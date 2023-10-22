    22 People Who Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Had The Misfortune Of Making Last Week

    Dave Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The person who made an absolutely terrible parking choice:

    u/lazymusahi / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who is fighting and losing against the Sun:

    reddit.com

    3. The person who will NOT be getting a deal today:

    u/joeylister / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who got the greatest gift of all while online shopping:

    u/junker66 / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who got their chips... but at what cost?

    u/spookster122 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who will now be enjoying a cup of marshmallows:

    u/deadeagle63 / Via reddit.com

    7. The person who gave the neighbors a free concert:

    reddit.com

    8. The person who the universe will not let help their firned:

    reddit.com

    9. The person who likes their coffee extra-vegetabley:

    u/jethronu11 / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who never should have bought into the hype:

    reddit.com

    11. The person who will never tamper with dark-sided stuff again:

    Facebook

    12. The person who was betrayed by the porch they love the most:

    reddit.com

    13. The person who shared the wonders of technology with some ants:

    u/thalsit / Via reddit.com

    14. The person who owes their first-born to the library:

    reddit.com

    15. The person with the teeniest, tiniest water bottle around:

    u/digstock / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who got a little something extra with their heater:

    u/185four / Via reddit.com

    17. The person whose everything bagel was more like a NOTHING bagel:

    u/thedirtybubble / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose day is on a level we could never understand:

    u/-crowley_ / Via reddit.com

    19. The person who will be forever trapped in that elevator:

    u/keithimgay / Via reddit.com

    20. The person who discovered a new life-form in their salad:

    reddit.com

    21. The person who likes their coffee extra gritty:

    reddit.com

    22. And Randall:

    u/eightsevenfox / Via reddit.com