  • Viral badge

I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So These 60 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Put My Brain In A Blender Immediately After I Saw Them Last Month

I'm in complete awe.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is what Mount Rushmore looks like "zoomed out":

Mount Rushmore National Memorial depicting four US presidents carved into rock face
Buyenlarge / Getty Images

It's almost cute. Our adorable l'il disembodied presidents.

2. This is what a solar eclipse looks like from space:

View from the International Space Station showing Earth&#x27;s horizon and solar panels
Nasa / Getty Images

Anyone else experience totality? That was cool.

3. This is what the cabin of a passenger plane looked like in the 1930s:

Interior of an old train carriage with rows of wooden seats and overhead luggage racks
Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Can we PLEASE bring back candalbras in planes? That's all I'm asking.

4. This is what the skeleton of the tallest man who ever lived, 8'1" Robert Wadlow, looked like:

Tall skeleton exhibit above a photo of a tall man with two others
Getty / Via reddit.com

The Wadlow family should get a piece of that sweet Home Depot 12 foot skeleton money.

5. There's a pink lake named Lake Hillier in Australia:

Aerial view of Lake Hillier, notable for its distinct pink color, surrounded by greenery and blue waters
Philip Thurston / Getty Images

It's pink because of a whole bunch of red-colored microorganisms in the lake. Ain't that something.

6. Here's what it looks like from space:

Satellite view of landmass with a uniquely heart-shaped lake in the center
Digitalglobe / DigitalGlobe via Getty Images

7. Clouds can be square:

View from airplane window showing the horizon and blanket of clouds below
u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com

Clouds: what can't they do?

8. If you win a car on The Price Is Right you get a special little license plate cover:

License plate reads &quot;PEGGY 1&quot; with a frame stating &quot;I won this car on The Price is Right.&quot; Vehicle appears dusty
u/razurirapisu / Via reddit.com

I never knew how much I needed something I didn't have until I saw this.

9. This is what the tank underneath the pumps at a gas station looks like:

Two large, cylindrical tanks installed underground with visible pipes and protective covering
u/sunfang / Via reddit.com

Now I need to see the tank that holds all the Slurpee juice.

10. This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:

A large, brown, flat circular sea urchin and a smaller, white one with small slits
u/MisterBuzz / Via reddit.com

So the next time you're on the beach whippin' a sand dollar into the ocean... just remember... that dollar had a MOTHER.

11. Owls have big ol' long legs:

Owl perched on a beam with a hand gently petting it; seen indoors with brick background
u/gallowboob / Via reddit.com

Check out the gams on Birdie.

12. This is what a 3-year-old Albert Einstein looked like:

A young child with lace-up ankle boots, a long button-down top with a ribbon tie, skirt and short pants, and a jacket
Apic / Getty Images

Unmistakable Eistein mug on our friend Al, there.

13. This is what Nicolas Cages' father, August Coppola, looked like:

Two men at an event, one in a gray suit with a tie and the other in a red blazer over a white shirt
Barry King / Sygma via Getty Images

For some reason, it never occurred to me that Nic Cage could possibly have a dad.

14. This is how big (or small) France is compared to the United States:

Map highlighting the geographic boundaries of the Midwestern United States
thetruesize.com

It's barely a Nebraska and a Kansas long.

15. This is how long it took to travel to different parts of the United States in 1800:

Map showing 1800 travel times from New York with isochronic lines for weeks to destinations
u/plkirk423 / Via reddit.com

I don't know if my phone can store the six weeks of downloaded podcasts I'd need to get to Illinois.

16. This is what a volcano erupting looks like from an airplane:

Aerial view of a coastline and a smoke plume from a fire, seen through an airplane window
u/erashurlook / Via reddit.com

Folks, it might have also been like what my college dorm room looked like from space. 

17. Traffic lights are almost the size of a full grown human:

Two workers in safety vests operating a cherry picker near a &quot;City of Tucson&quot; truck
u/curtinator6 / Via reddit.com

But they cannot do many things humans can do. Only be as tall as them.

18. This is what the shadows during an eclipse look like:

Shadow pattern on ground next to a beaded curtain casting a matrix of light spots
u/mxracer948 / Via reddit.com

Neat!

19. This is what first class on a plane in 1960 looked like:

Black-and-white photo of people sitting in what looks more like a living room, with plush, far-apart seats, and a flight attendant walking down a winding staircase
Marka / Touring Club Italiano / Marka / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Okay... but... do they get free pretzels?

