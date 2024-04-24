I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So These 22 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Put My Brain In A Blender Immediately After I Saw Them

1.
This is what Nicolas Cages' father, August Coppola, looked like:
2.
This is how big (or small) France is compared to the United States:
3.
This is what store bought strawberries look like compared to strawberries bought at a farmer's market:
4.
This is how big Pluto and its moon Charon are compared to the Earth:
5.
This is what the control panel of the Spirit of Saint Louis, the plane Charles Lindbergh used on his historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean, looked like:
6.
And this is the chair Charles Lindbergh sat on for his entire 33 hour flight:
7.
While we're at it, here's a diagram of his entire plane, for reference:
8.
Elephant seals are really, really, really, really big:
9.
There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:
10.
This is what a Fanta from Europe looks like compared to one from the United States:
11.
This is one very, very, very safe example of what a baby's car seat used to look like in the 1950s and 60s:
12.
Here it is in action:
13.
This is the world's oldest surviving photograph, taken by Nicéphore Niépce in 1827:
14.
Here's what the original, un-enhanced world's oldest picture looks like today:
15.
This was the scene aboard the ship The Queen Elizabeth as it brought soldiers back home to New York after World War II ended:
16.
This is the first prize winning can of string beans from September 1945:
17.
Eleven days in October had to be skipped after the Gregorian calendar was adopted in 1582:
18.
This smiling fellow is a lab technician hired to observe couples kissing in order to gauge the durability of lipstick:
19.
Tooth crowns don't shine under blacklight like normal teeth:
20.
This is what a yolk that's missing a yolk looks like:
21.
This picture straight out of Harold Potter is of the former Cincinnati Public Library, built in 1874 and demolished in 1955:
22.
And, finally, a lot of things had to go exactly right for you to be here: