going to haunt my dreams.

    7. And this is how big a blue whale's heart is compared with a human being:

    An enormous heart with many chambers and taller than a man
    Picture Alliance / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

    I should add that this is an actual blue whale's heart that has been preserved. The hearts themselves can weigh up to 400 pounds.

    8. This was the menu served to the first-class passengers aboard the Titanic on the day the ship sank:

    Menu on April 14, 1912
    Tim Ireland - PA Images / Contributor

    Put another way, that dinner was the last dinner a whole lot of people ever ate.

    9. This picture, taken in 1925, shows the passengers on an Imperial Airways flight watching one of the first in-flight movies ever:

    Men sitting in wicker-type chairs facing a screen, with a very, very narrow aisle between the two rows
    E. Bacon / Getty Images

    They're watching a silent film called The Lost World. What do we think of that plane's cabin? Better or worse than today's economy?

    10. These are the astronauts NASA is sending to the moon in 2024, the first time anyone will have been to the moon in over 50 years:

    A group of astronauts
    CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

    The astronauts will perform a lunar flyby next November. You can read more about the mission and the people involved here.

    11. Speaking of which, this is Harrison Schmitt, one of four living men to have set foot on the moon's surface, and the one who did it most recently:

    An astronaut with the US flag next to him and black expanse behind him
    Heritage Images / Heritage Space/Heritage Images via Getty Images

    Schmitt was part of the 1972 Apollo 17 mission and an absolute pro at the space selfie.

    Here's another picture of Schmitt walking on the moon:

    He&#x27;s walking next to a very large rock with black expanse behind him
    Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Space, folks. It's vast.

    12. Fire hydrants are LOOOOOONG:

    Fire hydrants
    Twitter: @emmycantread

    13. One of the more creative ways bootleggers would hide alcohol during Prohibition was inside trucks lined with wood, complete with a tiny trapdoor:

    Two men next to a truck with blocks of &quot;wood&quot; and a small square hole in the back with a cutout piece of fake wood blocks
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Would love to take a spin in the fake-wood truck.

    14. This is what the rabies vaccine looks like. It's purple!

    A rabies vaccine
    u/expired_taco_ / Via reddit.com

    Gotta be the most beautiful vaccine out there, right? Let me know in the comments what you think the most aesthetically pleasing vaccine is.

    15. This is Rumeysa Gelgi, the tallest woman in the world:

    Rumeysa Gelgi
    Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

    This picture was taken when she was 17 years old.

    She stands just over 7' tall and has to travel like this when flying on an airplane:

    Rumeysa Gelgi on a flight
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    This is what one of her hands looks like compared to a much smaller person's hand:

    Rumeysa Gelgi&#x27;s hand in comparison to someone else&#x27;s
    Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Shoutout to Rumeysa.

    16. This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like while it was under construction:

    The Eiffel Tower while being built
    Roger Viollet / Roger Viollet via Getty Images

    Less of a tower and more of a stump.

    17. This is what a counterfeit $10 looks like compared to a real one:

    A counterfeit bill next to a real one
    u/mjtele71 / Via reddit.com

    Can you tell which is which?

    18. This is Emma Morano, the last living person to have been born in the 1800s:

    Close-up of Emma wearing a knit sweater
    Olivier Morin / AFP via Getty Images

    Emma, born in 1899, died at the age of 117 in 2017 after a short reign as the oldest person alive. She's also, obviously, the last person to have lived in three different centuries.

    19. This X-ray, taken by Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, is the first X-ray ever:

    A ghostly X-ray of a hand held up and showing the bones under the skin and a ring on one finger
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    Well, one of the first. It's of his wife's hand.

    20. This is allegedly the death mask of William Shakespeare:

    William Shakespeare&#x27;s death mask
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    The mask itself was made in 1616, the same year Shakespeare died, and was discovered in 1849. There's a whole lot of controversy whether it's Bill or not. 

    While we're on the subject, this is the death mask of Ludwig van Beethoven:

    Beethoven&#x27;s death mask
    Brandstaetter Images / Getty Images

    That we are sure of.

    21. This is what a hairless raccoon looks like:

    A hairless raccoon
    reddit.com

    I still love it. Come here, my friend.

    22. This is what a baby pigeon looks like:

    A tiny baby bird with large eyes, intermittent feathers, and large beak and sitting in the palm of a hand
    Fernando Trabanco Fotografí­a / Getty Images

    Ugly as all hell. Ever wonder why you never see a baby pigeon? That's because they don't leave the nest until they're basically full grown.

    23. This is a statue of Anubis, the Egyptian god of the dead, that was found inside the pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb:

    Side view of the statue, which appears much darker
    Dea / De Agostini via Getty Images

    Which makes it over 3,000 years old.

