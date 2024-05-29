75 Extremely Rare Historial Pictures That Will Completely And Totally Change Your Perspective On The World

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This is what Albert Einstein's desk looked like the day he died:

Black-and-white photo of a messy desk covered in papers and journals, with a blackboard behind it with lots of writing, and shelves of journals, notepads, and books on either side
New York Daily News Archive / New York Daily News via Getty Images

2. This is what the Eiffel Tower looked like as it was being built:

Eiffel Tower partially built
Roger Viollet / Roger Viollet via Getty Images

It was built in time for the 1889 World's Fair.

3. Recognize these big ol' rocks? This is Mount Rushmore before the presidential heads were carved into it:

Close-up of Mount Rushmore
FPG / Getty Images

4. This is how big Plymouth Rock is in real life:

A medium-size rock behind bars
u/catbehindbars / Via reddit.com

Hmm. Hmm.

5. This is what Queen Elizabeth II looked like when she was 18:

Black-and-white photo of Queen Elizabeth as a young woman
Lisa Sheridan / Getty Images

6. This is what one of the world's oldest pairs of Levi's jeans looks like:

A torn, slightly faded, and dirty pair of jeans
Ben Curtis — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

It's from between 1886 and 1902.

7. The Great Sphinx of Giza...has a tail!!!

The back of the Great Sphinx of Giza
Janek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ain't that neat.

8. This right here is what one of the Titanic's lifeboats looked like before the passengers were rescued:

A lifeboat with about 20–25 people wearing life jackets in it
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

9. This is what Abraham Lincoln looked like when he became president in 1861...

Smiling slightly with a bow tie
Lawrence Thornton / Getty Images

10. ...and this is what he looked like four short years later, in 1865:

With a bow tie but many more lines on his face
Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

He quite literally had seen some things.

11. Speaking of Honest Abe, this is Ralph Lincoln, the 11th-generation cousin of Abraham Lincoln:

Close-up of Ralph Lincoln
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Specifically, his third cousin many, many, many times removed.

12. This is Ruth Malcolmson, the woman who won the 1924 Miss America pageant:

Ruth Malcolmson
George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

13. This is how thick one of the cables holding up the Golden Gate Bridge is:

A very wide Golden Gate Bridge cable and fog in the background with a sign giving stats, including &quot;Length of one cable, 3,650 feet, diameter of one cable: 36 3/8 inches&quot;
Valerie Loiseleux / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. This is what Bob Ross looked like before he had his iconic hairdo:

Bob Ross with a &#x27;50s pompadour
Courtesy Bob Ross Inc.

15. These were some of the job necessities for a TWA flight attendant in the 1940s:

Air Hostess Qualifications: Age, 21 to 26; height, 5&#x27;2&quot; to 5&#x27;6&quot;; weight, 100 to 130 lbs; education, 1 year of college or a registered nurse; must be single and have good vision
u/3ngine3ar / Via reddit.com

16. This is what Hong Kong looked like circa 1920...

Hong Kong
Lionel Green / Getty Images

17. And here's what it looks like today:

Kong Kong
Avalon / Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

I count at LEAST two new buildings.

18. Before CGI, this is how MGM filmed its iconic movie intro:

A male lion stands on two wooden platforms before two cameramen and their equipment
John Kobal Foundation / Getty Images

19. You know, this one:

The famous Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo on a big-screen TV
Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

20. This is Maud Wagner, who is widely believed to be the first female professional tattoo artist in the US:

Closeup of Maud Wagner
Library Of Congress / Via loc.gov

21. This is what the Oval Office looks like without any furniture in it:

Nothing on the walls, in the bookcases, or on the floor
Tina Hager / AFP via Getty Images

This Zillow-esque picture is from a 2001 renovation of the space.

22. This is what a dollar bill looked like in 1917:

A dollar bill with different images and typefaces used, red ink used for the serial numbers and seal, and no numeral 1s in each corner, although George Washington is still in the center
u/swingingfloob / Via reddit.com

23. This right here is Vincent van Gogh's painting palette:

A palette with swathes of different-colored paint
Photo Josse / Corbis via Getty Images

Fascinating!

24. This is what first class on a plane in 1960 looked like:

Black-and-white photo of people sitting in what looks more like a living room, with plush, far-apart seats, and a flight attendant walking down a winding staircase
Marka / Touring Club Italiano / Marka / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

25. This is Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived:

Robert Wadlow
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Before he died, he measured 8'11" tall.

