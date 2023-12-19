Skip To Content
I Know I Shouldn't Laugh But These 85 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Month Are Killing Me

What a dumb year.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. On the USA:

Getty / Via TikTok

2. On birthdays:

&quot;how can you turn 0 years old&quot;
reddit.com

3. On Greeks:

&quot;WHOA GREEKS STILL EXIST THAT&#x27;S SOOO COOOOOOOOLLLLLL&quot;
YouTube

4. On relationships:

&quot;Mangomouse&quot;
reddit.com

5. On the continents:

Facebook

6. On dairy:

&quot;Milk is considered dairy in at least 6 countries I have lived in.&quot;
u/romeovf / Via reddit.com

7. On nails:

&quot;damn how&#x27;s the colors switch orders between pictures wtf&quot;
Twitter

8. On the animal kingdom:

Person says &quot;Fun fact: we are animals,&quot; and person answers: &quot;fun fact: we actually aren&#x27;t animals, we are mammals; most animals are mammals too; we may be similar, but no — stop being a brickhead and think before you comment&quot;
YouTube

9. On the miracle of life:

&quot;Doctor: &#x27;Congrats you&#x27;re having a boy and a girl&#x27;&quot;; comment: &quot;This will never happen, twins can only be the same&quot;; &quot;you can have a boy and a girl&quot;; &quot;different gender twins happen all the time&quot;
u/parrotsaregoated / Via reddit.com

10. On Texas:

&quot;Texas is like twice the size of Europe alone.&quot;
reddit.com

11. On outside:

Re: photo, someone asks, &quot;How did you add the clouds background?&quot; Response: &quot;That&#x27;s the sky, we were outside&quot;
TikTok

12. On Spain:

someone insists that spain is in south america
Facebook

13. On Mount Everest:

Facebook

14. On suspicions:

Facebook

15. On the upcoming time change:

&quot;Daylight Savings Time is my new worst enema.&quot;
Facebook

16. On ice cream:

person who thinks vanilla flecks in ice cream are bugs
Facebook

17. On math:

&quot;When I was 2 my sister was twice my age; now I&#x27;m 40, how old is my sister&quot; with response: &quot;Twice 2 is 4, so add 4 yrs to her current age; school system failed some&quot;
u/ionenbindung / Via reddit.com

18. On growing up:

Facebook

19. On loose change:

person thinking the saying is chimp change instead of chump change
u/the-vince-horror / Via reddit.com

20. On exploration:

person who thinks vicariously is spelled bi-curiously
u/KazRellik / Via reddit.com

21. On carpets:

person who tries a lawnmower out on their carpet
Facebook

22. On babies:

&quot;Babies do have a very strong ammunition system at birth; comes from mom&#x27;s milk mostly&quot;
Facebook / Getty Images

23. On reflections:

An ad for a mirror captioned &quot;Mear, $10&quot;
Facebook

24. On the duality of Andre:

&quot;It&#x27;s a Double Andre&quot;; &quot;Wait, then what does it mean? I think I know but a lot of jokes go over my head,&quot; &quot;Double entendre—but I like &#x27;Andre&#x27; too&quot;
reddit.com

25. On disposals:

person who thinks a garbage disposal is called a garbanzo disposal
u/sugaredchurro / Via reddit.com

26. On the world:

&quot;dude, Asia and Europe are not continenets&quot;
TikTok

27. On expiration dates:

Amazon

28. On cartoons:

person who spells computer generated as jena rated
Facebook

29. On confidence:

&quot;People who suffer from low shelf and steam, how do you deal with it in your day to day life?&quot;
reddit.com

30. On good jobs:

&quot;What&#x27;s a really good job with high celery that people should apply for?&quot;
reddit.com

31. On money:

Twitter

32. On digestion:

person saying gastro astronomer instead of gastronomer
reddit.com

33. On birthdays:

person saying foreskin of the mind instead of forefront
reddit.com

34. On $5,000:

person who can&#x27;t understand what 5k is in dollar amounts
Twitter

35. On bread attacks:

person who thinks the saying is grain assault and not a grain of salt
u/shrekassault / Via reddit.com

36. On tough visuals:

person who thinks the saying is eye saw instead of eye sore
u/dannydonut / Via reddit.com

37. On consequences:

person who spelled ejected as ejaculated
u/Altruistic-Tutor7299 / Via reddit.com

38. On drillin':

person who spells heavy duty as heavy judy
Facebook

39. On shames:

person who thinks disgrace is spelled disc race
u/missy____ / Via reddit.com

40. On acting:

&quot;An actor is an actor.&quot;
Facebook

41. On spring:

reddit.com

42. On twins:

Person says twins don&#x27;t look alike, and when someone says not all twins are identical, person says isn&#x27;t that kind of the point, otherwise they&#x27;re just siblings, not twins
Facebook

43. On seals:

person mixing up the words carnivore and carnival
reddit.com

44. On Pride:

person who thinks an ireland flag is a pride flag
tiktok.com

45. On birth:

&quot;Momcat Nibbles is in labor! Contraptions have begun!&quot;
Facebook

46. On delicious recipes:

&quot;I have .72 lbs of cube steak and 1.6 lbs of steak tips; I&#x27;m trying to combine together and extend for a family of 5 (3 of them can eat all the meat by themselves); I can&#x27;t seem to find any good recipes&quot;; response: &quot;Beef stroking off over noodles&quot;
Facebook

47. On days in the park:

&quot;Took one of my clients out for a pick neck watched the children play was a great day&quot;
Facebook

48. On the things that make us beautiful:

&quot;Finding someone who can handle me and my corks is hard; I&#x27;m different and people can&#x27;t handle it or don&#x27;t want to take the time&quot;
Facebook

49. On observers:

&quot;There was whitenesses; even this girl told me she&#x27;ll be a whiteness if I need&quot;
reddit.com

50. On unholy pregnancies:

&quot;His unbiblical cord was in his face but look at them chunky cheeks! I can&#x27;t wait to meet you soon sweet boy! Little chunk is weighing 5.8 pounds already! I&#x27;m already obsessed with him&quot;
Facebook

51. On cheese:

&quot;Technically any mold that grows is just bonus bleu cheese.&quot;
reddit.com

My stomach hurts just reading this.

52. On diets:

&quot;Poor things look mow-nourished&quot;
reddit.com

53. On those in need:

&quot;You know Jesus made a point to support the people on the fridges of society right?&quot;
reddit.com

54. On foodborne illness:

&quot;Salmonella is only caused by salmon; you&#x27;re a chef, you should know that&quot;
Twitter

55. On the wonders of the French language:

person who thinks Je ne sais quoi is spelled genius aqua
reddit.com

56. On mirrors:

&quot;Would of&quot;
reddit.com

57. On triangles:

Someone refers to an &quot;eye saucerless triangle&quot;
reddit.com

58. On pennies:

Boss gave employee his final paycheck in pennies for quitting, and someone says &quot;90,000 pennies=$9K, duh,&quot; and someone says &quot;$900; move the decimal point two places, not one,&quot; and they say &quot;No, you are wrong&quot;
TikTok

59. On paint:

&quot;I been telling my customers this for years&quot;
Facebook

60. On germs:

Person says germs may be black magic because &quot;no one has ever directly observed one&quot;; when person says they&#x27;ve seen bacteria, viruses, and parasites from years in a microbiology lab, person asks if they&#x27;ve seen one without a &quot;microscope&quot;
Twitter

61. On cheese:

Photo of cheese slicer cutting Swiss cheese, with caption: &quot;Cutting cheese with a knife? Barbarians? We in Scandinavia use this tool&quot;; &quot;That&#x27;s why your a country not a nation&quot;
Facebook

62. On talents:

&quot;Talent: jack off all traits (knows how to use all weapons only mastered the sword)&quot;
reddit.com

63. On recipe modification:

&quot;We&#x27;d definitely recommend preparing this recipe as written...&quot;
reddit.com

64. On paternity tests:

&quot;They should do paternity testing prior to conception IMO; that way you avoid the reveal at birth; why hide? It may hold people more accountable&quot;
Twitter

Imagine that.

65. On fish:

&quot;Name a fish that does not have the letter &#x27;A&#x27; in it,&quot; and person responds &quot;Dolphin&quot;
Facebook

66. On cells:

&quot;Are you really suggesting that they are not?&quot;
Twitter

67. On language:

&quot;I&#x27;m American and here in the state miss we say whala; voila is an instrument miss know everything and don&#x27;t know shit&quot;
u/couldaspongedothis / Via reddit.com

68. On the human body:

&quot;If you were revamping the human body and were to give boobs an actual useful function instead of just sex appeal, what would you have them do?&quot; &quot;I don&#x27;t know, maybe something crazy like feeding our babies?&quot;
reddit.com

69. On flossing:

&quot;Flossing Pushes Bad Bacteria back into the Bloodstream&quot;
Facebook

70. On mutual attraction:

Facebook

71. On the Northern Lights:

person who calls the northern lights the areola borealis
u/bmb00zld / Via reddit.com

72. On your eyes:

person who thinks retinas is spelled rectums
u/stephenf1234 / Via reddit.com

73. On drones:

reddit.com

74. On brain issues:

&quot;How does the brain anus rhythm instantly kill you&quot;
reddit.com

75. On dietary restrictions:

&quot;what do you eat?&quot;
Facebook

76. On the Titanic:

reddit.com

77. On the finer things in life:

reddit.com

78. On Florida:

&quot;That&#x27;s that Florida education, baby!&quot;
reddit.com

79. On medical advice:

&quot;The sickest ones I know go all the time!&quot;
Facebook

80. On that one emergency alert we all got:

&quot;To block the government&quot;
reddit.com

81. On beef:

&quot;He said this is how he always does it.&quot;
reddit.com

82. On selfishness:

&quot;he&#x27;s thinking of his own selfish needs and using her as a prawn on a chest board xx&quot;
reddit.com

83. On true beauty:

reddit.com

84. On dangerous plants:

Facebook

Hmmm, I think you are both wrong.

85. And on DNA:

&quot;PLEASE PRAY FOR THIS POOR LITTLE ANGEL...&quot;
Facebook

Hmmm. Maybe they have a point.

Did you enjoy all those wacky pictures but really wish you could've been listening to some cool tunes while reading them? You're in luck, my friend. Check out this playlist of my favorite songs I listened to in 2023. Bless!