20. This is what a pick-up truck from 1985 looks like compared to the behemoths that are modern pick-up trucks:

Three pickup trucks parked, the middle Toyota occupies two spaces
u/alertmax15000 / Via reddit.com

21. This is how big Pluto and its moon Charon are compared to the Earth:

Composite image showing Earth, the Moon, and a second smaller moon against a black space background
NASA Moon: Gregory H. Revera Charon: NASA/JHUAPL/SWRI

You know what? I'm glad that puny little dwarf planet doesn't count as a planet anymore.

22. This is what a Fanta from Europe looks like compared to one from the United States:

Two bottles of Fanta, one labeled Taranja and the other Orange, side by side against a black backdrop
u/nohead123 / Via reddit.com

Much less orange... or is it?

23. This is what store bought strawberries look like compared to strawberries bought at a farmer's market:

Four strawberry halves arranged in a diamond shape on a cutting board
u/doodlenoodle08 / Via reddit.com

Shout out to farmers and their ability to make red things more... red.

24. This is what the editing timeline for the movie Dune 2 looks like:

Corrupted image with horizontal lines and glitched visual data, content not discernible
youtube.com

You gotta think it must have taken at least three... maybe four hours to get that done.

25. Back when people were so inclined to do so, this was one way to board and travel by blimp:

People boarding a blimp
Library Of Congress

Thanks, but no thanks.

26. Strawberries, my friend, strawberries can be very, very big:

A hand holds a very large strawberry with prominent seeds and a green leafy top
u/ordinary_fig / Via reddit.com

Would love it if a cartoon caterpillar came out of one of these. Would absolutely love it.

27. This is how much it cost to go to Disneyland in 1997:

Three vintage Disneyland passports displayed on a surface, dated August 27, 1989
u/spike-ball / Via reddit.com

In case you were wondering how much it cost to go to Disneyland in 1997.

28. This is the first computer Apple ever developed:

Vintage computer prototype with exposed components and keyboard on a wooden base
Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

It looks nothing like an apple. Not even like an orange.

29. The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shrinking:

Side-by-side of Jupiter in different times
NASA

According the NASA, "Some unknown activity in the planet's atmosphere may be draining energy and weakening the storm, causing it to shrink."

30. This is a champagne inspector wearing a champagne-inspecting mask in case of any champagne-related explosions:

Person in patterned attire holding champagne bottles, wearing a face net. Vintage setting
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

I need a champagne-inspecting mask NOW.

31. This is a picture of the construction workers who built the Chase Manhattan Bank posing with their work:

Workers line the decks of a multi-level shipyard during construction
Keystone / Getty Images

Me, personally? I'm getting in the second row for the big "stand on the edge of a building" picture.

32. This is what the grave site of President James Monroe looks like:

Gothic-style outdoor memorial structure with an American flag and wreath at its base
Ricky Kresslein / Getty Images

A little dramatic, James... but I'm not here to harsh any good feelings.

33. This is what the steering wheel of an F1 race car looks like:

A race car steering wheel
reddit.com

Looks simple enough.

34. This is what a canal in Venice looks like completely drained:

Narrow Venice canal with moored boats and buildings on either side. A person stands by the canal
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sound off in the comments how much money it would take for you to take a big ol' gulp of Venice canal water.

35. Duck eggs can be black:

A hand holding an oval-shaped stone near a window with a view of a brick surface outside
u/the_russian_mafia_7 / Via reddit.com

This is the egg of a Cayuga duck. Shout out to all the Cayuga ducks in the world. Keep being you.

36. For two brief years, 1934-5, the United States issued a $100,000 bill with Woodrow Wilson's big ol' mug on it:

Certificate for $100,000 in gold with a portrait of Woodrow Wilson, flanked by ornate designs
Underwood Archives / Getty Images

It never circulated publicly but if it did I would use it to buy 100,000 Arizona iced teas.

37. This is a list of the causes of death of everyone who died in London in 1632:

Summary of historical text showing &#x27;Bills of Mortality&#x27; for London, 1632, categorizing various causes of death for that year
u/publicno3793 / Via reddit.com

Me, personally? I'm dying from "Planet."

38. Pictured here is a proto-type space suit, the Hardsuit AX-3, developed in the 1970s:

Individual in a vintage spacesuit with helmet and tubes, standing against a plain backdrop
Hum Images / HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It was made to be much more mobile than contemporary space suits. Me-thinks someone doth watcheth a bit too much 2001: A Space Odyssey.

39. This is how giant Galapagos tortoises sleep:

A giant tortoise
reddit.com

That's a lot of tortoise.

40. This is the Dale Creek Bridge, an bridge built in Wyoming in the 1800s that was so rickety that trains had to slow down to 4 miles per hour to cross it safely:

Old photograph of a steam train crossing a high trestle bridge over rocky terrain
Graphicaartis / Getty Images

My friends, you'll have to miss me with the rickety ol' 19th century bridge.

