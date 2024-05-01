I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy On Earth So These 60 Absolutely Incredible Pictures Put My Brain In A Blender Immediately After I Saw Them Last Month

1.
This is what Mount Rushmore looks like "zoomed out":
2.
This is what a solar eclipse looks like from space:
3.
This is what the cabin of a passenger plane looked like in the 1930s:
4.
This is what the skeleton of the tallest man who ever lived, 8'1" Robert Wadlow, looked like:
5.
There's a pink lake named Lake Hillier in Australia:
6.
Here's what it looks like from space:
8.
If you win a car on The Price Is Right you get a special little license plate cover:
9.
This is what the tank underneath the pumps at a gas station looks like:
10.
This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:
11.
Owls have big ol' long legs:
12.
This is what a 3-year-old Albert Einstein looked like:
13.
This is what Nicolas Cages' father, August Coppola, looked like:
14.
This is how big (or small) France is compared to the United States:
15.
This is how long it took to travel to different parts of the United States in 1800:
16.
This is what a volcano erupting looks like from an airplane:
17.
Traffic lights are almost the size of a full grown human:
18.
This is what the shadows during an eclipse look like:
19.
This is what first class on a plane in 1960 looked like:
20.
This is what a pick-up truck from 1985 looks like compared to the behemoths that are modern pick-up trucks:
21.
This is how big Pluto and its moon Charon are compared to the Earth:
22.
This is what a Fanta from Europe looks like compared to one from the United States:
23.
This is what store bought strawberries look like compared to strawberries bought at a farmer's market:
24.
This is what the editing timeline for the movie Dune 2 looks like:
25.
Back when people were so inclined to do so, this was one way to board and travel by blimp:
26.
Strawberries, my friend, strawberries can be very, very big:
27.
This is how much it cost to go to Disneyland in 1997:
28.
This is the first computer Apple ever developed:
29.
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shrinking:
30.
This is a champagne inspector wearing a champagne-inspecting mask in case of any champagne-related explosions:
31.
This is a picture of the construction workers who built the Chase Manhattan Bank posing with their work:
32.
This is what the grave site of President James Monroe looks like:
33.
This is what the steering wheel of an F1 race car looks like:
34.
This is what a canal in Venice looks like completely drained:
35.
Duck eggs can be black:
36.
For two brief years, 1934-5, the United States issued a $100,000 bill with Woodrow Wilson's big ol' mug on it:
37.
This is a list of the causes of death of everyone who died in London in 1632:
38.
Pictured here is a proto-type space suit, the Hardsuit AX-3, developed in the 1970s:
39.
This is how giant Galapagos tortoises sleep:
40.
This is the Dale Creek Bridge, an bridge built in Wyoming in the 1800s that was so rickety that trains had to slow down to 4 miles per hour to cross it safely:
41.
This is selection of prosthetic face parts designed for World War I veterans:
42.
Bookworms are not only REAL, this is the kind of damage they can do to a poor, defenseless book:
43.
This is what the fang of a ball python looks like after it bites you:
44.
This is what the control panel of the Spirit of Saint Louis, the plane Charles Lindbergh used on his historic flight across the Atlantic Ocean, looked like:
45.
And this is the chair Charles Lindbergh sat on for his entire 33 hour flight:
46.
While we're at it, here's a diagram of his entire plane, for reference:
47.
Elephant seals are really, really, really, really big:
48.
There are four miles of tunnels 72 feet underneath Tokyo designed to prevent the city from flooding. The whole system is absolutely huge:
49.
This is one very, very, very safe example of what a baby's car seat used to look like in the 1950s and 60s:
50.
Here it is in action:
51.
This is the world's oldest surviving photograph, taken by Nicéphore Niépce in 1827:
52.
Here's what the original, un-enhanced world's oldest picture looks like today:
53.
This was the scene aboard the ship The Queen Elizabeth as it brought soldiers back home to New York after World War II ended:
54.
This is the first prize winning can of string beans from September 1945:
55.
Eleven days in October had to be skipped after the Gregorian calendar was adopted in 1582:
56.
This smiling fellow is a lab technician hired to observe couples kissing in order to gauge the durability of lipstick:
57.
Tooth crowns don't shine under blacklight like normal teeth:
58.
This is what a egg that's missing a yolk looks like:
59.
This picture straight out of Harold Potter is of the former Cincinnati Public Library, built in 1874 and demolished in 1955:
60.
And, finally, a lot of things had to go exactly right for you to be here: