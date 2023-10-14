  • Viral badge

19 People Who Immediately Regretted Literally Every Single Dang Decision They Made Last Week

Not great...not great at all.

Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed Staff

1. The person who just used a water fountain from the Middle Ages:

A moldy water fountain
u/mr_lunt / Via reddit.com

2. The person who is stuck in highway purgatory:

view from a person&#x27;s car on the highway
u/andrewlampart / Via reddit.com

3. The person who ate peanut butter straight out of Horemheb's tomb:

An arrow pointing to an expiration date on a jar of peanut butter
u/Glittering_Fig6468 / Via reddit.com

4. The person who will never, ever trust an apple again:

a moldy apple
reddit.com

5. The person whose toilet was kind enough to make them a new indoor pool:

a flooded bathroom
u/endersgame_reviewer / Via reddit.com

6. The person whose smoke alarm became the one thing it swore not to become:

A burnt smoke detector
u/deliciousgorilla / Via reddit.com

7. The person whose car got absolutely demolished by an innocent rock:

&quot;I hit a rock.&quot;
u/redfoxdance / Via reddit.com

8. The person who, thankfully, found their lost AirPod:

&quot;Right Bud&quot;
u/that_man_stole_toast / Via reddit.com

9. The person who got a little extra protein with their salad:

a dead bug in someone&#x27;s food
u/vintagepop / Via reddit.com

10. The person who learned a lesson they will not soon forget... ALWAYS check the eggs:

A carton of eggs missing two eggs
u/cheeseslope21 / Via reddit.com

11. The person whose pizza is ashamed and hiding in the corner:

Pizza on the floor
u/snakes_on_a_plate / Via reddit.com

12. The person whose avocados have seen things...terrible things:

moldy avocados
reddit.com

13. The person who is about to lose and lose hard:

&quot;IIEIEIE&quot;
u/nutaroo / Via reddit.com

14. The person with the mintiest bug around:

A dead bug in someone&#x27;s toothbrush
reddit.com

15. The person whose pan got a little extra seasoning:

A melted Target bag on a pan
reddit.com

16. The person who had this bountiful harvest:

Someone&#x27;s jalapeño harvest in their palm
u/johnson7853 / Via reddit.com

17. The person who might want to watch their sodium:

A pile of salt on someone&#x27;s pasta
u/slimedewnautica / Via reddit.com

18. The person who somehow absolutely obliterated their stove:

A broken stove
reddit.com

19. And the person who Mother Nature has cursed:

A car crushed by a tree
u/masakonbu / Via reddit.com

Sorry, bub.