26. And this is Pauline Musters, the shortest woman ever to live:

A woman standing on a small table
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

She was 24 inches tall when she died at the age of 19.

27. This is what the end of 13,000 miles of the Great Wall of China looks like:

A gray brick and stone edifice emerging from the water at the shore
NBC Newswire / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This is the eastern end of the wall, at the Yellow Sea.

28. This painting by Leonardo da Vinci is the most expensive painting ever sold:

Salvator Mundi painting
Carl Court / Staff

The painting, "Salvator Mundi," sold for $450 million in 2017. There's also some controversy as to how much Leo had to do with it, but that's for another post.

29. This, wicker chairs and all, is what the interior of a plane looked like in 1925:

Interior of a plane
E. Bacon / Getty Images

Actually, fun fact: This is apparently the first time an in-flight film was shown on a flight.

30. This 3,000-pound absolute unit is Lubber, the world's largest horse back in 1930:

A man standing next to a giant horse, with his entire body underneath the horse&#x27;s head
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Love you, Lubby.

31. In 1955, it cost $4.75 to go on 10 rides at Disneyland:

Magic Key book &quot;10 Adventures in Disneyland&quot;
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

That's a little over $50 today.

32. This is the violin Wallace Hartley, bandleader on the Titanic, played as the ship sank:

A very old violin close up
Matt Cardy / Getty Images

33. This monument to the doomed Donner Party shows just how deep the snow the unfortunate travelers had to deal with was:

Tribute to the Donner Party
u/usaroamer / Via reddit.com

34. This is the world's oldest surviving photograph, taken by Nicéphore Niépce in 1827:

&quot;View from the Window at Le Gras&quot; by Nicéphore Niépce
Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

It's called "View from the Window at Le Gras." It's, well, a view from a window.

35. Here's what the original, un-enhanced world's oldest picture looks like today:

An old photo in a frame
Maksim

36. This is the Speyer wine bottle, the oldest known bottle of wine on Earth:

Speyer wine bottle
Immanuel Giel

It's almost 1,700 years old and likely still drinkable!

37. The presidents on Mount Rushmore were originally planned to look like this:

Mock-up of Mount Rushmore showing Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln and their torsos and hands
Vintage Images / Getty Images

Big, giant hands.

38. Michelangelo's "David" statue is really, really big in person:

A man on a ladder maintaining the &quot;David&quot; statue
Franco Origlia / Getty Images

39. This is what a 3-year-old Albert Einstein looked like:

A young child with lace-up ankle boots, a long button-down top with a ribbon tie, skirt and short pants, and a jacket
Apic / Getty Images

40. This is what the iceberg that sank the Titanic looked like after being hit:

Black-and-white photo of an iceberg
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

41. This is what the Mayan temple at Chichen Itza looked like before it was restored:

A building at the top of a wild hill
Désiré Charnay / Via digitalcollections.nypl.org

42. And this is what it looks like today:

A temple at the top of stairs with maintained grass at the base
Marte Rebollar / AFP via Getty Images

43. This is Ham the chimpanzee, the first ape launched into space:

Ham the chimpanzee
Mct / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

He was sent up to test cognitive function in space as well as the safety of the rocket and capsule being sent up. Ham's mission was successful, and he returned to Earth unharmed and a true American hero.

44. In 1907, world-class swimmer Annette Kellerman was arrested for indecency after she wore a bathing suit like this one to Revere Beach in Massachusetts:

Annette Kellerman wearing a short-sleeved, thigh-length bodysuit and tights
Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division

45. This pointy thing is what a nuclear bomb actually looks like:

Soldiers around a nuclear bomb
Senior Airman Jason Wiese

Read more about it here.

46. In 1962, three men escaped Alcatraz Island prison after fooling guards with papier-mâché decoy heads that looked like this:

Papier-mâché heads that don&#x27;t look that realistic
San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

47. This man, Gay Jewel, was declared the "world's heaviest man" in 1899:

Gay Jewel
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to the Strand Magazine, he loved to play the violin and make others laugh.

48. This is what the nuclear bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, looked like from the ground:

A huge cloud appears above a cityscape
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

49. This beauty is Britain's oldest door, constructed almost 1,000 years ago, in the 1050s:

A very old wooden door
Prisma by Dukas / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It's located in Westminster Abbey.

50. This is Charles Ponzi, the infamous scammer ponzi schemes got their name from:

Charles Ponzi
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

51. This is a record of everyone who died and how they died in London during one week in 1665:

Deaths and casualties for the week, including 21 infants, 353 from fever, 3,880 from the plague, 174 from consumption, 54 from being aged, 74 from &quot;griping in the guts,&quot; and 2 from cancer
Photo 12 / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Some...uhhh...interesting ones there.

52. This is Margaret Gorman, the woman who won the very first Miss America competition in 1921:

Closeup of Margaret Gorman
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

53. This is just a small sample of what researchers found in King Tut's tomb after discovering it in 1922:

King Tut&#x27;s artifacts
Heritage Images / Getty Images

You can see an entire chariot just casually chillin' there.

54. Before alarm clocks, people known as Knocker-Ups would get paid to go around in the early hours of the morning and bang on windows to wake people up:

a knocker-up banging on a window
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

55. This picture straight out of Harold Potter is of the former Cincinnati Public Library, built in 1874 and demolished in 1955:

The old Cincinnati Public Library
Cincinnati Museum Center / Getty Images

56. This is a wax sculpture of Thomas Wedders, the man whose 7.5-inch nose was apparently the largest nose in history:

Sculpture of Thomas Wedders
Twitter: @historyinmemes

57. This is a picture from Abraham Lincoln's second inauguration in 1865. Can you spot him?

Abraham Lincoln&#x27;s second inauguration
Sepia Times / Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

58. Speaking of Lincoln, this man, Valentine Tapley, vowed in 1860 to never cut his beard again if Abraham Lincoln was elected president. Here's him in 1896:

Closeup of Valentine Tapley
Print Collector / Getty Images

He won fifth place at a world's longest beard competition that year.

59. These are the real-life outfits doctors would wear to treat plague patients in the 1600s:

doctors wearing long gowns and head covers with just the eyes cut out
General Photographic Agency / Getty Images

Terrifying!

60. This is what the scalp of the Statue of Liberty looks like from the torch:

Top of Statue of Liberty
Fox Photos / Getty Images

61. This is what the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC looked like in 1907:

Lincoln Memorial
Library of Congress

62. And this is what it looked like 100 years later:

Lincoln Memorial
Leonardfarrell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

63. This is what the First Class Lounge on the Titanic looked like:

Lounge on the Titanic
Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

64. And this is what the Third Class dining room of the Titanic's sister ship, the Olympic, looked like:

The Olympic third-class saloon
Science & Society Picture Librar / SSPL via Getty Images

65. The man in the middle in this picture is a college-aged Richard Nixon:

Young Richard Nixon
Fox Photos / Getty Images

He was a member of the Whittier College football team.

66. This is the Times Building, the center of New York's Times Square, under construction in 1903:

Times Building
Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

67. And here's what that same area looks like over a hundred years later:

Times Square
Noam Galai / Getty Images

68. The original design for the Michelin Man was absolutely terrifying:

Design for the Michelin man
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / ullstein bild via Getty Images

69. This is what the Golden Gate Bridge looked like while it was under construction:

The Golden Gate Bridge under construction
Underwood Archives / Getty Images

70. These are hand-drawn sketches of the phases of the moon Galileo Galilei drew in 1610:

Galileo Galilei&#x27;s phases of the moon
De Agostini Picture Library / De Agostini via Getty Images

71. In the 1930s, this couple won an Atlantic City dance marathon after dancing for 1,473 hours:

A couple sitting and holding awards
Keystone-france / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Mamma mia!

72. And, yes, people did fall asleep standing up while dancing at these marathons:

A man holding a sleeping woman as her legs dangle on the dance floor
Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Ullstein Bild via Getty Images

73. Someone had to hand-carve all of the presidents' eyes on Mount Rushmore:

Person wearing a wide-brimmed hat and perched on the side of the mountain and carving the eyes
George Rinhart / Corbis via Getty Images

Looks chill!

74. This is the message then-president Jimmy Carter sent aboard the Voyager spacecraft to any aliens the ship might encounter:

A letter dated June 16, 1977, &quot;a present from a small distant world, a token of our sounds, our science, our images, our music,&quot; it &quot;is likely to survive a billion years into our future,&quot; and we &quot;hope to someday join a community of galactic civilizations&quot;
NASA

75. And, finally, California once had a place called the California Alligator Farm where children were encouraged to get up close and personal with alligators and even take them for rides:

A small child sitting on an alligator on the grass and holding a muzzle attached to its mouth
Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images