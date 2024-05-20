WOOF, I Feel Sorry For These 19 Poor, Miserable People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week, keep in mind...
1.
The person whose birthday just got extra waxy:
2.
The person who shared a bed with a most dangerous beast:
3.
The person whose entire kitchen came crashing down:
4.
The person who avoided a fate worse than death:
5.
The person who had a delicious AirPodian midnight snack:
6.
The person whose guacamole portion is an affront to God:
7.
The person who got absolutely pummeled with little rocks:
8.
The person whose fridge provided them the biggest disappointment of their life:
9.
The person whose trash can ceased to exist:
10.
The person who needs to get an NFL tryout ASAP:
11.
The person who might wanna hop down to the doc to get a rabies shot:
12.
The person whose car now sports a cornucopia of colors:
13.
The person who invented a brand new type of pancake:
14.
The person who has no fork but they must eat:
15.
The person whose freezer looks like something Ernest frickin' Shackleton would've been privy to on his incredible voyage:
16.
The person who learned a valuable microwave lesson that day:
17.
The person who must leave and never return to their home:
18.
The person who just went bankrupt after this:
19.
The person whose toaster is laughing in their face: