I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So These 22 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Put My Brain In A Blender Immediately After I Saw Them

I sincerely had no idea.

Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is what Nicolas Cages' father, August Coppola, looked like:

Two men at an event, one in a gray suit with a tie and the other in a red blazer over a white shirt
Barry King / Sygma via Getty Images

For some reason, it never occurred to me that Nic Cage could possibly have a dad.

2. This is how big (or small) France is compared to the United States:

Map highlighting the geographic boundaries of the Midwestern United States
thetruesize.com

It's barely a Nebraska and a Kansas long.

3. This is what store bought strawberries look like compared to strawberries bought at a farmer's market:

Four strawberry halves arranged in a diamond shape on a cutting board
u/doodlenoodle08 / Via reddit.com

Shout out to farmers and their ability to make red things more... red.

4. This is how big Pluto and its moon Charon are compared to the Earth:

Composite image showing Earth, the Moon, and a second smaller moon against a black space background
NASA Moon: Gregory H. Revera Charon: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI

You know what? I'm glad that puny little dwarf planet doesn't count as a planet anymore.

5. This is what the control panel of the Spirit of Saint Louis, the plane Charles Lindbergh used on his historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean, looked like:

Close-up of vintage machinery with numbered parts, possibly for maintenance or instructional purposes
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Truly like what a 3rd grader would draw as the controls of a plane.

6. And this is the chair Charles Lindbergh sat on for his entire 33 hour flight:

Worn-out wicker chair with a torn black seat, set in a rustic room with vintage objects
Twitter: @BS2KZ

Folks, my rear-end would be barkin' after that trip.

7. While we're at it, here's a diagram of his entire plane, for reference:

Diagram of the Ryan N-X-211 aircraft with labeled parts and specifications
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Looks... comfy!

8. Elephant seals are really, really, really, really big:

Person standing beside a large statue of a seal, which appears to be clapping
Keystone / Getty Images

This giant boy here is Tristan the sea elephant. Folks, do we stan Tristan?

9. There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:

Interior of massive underground cistern with towering pillars and people exploring
John S Lander / LightRocket via Getty Images

It cost two billion dollars to build.

10. This is what a Fanta from Europe looks like compared to one from the United States:

Two bottles of Fanta, one labeled Taranja and the other Orange, side by side against a black backdrop
u/nohead123 / Via reddit.com

Much less orange... or is it?

11. This is one very, very, very safe example of what a baby's car seat used to look like in the 1950s and 60s:

Folded metal chair lying on a car&#x27;s back seat
Chaloner Woods / Getty Images

12. Here it is in action:

Woman feeding a child in a vintage car&#x27;s front seat with tray
Bert Hardy Advertising Archive / Getty Images

Looks great to me. Totally safe and not making my palms sweat at all.

13. This is the world's oldest surviving photograph, taken by Nicéphore Niépce in 1827:

&quot;View from the Window at Le Gras&quot; by Nicéphore Niépce
Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

It's called "View from the Window at Le Gras." It's, well, a view from a window.

14. Here's what the original, un-enhanced world's oldest picture looks like today:

An old photo in a frame
Maksim

15. This was the scene aboard the ship The Queen Elizabeth as it brought soldiers back home to New York after World War II ended:

A historical photo of a ship&#x27;s deck crowded with passengers
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

I hate to say it... but imagine having to use the bathroom? Nightmare.

16. This is the first prize winning can of string beans from September 1945:

Jar of yellow wax beans with a &#x27;First Prize&#x27; ribbon from a 1945 canning fair on a wooden surface
u/yorkthenork / Via reddit.com

Can we get some dang RESPECT for the first prize beans?

17. Eleven days in October had to be skipped after the Gregorian calendar was adopted in 1582:

Calendar app displaying the month of October with dates 24 to 31 visible
Apple

A wise person on Reddit hipped the internet to the fact that if you scroll back in your phone long enough, you can see it for yourself.

18. This smiling fellow is a lab technician hired to observe couples kissing in order to gauge the durability of lipstick:

Two individuals sharing a kiss with a smiling person looking on in the background
Orlando / Getty Images

A real normal job. 

19. Tooth crowns don't shine under blacklight like normal teeth:

Close-up of a person&#x27;s smiling mouth under blue light
reddit.com

Uranium used to be added to dental crowns to match the natural glow of real teeth. It is not used anymore.

20. This is what a yolk that's missing a yolk looks like:

A person cracking an egg into a hot pan for cooking
u/mallowsflaming / Via reddit.com

I miss that yolk already.

21. This picture straight out of Harold Potter is of the former Cincinnati Public Library, built in 1874 and demolished in 1955:

The old Cincinnati Public Library
Cincinnati Museum Center / Getty Images

22. And, finally, a lot of things had to go exactly right for you to be here:

Image of a text presentation about ancestry, detailing the number of ancestors over generations and prompting reflection on their lives and challenges
u/kfhdjfkj61637 / Via reddit.com

You're special! Not as special as me, but you know. You get it.