I'm 100% Convinced That It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Things People Actually Tried To Sell

If you're like me, one of the main things you use Facebook for is to sell random stuff you have lying around the house or buy other people's random stuff that they have lying around the house. It's exhilarating.
But, of course, you've definitely seen some...suspect...things up for sale. Here are some of the funniest out there:
1.Dangerous tools of destruction:
2.Ulysses S. Grant's forks:
3.The perfect bed to hit your noggin on:
4.My man Chuck:
5.The hottest new kitchen appliance:
6.Joe's musical group:
7.The only way:
8.The most dangerous of the stringed instruments:
9.The reflection of the soul:
10.A dunce's hobby:
11.The most hypnotizing home appliance:
12.The real deal:
13.A fresh pair of sleeps:
14.The great Otter Man:
15.A hopped up gator:
16.Ol' Gram's favorite body part:
17.The buggy of doom:
18.Poops that are not of this universe:
19.An explosive place in the kitchen:
20.(Australian guy voice):
21.A not too shabby chair:
22.The hottest dance sensation of 2023:
23.Couch adornment warnings:
24.A brand new dress:
25.A choice we must all make in life:
26.Barb's husband:
27.The most holy of car parts:
28.My man Will:
29.The only instrument worth playing:
30.The worst kind of sale:
31.This year's hottest fashion:
32.A stubborn draw:
33.The bingest of bags:
34.The title of the new Indiana Jones movie:
35.The most beautiful state in the nation:
36.Two perfect beds:
37.A chair with nothing to lose:
38.Every kid's favorite backyard toy:
39.Incredibly comfortable seating:
40.The alternative to a leg floor:
41.A couch that's practically nipping at your toes to be sold:
42.A saw with no fear of the lord:
43.The key to infinite lawn:
44.Milwaukee's woes:
45.Morrissey's head:
46.The perfect thing to find out if your newborn is General George Thomas reincarnated:
47.A little too much bike:
48.The most noble of the preventative fire measures: