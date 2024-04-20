I'm So, So, So Sorry, But These Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 1 hour agoI'm So, So, So Sorry, But These Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing MeGood grief, folks. Good grief.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. On numbers: TikTok 2. On spelling: Facebook 3. On movie times: reddit.com 4. On anatomy: Facebook 5. On publishing: reddit.com 6. On life: reddit.com 7. On dampness: Instagram 8. On metals: Amazon 9. On expiration: reddit.com 10. On rising costs: reddit.com 11. On getting the point: Instagram 12. reddit.com 13. On sources: reddit.com 14. On oven safe objects: turing-tested.tumblr.com 15. On blaming: reddit.com 16. On magic: reddit.com 17. On gas: reddit.com 18. And on dishes: reddit.com Come on, now.