    I'm 100% Convinced That It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Things People Actually Tried To Sell

    They just get better and better.

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're like me, one of the main things you use Facebook for is to sell random stuff you have lying around the house or buy other people's random stuff that they have lying around the house. It's exhilarating.

    But, of course, you've definitely seen some...suspect...things up for sale. Here are some of the funniest out there:

    1. Dangerous tools of destruction:

    &quot;These are real numb trucks.&quot;
    Facebook

    2. Ulysses S. Grant's forks:

    Facebook

    3. The perfect bed to hit your noggin on:

    Facebook

    4. My man Chuck:

    Facebook

    5. The hottest new kitchen appliance:

    Facebook

    6. Joe's musical group:

    &quot;Band joe for $250&quot; with image of a banjo
    Facebook

    7. The only way:

    reddit.com

    8. The most dangerous of the stringed instruments:

    Facebook Marketplace ad for a violin that reads &quot;violent&quot;
    Facebook

    9. The reflection of the soul:

    An ad for a mirror captioned &quot;Mear, $10&quot;
    Facebook

    10. A dunce's hobby:

    marketplace ad reading fools ball table
    u/worldrecordstudios / Via reddit.com

    11. The most hypnotizing home appliance:

    Facebook Marketplace ad for a washing machine spelling it &quot;watch her machine&quot;
    u/Frog_and_Bunny / Via reddit.com

    12. The real deal:

    u/sarcosaurus / Via reddit.com

    13. A fresh pair of sleeps:

    Facebook

    14. The great Otter Man:

    marketplace ad reading otter man
    Facebook

    15. A hopped up gator:

    reddit.com

    16. Ol' Gram's favorite body part:

    Marketplace ad reading, &quot;My grams abdomen&quot;
    reddit.com

    17. The buggy of doom:

    Facebook

    18. Poops that are not of this universe:

    Marketplace ad reading, &quot;Portal potty&quot;
    reddit.com

    19. An explosive place in the kitchen:

    reddit.com

    20. (Australian guy voice):

    marketplace ad reading spikers
    u/extraface

    21. A not too shabby chair:

    reddit.com

    22. The hottest dance sensation of 2023:

    Marketplace ad reading &quot;shuffle&quot;
    reddit.com

    23. Couch adornment warnings:

    Facebook

    24. A brand new dress:

    Facebook

    25. A choice we must all make in life:

    marketplace ad reading corn or sofa
    u/darkluxio97 / Via reddit.com

    26. Barb's husband:

    Marketplace ad reading Bob Wire
    reddit.com

    27. The most holy of car parts:

    Marketplace ad reading, &quot;Catholic converters&quot;
    u/tighnari / Via reddit.com

    28. My man Will:

    marketplace ad reading will barrow
    u/respiratory / Via reddit.com

    29. The only instrument worth playing:

    Banjo for sale listed as bango
    Facebook

    30. The worst kind of sale:

    Facebook

    31. This year's hottest fashion:

    An ad showing a person wearing a varsity/letterman jacket, with caption &quot;Leather man Jacket, $65&quot;
    Facebook

    32. A stubborn draw:

    Facebook

    33. The bingest of bags:

    marketplace ad reading bing bags
    u/PhantomWang / Via reddit.com

    34. The title of the new Indiana Jones movie:

    Marketplace ad reading &quot;Fridge raider&quot;
    Facebook

    35. The most beautiful state in the nation:

    marketplace ad reading oregon
    u/fumingostrich35 / Via reddit.com

    36. Two perfect beds:

    Marketplace ad reading, &quot;Bump beds&quot;
    NextDoor

    37. A chair with nothing to lose:

    Facebook Marketplace ad reading &quot;black mesh egomaniac&quot; chair instead of &quot;ergonomic&quot;
    Facebook

    38. Every kid's favorite backyard toy:

    trampoline for sale reading trampling
    Facebook

    39. Incredibly comfortable seating:

    Facebook Marketplace ad for a bench that reads &quot;branch&quot;
    u/KarrotPie / Via reddit.com

    40. The alternative to a leg floor:

    marketplace ad reading arm wall
    u/outandaboot / Via reddit.com

    41. A couch that's practically nipping at your toes to be sold:

    A person selling a decrepit couch to the &quot;lowest bitter&quot; instead of bidder
    u/Frank_The_Reddit / Via reddit.com

    42. A saw with no fear of the lord:

    Facebook

    43. The key to infinite lawn:

    marketplace ad reading lawn more
    Facebook

    44. Milwaukee's woes:

    A Milwaukee circular saw for sale for £130, with caption, &quot;Milwaukee still sore&quot;
    Facebook

    45. Morrissey's head:

    reddit.com

    46. The perfect thing to find out if your newborn is General George Thomas reincarnated:

    reddit.com

    47. A little too much bike:

    marketplace ad reading excessive bike
    u/808picklejuice / Via reddit.com

    48. The most noble of the preventative fire measures:

    Market post for &quot;Antique Fire Distinguisher&quot;
    u/joe-van-wee / Via reddit.com

    49. The finest of workout equipment:

    Facebook marketplace listing reading &quot;dumbles&quot;
    Facebook

    50. And stamp:

    Facebook