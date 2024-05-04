33 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually, Really, Truly Said Online This Month

Internet Finds·Posted on May 4, 202433 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things People Actually, Really, Truly Said Online This MonthGood grief, folks. Good grief.by Dave StoperaBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. On the English language: Facebook 2. On the Sun: Facebook 3. On the government: Facebook 4. On accents: reddit.com 5. On publishing: reddit.com 6. On numbers: TikTok 7. On character traits: u/bluejay_612 / Via reddit.com 8. On solar power: reddit.com 9. On new pictures from Mars: reddit.com 10. On loud noises: Quora 11. On vibes: YouTube 12. On Earth: Twitter 13. On Mount Everest: Twitter 14. On dogs: Twitter 15. On awards: Facebook 16. On ego: Facebook 17. On biology: Twitter 18. On bears: reddit.com 19. On weightlifting: reddit.com 20. On incidents: Facebook 21. On spelling: Facebook 22. On movie times: reddit.com 23. On anatomy: Facebook 24. On life: reddit.com 25. On metals: Amazon 26. On expiration: reddit.com 27. On rising costs: reddit.com 28. On getting the point: Instagram 29. On oven safe objects: turing-tested.tumblr.com 30. On The Sun, again: reddit.com 31. On blaming: reddit.com 32. On magic: reddit.com 33. And on dishes: reddit.com Come on, now.