28 Of The Most Cringeworthy, Embarrassing, And Painfully Awkward Conversations In All Of Human History

I'm full-body cringing right now.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The laptop moment:

Meme of a tweet by @loveclarke joking about accidentally appearing in a parent&#x27;s work Zoom meeting
Twitter: @loveclarke

2. The vape moment:

Screenshot of a tweet by user &#x27;huey&#x27; sharing a humorous anecdote about pretending their house is haunted after their mother saw smoke
Twitter: @wydhuey

3. The market moment:

Tweet by Fiona Barton describing an odd encounter where she was followed and then chased in a supermarket, resulting in an awkward situation
Twitter: @fionabarton

4. The ghost moment:

Twitter post by SketchesbyBoze recounting a story of seeing a ghost who turned out to be the twin of a deceased football player
Twitter: @SketchesbyBoze

5. The Disney moment:

The image shows letters on a table arranged to spell &quot;WE ARE GOING TO DIE,&quot; a failed attempt at a surprise Disney World puzzle reveal
Twitter: @tallandsaxy

6. The straw moment:

Screenshot of a tweet
Twitter: @itsnashflynn

7. The lost luggage moment:

Tweet describing an event where someone threw a forgotten bag onto a train platform as the doors were closing, only to realize it was a bomb scare
Twitter: @alasdairkenned1

8. The free sample moment:

Text post describing a humorous mistake where the user thought a box held by a man was free chicken samples
Twitter: @sonic_screwup

9. The sandwich moment:

Handwritten note that says, &quot;Must lett Tom pick an&quot; on a sandwich bag, with humorous commentary on figuring out its meaning
reddit.com

10. The nuts moment:

Tweet describes a humorous mix-up where the user mistook decorative stones for nuts at a bar
Twitter: @arkenstonegc

11. The escalator moment:

Tweet describes a humorous situation where a boy&#x27;s hand got trapped in a girl&#x27;s mouth when he took off his jacket on an escalator, and she apologized
Twitter: @habitaresltd

12. The biology moment:

Tweet by user &#x27;asteriek&#x27; asking for help after answering &#x27;submissive&#x27; to what&#x27;s opposite of &#x27;dominant&#x27; in biology class; tweet has viral engagement
Twitter: @asteriek

13. The crush moment:

Tweet by user @roxiqrorr sharing a personal story about writing a long love letter to a crush in 8th grade and reading it to him
Twitter: @roxiqrorr

14. The peach moment:

Frosted peach resembling a doughnut on a freezer shelf, captioned with a funny anecdote about a health inspection failure
reddit.com

15. The elevator moment:

A screenshot of a social media post where a user shares an embarrassing story about their parents in an elevator
reddit.com

16. The checkout moment:

Tweet by user, recalling time as cashier when an unrecognized Instagram celebrity expected special treatment, but was charged normally
Twitter: @akaishawty

17. The meow moment:

person who is meowing on Zoom and doesn&#x27;t realize their mic is on
tumblr.com

18. The eye surgery moment:

Text from an Internet post about a person with blurry vision mistakenly having an awkward exchange with a mirror in a restaurant restroom
Twitter

19. The baby moment:

Text meme expressing inappropriate reaction to a serious class discussion
Twitter

20. The muffin moment:

Screenshot of a tweet
Twitter: @mnorman87

21. The baby moment:

Tweet: Person recounts awkwardly kissing a friend&#x27;s baby on the cheek during breastfeeding without realizing
Twitter: @kippaxireland

22. The engagement moment:

Tweet by user Gauri sharing a story about mistakenly thinking a newly engaged man was flirting, only to learn he was just a photographer
Twitter: @gaurehhh

23. The 7/11 moment:

Tweet by LouBegaVEVO: A story about misunderstanding a cashier&#x27;s suggestion, resulting in paying full price for drinks without a promo
Twitter: @louvegavevo

24. The twins moment:

Tweet by Rachel Harper expressing surprise about finding out that two men she knows are identical twins
Twitter: @rachel__harper

25. The bud moment:

Screen capture of a humorous text exchange where someone offers &#x27;bud&#x27; and receives a confused response from a parent
Twitter: @anna5skin

26. The calendar moment:

Screenshot of a social media post by Paul Jackbson with a text exchange about a work calendar event titled &quot;get a chicken&quot; causing scheduling conflict
Twitter: @madebymagnolia

27. The jeans moment:

Tweet recalling a childhood memory of accidentally grabbing a stranger&#x27;s hand while wearing wheeled shoes in a Tesco store
Twitter: @maddy_l3wis

28. The braille moment:

Question on online forum about communicating with blind people, with a realization that speaking works
reddit.com

29. The winery moment:

Tweet from a user about a humorous experience at a winery where their spouse attempted wine tasting and choked, finding it horrifying
Twitter: @vittone

30. The muffin moment:

Tweet detailing a humorous story about a mom&#x27;s friend unknowingly eating a bird&#x27;s muffin piece and then replacing it
Twitter: @hmjoneswriter

31. The dumpster moment:

tweet of someone saying &quot;who&#x27;s my litttle pee pee boy&quot; to a cat while on Zoom
Twitter

32. And the piano moment:

Tweet by Javier Acosta sharing humor about a friend lying on a resume, with a sarcastic follow-up tweet about piano-playing skills
Twitter: @shimz_afc

YIKES!!!!!!!