I'm Literally In Disbelief At These 18 Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Thought It Was A Good Idea To Post On The Internet Last Week

    1. On South Africa:

    Summary of comments on a social media post debating if South Africa is a continent or a country, with users reacting humorously and a mix of emojis
    2. On telling time:

    A series of comments discussing whether a quarter past 3 is 3:25 or not, with playful confusion and interactions among the commenters
    3. On Shrek's restaurant review:

    Two Discord messages with anime avatar pics. First: &quot;NO, this server is so meaty ogre... UGH&quot;. Second: &quot;meaty ogre, saying as if something is moderate. HOW DO U GUYS NOT KNOW???&quot;
    4. On hot takes:

    Tweet from 4/13/22: &quot;i wanna share my hot takes but I&#x27;m afraid I&#x27;ll get ostrich sized&quot; with 8 comments, 29 retweets, and 898 likes
    5. On marriage:

    Screenshot of an Internet comment thread explaining that in some jurisdictions, a marriage isn&#x27;t legally complete until consummation
    6. On trinities:

    A conversation discussing the meaning of &quot;trinity&quot; on social media, with various users debating whether it means three or a solid group of people
    7. On the long arm of the law:

    Comment text: &quot;Regardless to what people say, the main was found innocent in a quarter law, you can&#x27;t have it both ways.&quot;
    8. On ducks:

    Text conversation where user Gio (Hermit) asks if ducks are birds. Wujabes confirms, giving reasons, and Gio concludes chickens must be birds too
    9. On moments of brilliance:

    A digital clock display shows 3:03 above a shelf of CDs. Text above reads: &quot;DO YOU EVER HAVE SUCH A URETHRA!!!! MOMENT AND THEN IT DOESNT WORK AT ALL AND NOW YOURE SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED&quot; with lightbulb and crying emojis
    10. On the hours in the day:

    A social media post suggests using 10 extra hours daily for cooking, workouts, learning a language, or walking on the beach, despite 8 hours each for sleep and work
    11. On cheese:

    Text from an Internet find: A user shares about a woman who ordered a salad with blue cheese, noted it was moldy, and asked to speak to a manager
    12. On those delicious moose:

    Text in image: Explanation of a humorous misunderstanding at a restaurant about the term &quot;moose bouse.&quot; The waiter intended to offer a &quot;mousse bouche&quot; paired with bruschetta and soppressata
    13. On pie:

    A social media post asks, &quot;do y’all like ice cream or cookies? Or lemon marine pie?&quot; The post has 10 likes and 61 comments
    14. On putting things plainly:

    A meme with text reading, &quot;If you don&#x27;t know how much money is in your account. Don&#x27;t expect the cashier to be able to tell you. Its your responsibility to finance (lame mans term (HANDLE!!!)) your account.&quot; 6 reactions, 5 comments
    15. On Earth:

    A poll by XcellentDaily asking, &quot;Who has more gravity?&quot; with 70% voting for Earth and 30% for the Sun. 3,000 votes, 128 likes, and 9 comments
    16. On bears:

    Social media conversation about whether pandas are related to bears, with one person stating they are not and another saying they belong to the bear family
    17. On the weather:

    An online comment section discussing weather and climate. Comments include skepticism about weather forecasts and remarks on the differences between weather and climate
    18. And on construction:

    Tweet by Sal features a top text expressing a suggestion, followed by a tweet about removing a boxing in a top-floor room for more space. Image of a room included
    Don't...... uhhhh... do that.