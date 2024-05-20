WOOF, I Feel Sorry For These 19 Poor, Miserable People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

Not. What. You. Want.

Dave Stopera
by Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

If you just had the absolute worst week, keep in mind...

1. The person whose birthday just got extra waxy:

Close-up of hands removing a bunch of melted birthday candles from a chocolate brownie
u/zb7400 / Via reddit.com

2. The person who shared a bed with a most dangerous beast:

A small scorpion is on a gray quilted blanket placed on a white sheet
u/billmillerbbq / Via reddit.com

3. The person whose entire kitchen came crashing down:

A kitchen with a broken fridge door lying on the floor, scattered items, and debris. The living room in the background appears unaffected. No people are present
u/angelofdeath771 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who avoided a fate worse than death:

Close-up view of an escalator&#x27;s step with a black comb plate and yellow safety markings at the edge
u/vitessence / Via reddit.com

5. The person who had a delicious AirPodian midnight snack:

A close-up of a hand holding an Apple AirPod, showing its damaged and dirty microphone mesh
u/anemoneofmyenemy / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose guacamole portion is an affront to God:

A hand holds a small cup of guacamole in front of a plate with a paper bag containing tortilla chips
u/jerky-legs / Via reddit.com

7. The person who got absolutely pummeled with little rocks:

Pickup truck on a city street carries a large load of gravel or sand in the back. RIDGID tool storage box is mounted on the truck&#x27;s bed
u/evildread / Via reddit.com

8. The person whose fridge provided them the biggest disappointment of their life:

A white refrigerator in a kitchen is next to a countertop with cleaning supplies and a dishwasher below. Windows with plaid curtains are in the background
u/guncleshark / Via reddit.com

9. The person whose trash can ceased to exist:

A melted and burned blue trash bin on a suburban street, with a charred area on the pavement next to it
u/charmkaster7 / Via reddit.com

10. The person who needs to get an NFL tryout ASAP:

A shattered glass shower door lies in pieces on the shower floor, with small fragments scattered all around. A bottle of soap is visible on the ledge
u/gutfeelingonthelong / Via reddit.com

11. The person who might wanna hop down to the doc to get a rabies shot:

A bat is hanging upside down from the top of a curtain, adjacent to a wall and ceiling inside a room
u/vividbre / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose car now sports a cornucopia of colors:

Car interior with yogurt and food spilled on seats and floor. Various containers and food items create a messy scene inside the vehicle
reddit.com

13. The person who invented a brand new type of pancake:

A fly is sitting on an uncooked pancake in a pan
u/pyretta-blazeit / Via reddit.com

14. The person who has no fork but they must eat:

A takeaway container with a bowl of food including avocado and meat inside a bag. Nearby are packaged food items and a brown napkin pack labeled &quot;Zum Aufladen.&quot;
u/Substantial-Canary15 / Via reddit.com

15. The person whose freezer looks like something Ernest frickin' Shackleton would've been privy to on his incredible voyage:

An open freezer door reveals significant ice buildup inside, blocking the interior space and shelves
u/colonyy / Via reddit.com

I'm serious!!!!!!

16. The person who learned a valuable microwave lesson that day:

A plastic rice cooker with burnt rice residue at the bottom is placed in a sink
u/vitathevixen / Via reddit.com

17. The person who must leave and never return to their home:

Pantry cupboard with black mold on the walls and shelf edges, containing various items like mugs, containers, egg cartons, and an apron
u/echowolfe88 / Via reddit.com

18. The person who just went bankrupt after this:

A spilled drink and popcorn at a movie theater, with a foot in a sneaker stepping on some of the mess
Facebook: ThingsThatAreNotAesthetic

19. The person whose toaster is laughing in their face:

A slice of toasted bread and a boiled egg placed on a paper towel on a dark countertop, with a butter knife nearby
reddit.com

Sad state of affairs.