22 People Who Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Had The Misfortune Of Making Last Week

1.
The person who made an absolutely terrible parking choice:
2.
The person who is fighting and losing against the Sun:
3.
The person who will NOT be getting a deal today:
4.
The person who got the greatest gift of all while online shopping:
5.
The person who got their chips... but at what cost?
6.
The person who will now be enjoying a cup of marshmallows:
7.
The person who gave the neighbors a free concert:
8.
The person who the universe will not let help their firned:
9.
The person who likes their coffee extra-vegetabley:
10.
The person who never should have bought into the hype:
11.
The person who will never tamper with dark-sided stuff again:
12.
The person who was betrayed by the porch they love the most:
13.
The person who shared the wonders of technology with some ants:
14.
The person who owes their first-born to the library:
15.
The person with the teeniest, tiniest water bottle around:
16.
The person who got a little something extra with their heater:
17.
The person whose everything bagel was more like a NOTHING bagel:
18.
The person whose day is on a level we could never understand:
19.
The person who will be forever trapped in that elevator:
20.
The person who discovered a new life-form in their salad:
21.
The person who likes their coffee extra gritty: