I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old

I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.

by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. If you've ever watched TV on a big hulkin' piece of wood...

wooden tv
2. If you've ever spent time in a room with walls like this...

wood panel wall
3. If you've ever been in a kitchen with this kind of floor...

Detailed image of a linoleum tile background from the 1970s
4. If you've ever been assured getting underneath one of these will protect you from a nuclear bomb...

old desk
5. If you've ever been injured by one of these extremely heavy doors...

old car door
6. If you've ever walked on a carpet like this...

carpet with a sewn-in pattern
7. In a room that looked exactly like this...

old room that looks like its from a grandparents house
And most likely smelled of cigarettes.

8. If you can SMELL this picture just by looking at it...

cap gun
9. If you've ever eaten this delicacy for dinner...

10. If you've ever eaten a delicious meal out of one of these...

old school quart dish
11. If you've ever been served a big bowl of salad from one of these...

wooden bowl
12. If you've ever been flung off one of these at 100 mph...

playground equipment
13. If you've ever had to use a can opener to drink Hawaiian Punch...

can of Hawaiian Punch
14. If you are well aware that this is not a plate...

aluminum cover
15. If you've ever experienced the joy of this toy...

parking garage toy
16. Or this one...

Fisher Price Activity Center
17. If you ever answered a phone having zero idea who was on the other end...

phone with no caller id
18. If you've ever sat out in the hot, sticky sun on one of these...

vinyl chair
19. If you've ever opened one of these containers with a knife or spoon...

nesquik container
20. If you've stayed home sick and spent the entire day watching this guy...

game show host Bob Barker poses by one of the game props at CBS Studios to celebrate his 30th anniversary as host of &quot;The Price Is Right&quot;
21. If you've ever accidentally poked yourself on one of these...

sewing pin cushion
22. If you've ever eaten dessert out of a toilet paper roll...

popsicle with a cardboard cover
23. If you know exactly who had this kind of alarm clock...

old clock
24. If you've ever experienced the extreme sweetness of the Fruit Log...

juice from concentrate
25. If you've ever classed up a meal by putting your plate on one of these...

hatched plate
26. If you've ever learned a valuable lesson from one of these...

27. If you've ever been in a car with one of these...

analog temperature car control
28. If you've ever seen one of these out in the wild...

cigarette machine
29. If you can picture what should be in here and what most likely it actually is...

camera film bottle
30. If you've ever gone to bed right after hearing the opening chords of this theme song...

mash logo
31. If you've ever felt like a technological genius after figuring one of these out...

tv slash game switch
32. If you've ever had a great night turn into a rough morning from this...

wine coolers
I'm sorry, but you are officially old.