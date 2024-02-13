Skip To Content
20 Extremely Random Things I Just Found Out That Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week

Well, I just learned a whole lot.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is...underwhelming:

Alexey Izotov / Getty Images

They gotta get some OLED TVs up on those walls. Maybe a mini basketball hoop.

2. This ol' lumpy thing is the ball used in the 1930 World Cup final:

Twitter: @cliffordgs

You grab some olive oil and some balsamic to dip that thing in and you're golden.

3. The first Superbowl didn't sell out — you can see several empty seats in pictures from that day:

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

There were tens of thousands of empty seats despite ticket costs as high as $12.

4. Circulated money gets worn out really quick:

u/skrilly01 / Via reddit.com

Think about this the next time you think about eating a dollar bill.

5. Deep scars don't sweat and so dirt doesn't stick to them:

u/poemeck / Via reddit.com

That's one way to stay clean.

6. This is what a nude Twix looks like:

u/akbane / Via reddit.com

Well, a Twix that hasn't been dipped in chocolate. Wild, wild stuff.

7. This is what a "modern" tomato looks like next to a tomato grown with 150-year-old seeds:

Comparing new and old tomatoes
u/jambags / Via reddit.com

A wee bit different, gang!

8. This is how big a moose's tooth is:

A hand holding a moose tooth
u/sugar36spice / Via reddit.com

From now on my only unit of measurement will be "as big as a moose's tooth."

9. This is what a dollar bill from 100 years ago looked like:

u/cosmicmoods / Via reddit.com

Would it kill George Washington to smile? 

10. This is what an ASL word search looks like:

u/first_bike82 / Via reddit.com

Neat!

11. This is what your blood without red blood cells looks like:

reddit.com

Forbidden orange soda.

12. This is how big a giraffe's leg is:

reddit.com

In case you thought giraffes weren't tall.

13. Artichoke can be beautiful if you let them bloom:

Chris Griffiths / Getty Images

I like to think we all have a little artichoke inside us.

14. Here's another "American Superbowl" section found in a German grocery store:

u/seb1492 / Via reddit.com

Let's see... donuts... popcorn... nacho dip... I'll allow it.

15. This is a preserved 3,500 year old loaf of bread that was found in an ancient Egyptian tomb from the New Kingdom:

Sepia Times / Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

You eating the ancient bread? Sound off in the comments.

16. This is what eight feet of snow looks like:

u/flipflopsanddunlops / Via reddit.com

My back hurts just thinking about shoveling this.

17. This is the model of Franklin Roosevelt that was used as a model for the design on the dime:

u/not-sure-wtf-i-am / Via reddit.com

Would it kill FDR to smile?

18. This is what the inside of an ATM looks like:

u/gravitydarkening / Via reddit.com

I always thought a little man on a little stool was in there handling my money.

19. This is what it looks like when your entire bottle of glue dries before you can use it:

u/trizziepie / Via reddit.com

Nature is amazing.

20. And, finally, this is what the OTHER side of a ladybug looks like:

u/axt_ / Via reddit.com

Apologies to my lady bug friends for blowing up your spot like this.