    24. On Feb. 7, 1984, Bruce McCandless II performed the first-ever untethered space walk, and folks, it looks absolutely terrifying:

    A tiny guy in a spacesuit floating above the Earth in black outerspace
    Nasa / Getty Images

    He used a jet-propelled backpack to maneuver around. It was apparently very, very cold.

    25. Before you could just put everything into the Notes app on your iPhone, some people used metal grocery lists to do their shopping:

    A metal card with grocery items written in type on it and arrows/levers alongside them
    tasteofhome.com

    What are you picking up from the store? Gotta be some "catsup" and "vegetable" for me.

    26. This behemoth is the world's largest telescope, the FAST telescope located in China:

    A wide sphere rising above a hilltop
    Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

    That, my friends...that's a big satellite. Dave Matthews would be proud.

    27. These are the contestants in the 1930 Miss Lovely Eyes beauty pageant, a contest where woman had to wear an absolutely terrifying mask so that only her eyes were visible:

    Women wearing Hannibal Lecter–type masks
    Fpg / Getty Images

    Yet another thing we should just leave in the past.

    28. The Great San Francisco Earthquake of 1906 was the deadliest earthquake in US history, resulting in the deaths of over 3,000 people. In the aftermath of the disaster, you could literally see where the Earth split along the San Andreas Fault:

    A cobblestone street with a long gap in the. middle
    Underwood Archives / Getty Images

    Awful, awful stuff.

    29. Some chickens lay eggs with white yolks:

    Sliced hard-boiled eggs  with white yolks
    u/baronvonrenseim / Via reddit.com

    It all depends on what you feed a chicken.

    30. This is what a $1,000 bill looks like:

    $1,000 bill from 1934 with Grover Cleveland on the front
    u/3BirbsInARainCoat / Via reddit.com

    It was first put into circulation in 1928. That's Grover Cleveland's big mug on the front.

    31. In 1731, King Frederick I of Sweden was gifted with a lion that, after its death, he sent to be stuffed and preserved. The only issue was that the people doing the taxidermy had never actually seen a lion. This, the Lion of Gripsholm Castle, is the finished product:

    A taxidermy &quot;lion&quot; that looks nothing like a lion, with small ears, its tongue out, glass eyes very close together, and a raised paw
    Twitter: @mrced709

    Juuuuuust a bit off.

    32. Speaking of terrible taxidermy and fossil reconstruction, this is the Magdeburg Unicorn, quite possibly the worst fossil reconstruction ever:

    An upright skeleton showing a long spinal column, long front legs, rhino skull, and very long, thin horn
    Twitter: @BrianRoemmele

    It was probably done by Otto von Guericke, who thought he had found the remains of a unicorn. Turns out he'd just mixed and matched the bones of a rhinoceros, a mammoth, and a narwhal.

    33. This is the pistol Gavrilo Princip used to kill Archduke Franz Ferdinand and set off World War I:

    A silver pistol behind glass
    u/vamsibeuno / Via reddit.com

    This pistol led to the deaths of over 16 million people.

    34. This colorized picture of Ramses II's Great Temple at Abu Simbel in Egypt, taken circa 1865, shows just how enormous the colossal statues in front of the entrance are:

    A person in a robe stands in the &quot;lap&quot; of the enormous statue emerging from rock
    The Print Collector / Print Collector / Getty Images

    From Wonders of the Past, Volume II, 1933–34.

    Here's another angle:

    People at the entrance to the temple, with several of these statues soaring above them
    Getty Images

    They're big!

    35. While we're on the subject of incredible Egyptian art, this is a 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian painter's palette, complete with six different colors:

    A rectangular wooden palette with six very faded colors
    Sepia Times / Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    It's from the reign of Amenhotep III, circa 1390 BCE. Let's get some love for Queen Tiye in the comments.

    36. This is Steven Spielberg on top of Bruce, the animatronic shark that, well, played Jaws in Jaws:

    Steven riding Bruce&#x27;s snout
    Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

    And now I'm realizing why the shark in Finding Nemo was named what it was.

    37. Cars in Canada's Northwest Territories have polar bear license plates:

    Arrow pointing to a car&#x27;s license plate in the shape of a bear
    u/bigchurch1400 / Via reddit.com

    Wow. Just...wow. The world is an incredible place.

    38. On May 14, 1999, crowds gathered in New York's Times Square to watch the final episode of Seinfeld:

    People watching &quot;Seinfeld&quot; in Times Square
    Stan Honda / AFP via Getty Images

    All of human history led to this magical moment.

    39. This picture, taken in 1946, is one of the first images of Earth ever taken from space:

    The Earth from outer space
    Jhu Sheridan Libraries / Getty Images

    It was captured from a 35-millimeter camera attached to a V-2 rocket.