41. This is selection of prosthetic face parts designed for World War I veterans:

Various pairs of vintage glasses with eyes edited into the lenses on a plain background
Boyer / Roger Viollet via Getty Images

Me, personally? Can't say I'm a fan of war.

42. Bookworms are not only REAL, this is the kind of damage they can do to a poor, defenseless book:

Butterfly on an open book with text, creating a heart shadow with its wings
u/shampoo_soup / Via reddit.com

Just plain disrespectful.

43. This is what the fang of a ball python looks like after it bites you:

Close-up of tweezers holding a tiny metal splinter, showcasing precision. Used in an article about internet finds
u/onepiece-quade / Via reddit.com

Smaller than I would have thought but, unfortunately for this python, you'll have to miss me with that.

44. This is what the control panel of the Spirit of Saint Louis, the plane Charles Lindbergh used on his historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean, looked like:

Close-up of vintage machinery with numbered parts, possibly for maintenance or instructional purposes
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Truly like what a 3rd grader would draw as the controls of a plane.

45. And this is the chair Charles Lindbergh sat on for his entire 33 hour flight:

Worn-out wicker chair with a torn black seat, set in a rustic room with vintage objects
Twitter: @BS2KZ

Folks, my rear-end would be barkin' after that trip.

46. While we're at it, here's a diagram of his entire plane, for reference:

Diagram of the Ryan N-X-211 aircraft with labeled parts and specifications
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Looks... comfy!

47. Elephant seals are really, really, really, really big:

Person standing beside a large statue of a seal, which appears to be clapping
Keystone / Getty Images

This giant boy here is Tristan the sea elephant. Folks, do we stan Tristan?

48. There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:

Interior of massive underground cistern with towering pillars and people exploring
John S Lander / LightRocket via Getty Images

It cost two billion dollars to build.

49. This is one very, very, very safe example of what a baby's car seat used to look like in the 1950s and 60s:

Folded metal chair lying on a car&#x27;s back seat
Chaloner Woods / Getty Images

50. Here it is in action:

Woman feeding a child in a vintage car&#x27;s front seat with tray
Bert Hardy Advertising Archive / Getty Images

Looks great to me. Totally safe and not making my palms sweat at all.

51. This is the world's oldest surviving photograph, taken by Nicéphore Niépce in 1827:

&quot;View from the Window at Le Gras&quot; by Nicéphore Niépce
Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

It's called "View from the Window at Le Gras." It's, well, a view from a window.

52. Here's what the original, un-enhanced world's oldest picture looks like today:

An old photo in a frame
Maksim

53. This was the scene aboard the ship The Queen Elizabeth as it brought soldiers back home to New York after World War II ended:

A historical photo of a ship&#x27;s deck crowded with passengers
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

I hate to say it... but imagine having to use the bathroom? Nightmare.

54. This is the first prize winning can of string beans from September 1945:

Jar of yellow wax beans with a &#x27;First Prize&#x27; ribbon from a 1945 canning fair on a wooden surface
u/yorkthenork / Via reddit.com

Can we get some dang RESPECT for the first prize beans?

55. Eleven days in October had to be skipped after the Gregorian calendar was adopted in 1582:

Calendar app displaying the month of October with dates 24 to 31 visible
Apple

A wise person on Reddit hipped the internet to the fact that if you scroll back in your phone long enough, you can see it for yourself.

56. This smiling fellow is a lab technician hired to observe couples kissing in order to gauge the durability of lipstick:

Two individuals sharing a kiss with a smiling person looking on in the background
Orlando / Getty Images

A real normal job. 

57. Tooth crowns don't shine under blacklight like normal teeth:

Close-up of a person&#x27;s smiling mouth under blue light
reddit.com

Uranium used to be added to dental crowns to match the natural glow of real teeth. It is not used anymore.

58. This is what a egg that's missing a yolk looks like:

A person cracking an egg into a hot pan for cooking
u/mallowsflaming / Via reddit.com

I miss that yolk already.

59. This picture straight out of Harold Potter is of the former Cincinnati Public Library, built in 1874 and demolished in 1955:

The old Cincinnati Public Library
Cincinnati Museum Center / Getty Images

60. And, finally, a lot of things had to go exactly right for you to be here:

Image of a text presentation about ancestry, detailing the number of ancestors over generations and prompting reflection on their lives and challenges
u/kfhdjfkj61637 / Via reddit.com

You're special! Not as special as me, but you know. You get it.