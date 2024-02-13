20 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

1.
The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is...underwhelming:
2.
This ol' lumpy thing is the ball used in the 1930 World Cup final:
3.
The first Superbowl didn't sell out — you can see several empty seats in pictures from that day:
4.
Circulated money gets worn out really quick:
5.
Deep scars don't sweat and so dirt doesn't stick to them:
6.
This is what a nude Twix looks like:
7.
This is what a "modern" tomato looks like next to a tomato grown with 150-year-old seeds:
8.
This is how big a moose's tooth is:
9.
This is what a dollar bill from 100 years ago looked like:
10.
This is what an ASL word search looks like:
11.
This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:
12.
This is how big a giraffe's leg is:
13.
Artichoke can be beautiful if you let them bloom:
14.
Here's another "American Superbowl" section found in a German grocery store:
15.
This is a preserved 3,500 year old loaf of bread that was found in an ancient Egyptian tomb from the New Kingdom:
16.
This is what eight feet of snow looks like:
17.
This is the model of Franklin Roosevelt that was used as a model for the design on the dime:
18.
This is what the inside of an ATM looks like:
19.
This is what it looks like when your entire bottle of glue dries before you can use it:
20.
And, finally, this is what the OTHER side of a ladybug looks like: