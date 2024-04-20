I'm So, So, So Sorry, But These Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

Good grief, folks. Good grief.

by Dave Stopera

1. On numbers:

Text reads &quot;When you realize every odd number has the letter E in it&quot; with a comment below saying &quot;two&quot;
TikTok

2. On spelling:

Graphic with laughing emojis and text &quot;Nothing starts with O and ends with O.&quot; One comment visible
Facebook

3. On movie times:

person mixing up matinee and manatee
reddit.com

4. On anatomy:

The image contains a screenshot of a text conversation discussing the misunderstanding of the term &quot;vulva&quot; with humorous tone
Facebook

5. On publishing:

person mixing up pamphlet and pan flip
reddit.com

6. On life:

Screenshot of an online conversation correcting a typo in &quot;Lifes,&quot; with mixed reaction emojis like &#x27;Funny&#x27; and &#x27;Agree.&#x27;
reddit.com

7. On dampness:

Image of an Instagram comment asking, &quot;Why is everything soak and wet.&quot; Usernames redacted
Instagram

8. On metals:

Comb with double teeth for hair grooming made of aluminum, alongside a customer review expressing doubt about material but satisfaction with quality
Amazon

9. On expiration:

person mixing up expiration and inspiration
reddit.com

10. On rising costs:

person mixing up inflation and iniflammation
reddit.com

11. On getting the point:

Social media comment agreeing with the original post using the phrase &quot;miles away from understanding your point.&quot;
Instagram

12.

Reddit post titled &quot;What&#x27;s the dumbest thing you&#x27;ve ever heard&quot; with comments sharing personal stories
reddit.com

13. On sources:

Screenshot of a social media comment about verifying information with unanimous sources
reddit.com

14. On oven safe objects:

Screenshot of a social media post with comments joking about confusing wax paper with parchment and causing a fire
turing-tested.tumblr.com

15. On blaming:

person mixing up scape goat and escape goat
reddit.com

16. On magic:

person spelling viola as wool la
reddit.com

17. On gas:

person spelling asinine as ass nine
reddit.com

18. And on dishes:

person trying to dry plates in a clothes dryerr
reddit.com

