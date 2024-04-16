1.
This is what Mount Rushmore looks like "zoomed out":
2.
This is what the shadows during an eclipse look like:
3.
If you win a car on The Price Is Right you get a special little license plate cover:
4.
This is what a pick-up truck from 1985 looks like compared to the behemoths that are modern pick-up trucks:
5.
This is what a living sand dollar looks like compared with a dead one:
6.
This is what first class on a plane in 1960 looked like:
7.
Owls have big ol' long legs:
8.
This is what a 3-year-old Albert Einstein looked like:
9.
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shrinking:
10.
This is the first computer Apple ever developed:
11.
This is a list of the causes of death of everyone who died in London in 1632:
12.
This is what the steering wheel of an F1 race car looks like:
13.
This is what a canal in Venice looks like completely drained:
14.
Pictured here is a proto-type space suit, the Hardsuit AX-3, developed in the 1970s:
15.
This is how giant Galapagos tortoises sleep:
16.
This is the Dale Creek Bridge, an bridge built in Wyoming in the 1800s that was so rickety that trains had to slow down to 4 miles per hour to cross it safely:
17.
This is selection of prosthetic face parts designed for World War I veterans:
18.
Bookworms are not only REAL, this is the kind of damage they can do to a poor, defenseless book:
19.
This is what the fang of a ball python looks like after it bites you:
20.
Back when people were so inclined to do so, this was one way to board and travel by blimp:
21.
And, finally, this is what 46 four-leaf clovers look like: