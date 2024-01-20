Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These 20 Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

    You're kidding me.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On the countries of Africa:

    &quot;that ain&#x27;t a country that&#x27;s a direction&quot;
    Twitter

    2. On seeing:

    &quot;See*&quot;
    reddit.com

    3. On resurrections:

    &quot;that should be illegal!&quot;
    Getty Images / Facebook

    4. On true beauty:

    &quot;Mexico was so urethral&quot;
    Twitter

    5. On the stars in the sky:

    &quot;anyone tell me their consultations?&quot;
    reddit.com

    6. On piercings:

    &quot;Would a nose rectum piercing suite me&quot;
    reddit.com

    7. On building materials:

    &quot;They are called CINDER blocks&quot;
    reddit.com

    8. On pregnancy:

    &quot;I couldn&#x27;t be a Sarah get mother unless ya baby daddy finna be my man my whole pregnancy&quot;
    Instagram: @theshaderoom

    9. On weapons of war:

    &quot;Bone and arrow&quot;
    Twitter

    10. On ancient hunting:

    &quot;That animal weighed 5 tons&quot;
    Twitter

    11. On germs:

    &quot;Have you ever seen one without the aid of a &#x27;microscope?&#x27;&quot;
    Twitter

    12. On bacteria:

    &quot;48 hours later you see this on the peach tree dish&quot;
    reddit.com

    13. On survival:

    &quot;But we are still here without them?&quot;
    Twitter

    14. On air fryers:

    &quot;Anyone else notice that EVERYONE now seems to have an air fryer.&quot;
    reddit.com

    15. On being born:

    &quot;A c-section birth is...birth.&quot;
    Twitter

    16. On apes:

    &quot;why are the apes that are still here not evolving into humans?&quot;
    Twitter

    17. On announcements:

    &quot;Cervix announcement guys.&quot;
    Facebook

    18. On comparisons:

    &quot;I will have to do a size by size comparison. Thanks!&quot;
    reddit.com

    19. On the coasts:

    &quot;No its not.&quot;
    reddit.com

    20. And on dogs:

    &quot;Looking for a local dog wanker for during the week.&quot;
    Facebook

    Well, then.