1.
The person who just used a water fountain from the Middle Ages:
2.
The person who is stuck in highway purgatory:
3.
The person who ate peanut butter straight out of Horemheb's tomb:
4.
The person who will never, ever trust an apple again:
5.
The person whose toilet was kind enough to make them a new indoor pool:
6.
The person whose smoke alarm became the one thing it swore not to become:
7.
The person whose car got absolutely demolished by an innocent rock:
8.
The person who, thankfully, found their lost AirPod:
9.
The person who got a little extra protein with their salad:
10.
The person who learned a lesson they will not soon forget... ALWAYS check the eggs:
11.
The person whose pizza is ashamed and hiding in the corner:
12.
The person whose avocados have seen things...terrible things:
13.
The person who is about to lose and lose hard:
14.
The person with the mintiest bug around:
15.
The person whose pan got a little extra seasoning:
16.
The person who had this bountiful harvest:
17.
The person who might want to watch their sodium:
18.
The person who somehow absolutely obliterated their stove:
19.
And the person who Mother Nature has cursed: