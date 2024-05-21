I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So These 24 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Put My Brain In A Blender Immediately After I Saw Them Last Week

1.
The eyes of Michelangelo's "David" are heart-shaped:
2.
This is what "the inside" of a movie screen looks like:
3.
This is the Quetzalcoatlus, the largest flying creature to have ever existed:
4.
And here's what that big ol' beast looks like from the front:
5.
This is what New Zealand looks like from space:
6.
A normal-size piece of paper looks incredibly tiny when held by Shaq:
7.
This is just a small sample of what researchers found in King Tut's tomb after discovering it in 1922:
8.
Here's another look at more of what was found in the tomb:
9.
Baby zebras are born with brown stripes before they eventually turn black:
10.
This is how big a dinosaur's leg bone is next to a human:
11.
The propellers on the back of the Titanic were absolutely gigantic:
12.
Here's what one of those propellers looks like today:
13.
Most of the palm trees you see out and about are trimmed. Here's what a bunch of un-trimmed ones look like:
14.
Before modern car washes were invented, one particularly wacky idea was for cars to drive around through water in a circle:
15.
This X-ray, taken by Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, is the first X-ray ever:
16.
2XL is the United States is equivalent to 4XL in Australia and Europe:
17.
This is what a handful of 200 year old nails look like compared to modern nails:
18.
Black paper towels exist:
19.
This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's second inauguration in 1865. Can you spot him?
20.
This is what an octopus bite looks like:
21.
This is how much a coal miner in Dorchester, Virginia made in a week 1962:
22.
Have you ever looked closely at the backs of a cat's legs? There are whiskers there called carpal whiskers:
23.
This is what a 100-sided die looks like:
24.
And, finally, this is what a peeled blueberry looks like: