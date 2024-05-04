    33 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually, Really, Truly Said Online This Month

    Good grief, folks. Good grief.

    Dave Stopera
    1. On the English language:

    Meme challenging to write a word starting with T and ending with T, with a humorous response given
    Facebook

    2. On the Sun:

    facebook conversation where someone says the sun used to be yellow not white because of chemicals
    Facebook

    3. On the government:

    person who called an amendment a and end met
    Facebook

    4. On accents:

    facebook conversation where someone says irish is the people of ireland and ireland is the accent
    reddit.com

    5. On publishing:

    person mixing up pamphlet and pan flip
    reddit.com

    6. On numbers:

    Text reads &quot;When you realize every odd number has the letter E in it&quot; with a comment below saying &quot;two&quot;
    TikTok

    7. On character traits:

    Text in image: &quot;I&#x27;m nobody&#x27;s ex. I will sue ya for deformation of character. EXPEDITIOUSLY&quot;
    u/bluejay_612 / Via reddit.com

    8. On solar power:

    person who says good luck with solar power when there&#x27;s no fossil fuels
    reddit.com

    9. On new pictures from Mars:

    mars picture with a comment reading why the pic show the sun shining there is sun in mars
    reddit.com

    10. On loud noises:

    Social media screenshot: A user asks if they can call the cops on a neighbor&#x27;s crying baby; a sarcastic reply suggests arresting the baby
    Quora

    11. On vibes:

    Two comments on a news video; the first criticizes a person named James Harden, the second humorously critiques the new host
    YouTube

    12. On Earth:

    Tweet questioning why the Earth doesn&#x27;t fall down, expressing confusion about its constant float in space
    Twitter

    13. On Mount Everest:

    people who think mount everest is in the usa
    Twitter

    14. On dogs:

    tweet says dogs can&#x27;t talk so they don&#x27;t have brains
    Twitter

    15. On awards:

    facebook comment reading this story won the pullet surprise
    Facebook

    16. On ego:

    Text in image criticizing a person for self-centered behavior and seeking team success in a career
    Facebook

    17. On biology:

    Twitter user disapproves of referring to people as animals, urging smart behavior
    Twitter

    18. On bears:

    facebook conversations where someone spells hibernating as &quot;hyper mating&quot;
    reddit.com

    19. On weightlifting:

    A person lifting heavy weights on an incline bench press machine at the gym. A text overlay and social media comments are present
    reddit.com

    20. On incidents:

    Social media screenshot of a comment about an incident with a pheasant, ending with a mix-up of &quot;consolation&quot; and &quot;constellation.&quot;
    Facebook

    21. On spelling:

    Graphic with laughing emojis and text &quot;Nothing starts with O and ends with O.&quot; One comment visible
    Facebook

    22. On movie times:

    person mixing up matinee and manatee
    reddit.com

    23. On anatomy:

    The image contains a screenshot of a text conversation discussing the misunderstanding of the term &quot;vulva&quot; with humorous tone
    Facebook

    24. On life:

    Screenshot of an online conversation correcting a typo in &quot;Lifes,&quot; with mixed reaction emojis like &#x27;Funny&#x27; and &#x27;Agree.&#x27;
    reddit.com

    25. On metals:

    Comb with double teeth for hair grooming made of aluminum, alongside a customer review expressing doubt about material but satisfaction with quality
    Amazon

    26. On expiration:

    person mixing up expiration and inspiration
    reddit.com

    27. On rising costs:

    person mixing up inflation and iniflammation
    reddit.com

    28. On getting the point:

    Social media comment agreeing with the original post using the phrase &quot;miles away from understanding your point.&quot;
    Instagram

    29. On oven safe objects:

    Screenshot of a social media post with comments joking about confusing wax paper with parchment and causing a fire
    turing-tested.tumblr.com

    30. On The Sun, again:

    Text from a social media post claiming the sun has changed color from orange to white due to pollution and not the sun itself
    reddit.com

    31. On blaming:

    person mixing up scape goat and escape goat
    reddit.com

    32. On magic:

    person spelling viola as wool la
    reddit.com

    33. And on dishes:

    person trying to dry plates in a clothes dryerr
    reddit.com

    Come on, now.