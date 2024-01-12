Skip To Content
    I Know I Shouldn't Laugh, But These Extremely Dumb Things People Posted On The Internet Last Week Are Absolutely Killing Me

    Come on, people. We're not even halfway through January.

    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. On art history:

    Telling someone &quot;You look like an art piece from the rain and sauce era&quot; instead of Renaissance and then &quot;correct&quot; it to &quot;ray and sorts&quot; and &quot;rein a source&quot;
    u/MrLewk / Via reddit.com

    2. On the beauty of nature:

    &quot;The appalachian mountains memorise me&quot;
    reddit.com

    3. On my man Joseph:

    &quot;Band joe for $250&quot; with image of a banjo
    Facebook

    4. On technology:

    &quot;Is there an app where you can take a photo of your tv and it uses fecal recognition to tell you who the actor is?&quot;
    reddit.com

    5. On secrets and rumors:

    &quot;Just because she puts her side on TikTok doesn&#x27;t mean it&#x27;s gospel; we have no idea what goes on behind clothes doors&quot;
    Facebook

    6. On remembering the good old days:

    &quot;I keep all this stuff too; I also think it&#x27;s more of a scent of mental thing and not because one is having feminine urge lol&quot;
    Facebook

    7. On language:

    &quot;Can Italians, Spanish, and French ppl understand each other,&quot; &quot;these are 3 different languages,&quot; and &quot;American and English and Australian are different language too they still understand each other&quot;
    Twitter

    8. On the Earth:

    &quot;How did Hollywood know what the Earth looked like before NASA?&quot; with image of a 1927 globe and &quot;A Universal Picture&quot; promo inside it
    Twitter: @vegastarr

    9. On things from the past:

    &quot;What in carnation were we thinking?&quot; with image of an infinity reusable cloth hand towel in a public bathroom
    Facebook

    10. On fractions:

    &quot;9 out of 10 is the same thing as 19 out of 20, dunce&quot;
    Facebook

    11. On multiplication:

    &quot;I paid him $10,000 every day he stayed in this grocery store w/o leaving&quot; w/response: &quot;I would stay here for 11 days only and make 1.1 million: $10,000 x 11 days = $1,1000,000
    Twitter

    12. On meat:

    &quot;First informals the meat is raw I&#x27;m not eating it I&#x27;m black cook my shit all the way through&quot; with two laugh-cry emojis
    reddit.com

    13. On that salty drink we all know and love:

    &quot;Well I finally tried to add bacon soda to my wings to make them crisper — hubby did not like them at all; won&#x27;t do it again!&quot;
    u/madame_quotidienne / Via reddit.com

    14. On that pesky juggler:

    &quot;What will kill us in the playoffs: deep ball coverage, quarterbacks who can run, failing to go for the juggler and allowing teams to hand around, special teams coverage, abandoning the run game, and field goal kicker&quot;
    reddit.com

    15. On identification:

    Photo of a small insect with text, &quot;Is that a crust asian?&quot;
    reddit.com

    16. On Wales:

    Text exchange: &quot;Technically Wales is not a country,&quot; &quot;Wales is very much a country,&quot; &quot;Name one thing that makes it a country?&quot; &quot;Having its own identify, culture, national anthem, flag,&quot; and &quot;Texas has own flag, my neighbor has own flag&quot;
    u/EvelKros / Via reddit.com

    17. On breaking the bad news:

    &quot;Hate to burst your bottle buddy but a lot of people like him&quot;
    Facebook

    18. On screwing up:

    &quot;Could I potentially have my timeout lifted? I have a speech,&quot; &quot;You are on patrol, one slipup,&quot; and &quot;Do you mean parole?&quot;
    u/decduck / Via reddit.com

    19. On problem people:

    &quot;Bro, you&#x27;re a medicine society&quot;
    u/ariusesthisapp / Via reddit.com

    20. And on knitting:

    Exchange: &quot;It says this is crocheted but it looks knitted,&quot; &quot;The terms mean the same thing,&quot; &quot;No, crochet and knit are completely different; which did you use: a crochet hook or knitted needles?&quot; &quot;You&#x27;re mistaken, they use crochet in US and knit in UK&quot;
    u/honeyyhhn / Via reddit.com