    40. You're, of course, familiar with Mahatma Gandhi...

    Mahatma Gandhi
    Elliott & Fry / Getty Images

    But have you ever seen a picture of him as a young man? Here's Gandhi some time in the late 1800s:

    Mahatma Gandhi
    Ullstein Bild Dtl. / ullstein bild via Getty Images

    Looking sharp, Mahatma.

    41. Black tomatoes exist:

    Black tomatoes
    u/qba_swa / Via reddit.com

    It's a strain called "black beauty" and is apparently "rich, smooth, and savory with earthy tones." Neat!

    42. In 1925, Hugo Gernsback invented "The Isolator," a helmet designed to completely block out any and all distractions:

    An Isolator
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    As you can see, it also provided oxygen to the wearer. I wonder why this didn't take off?

    43. This is how much meat one single cow produces:

    Meat in a freezer
    u/capnmolasses / Via reddit.com

    Lots and lots of ground beef.

    44. Do not adjust your mobile phone. Avocados can actually be this huge:

    A giant avocado
    u/oomeatoo / Via reddit.com

    This type of avo is a Yucatan butter avocado. Apparently, it tastes "weirdly watery and green." Not great, folks.

    45. This is the Dynasphere, a giant wheel vehicle invented by Dr. J. A. Purves that could go as a fast as 30 MPH:

    A man in a Dynasphere
    Fox Photos / Getty Images

    Bring back the Dynasphere, I say. I wanna ride the wheel.

    46. Cough medicine in the late 1800s was absolutely wild:

    A label for cough medicine
    u/maakazi / Via reddit.com

    Gotta get some of this going at my next Super Bowl party.

    47. This is what a rip current looks like:

    A rip current at the beach
    u/zhangyuandyou / Via reddit.com

    Terrifying stuff.

    48. This is how big a Ford F-650 truck is compared to a typical sized person:

    A person standing next to a large truck
    u/deckartcabin / Via reddit.com

    I don't say this lightly, but that, my friends...that's a big truck.

    49. Emu eggs are absolutely beautiful:

    An emu egg
    u/Lexicicist / Via reddit.com

    Like something Brendan Fraser would need to protect from thieves in 1998.

    50. And this is a pamphlet of marriage advice given to young couples from 1891:

    A pamphlet urging not to marry specific people
    u/abbiebee81 / Via reddit.com

    What's your favorite piece of advice? I feel like more people need to be told not to marry a clown.

    51. This is how big the scoreboard at the Denver Broncos' football stadium is:

    Closeup of the Broncos scoreboard
    u/Mysterious_Soil_3488 / Via reddit.com

    So you can finally see what Russell Wilson looks like as a 90-foot giant.

    And this is how huge the jumbotron at AT&T Stadium is:

    Closeup of the jumbotron
    u/noahc513 / Via reddit.com

    So you can get your heart torn out by the Cowboys in giganto-vision.

    52. This is what a peeled coconut looks like:

    A peeled coconut
    u/legendary__sid / Via reddit.com

    I wish to eat it.

    53. Babies used to travel up with the luggage on planes:

    A baby in a luggage compartment
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    Looks totally fine to me:

    A baby in a luggage compartment
    Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

    Yup, nothin' to see here. Out of sight, out of mind.

    54. There are globes that also show elevation:

    A globe that shows elevation
    u/trielock / Via reddit.com

    Ain't that neat.

    55. That little black dot is Mercury passing in front of the sun:

    Arrow pointing at Mercury
    Blackphobos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Sun big, Mercury small.

    56. White cucumbers exist:

    A white cucumber
    u/wsxqaz123 / Via reddit.com

    There will be no joking about this picture in the comments.

    57. Both seals and sea lions have nails:

    A sea lion&#x27;s nails
    u/cyber_being_ / Via reddit.com

    They use them for grooming and, yes, they need to be cut if they get too long.

    58. Someone had to hand-carve all of the presidents' eyes on Mount Rushmore:

    Someone climbing Mt. Rushmore
    George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

    My palms are sweaty just looking at this picture.

    59. This is the View Phone, a video phone developed by Toshiba in 1964 that allowed for real-time proto-FaceTiming:

    People using the View Phone
    Keystone / Getty Images

    Imagine FaceTiming Lyndon Baines Johnson...the mind reels.

    60. And finally, on a lighter note, this is what the Taco Bell menu looked like in the early 1980s:

    Photos and descriptions of a taco, burrito, Enchirito, Bellburger, tostada, and frijoles
    u/ilovepubliclibraries / Via reddit.com

    What are we ordering, folks? Anyone for the burger?