18 Extremely Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

If you just had the absolute worst week, just remember...
1.
The person who went Kool Aid Man-mode on their door:
2.
The person who got a Pulitzer quality photo from their mother:
3.
The person whose beans blew up:
4.
The person who experienced the joys of the great North:
5.
The person who got the greatest gift of all — a dirty bathtub:
6.
The person whose vision might be a little blurry for a little while:
7.
The person who is currently in the midst of a haircut emergency:
8.
The person who got a little extra CRONCH in their soup:
9.
The person who AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA:
10.
The person who has a stinky goop on their doorknob, dear Liza, dear Liza:
11.
The person who will be cleaning glass out of their oven for weeks:
12.
The person who will not be having that drink anytime soon:
13.
The person who lived what I assume to be everyone's worst nightmare:
14.
The person whose pillow went kaboom in the dryer:
15.
The person whose PS5 just wanted to be like Ricky Martin in the "Livin' La Vida Loca" video:
16.
The person who got a mouthful of delicious soap:
17.
The person who got a cup of Hot:
18.
And the person who will never share their dreams every again: