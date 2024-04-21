18 Extremely Unfortunate People Who Just Had A Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Week Than You

That's gonna get a yikes from me.

1. The person who went Kool Aid Man-mode on their door:

Bathroom door with a large, irregular hole revealing towels and shower curtain inside
2. The person who got a Pulitzer quality photo from their mother:

Person in distance framed between two fingers in a pinching gesture, focus on the fingers with blurry background
3. The person whose beans blew up:

Pot and cooked food spilled over stove top
4. The person who experienced the joys of the great North:

Car with a large wooden log stuck in its grille after an accident in the snow
5. The person who got the greatest gift of all — a dirty bathtub:

Text message conversation about someone mistakenly using charcoal bath bombs. A bathtub is stained with black residue
6. The person whose vision might be a little blurry for a little while:

Close-up of dirty glasses lying on a laptop keyboard, reflecting light
7. The person who is currently in the midst of a haircut emergency:

Person with uneven haircut looking for advice to fix it before a date
8. The person who got a little extra CRONCH in their soup:

A wooden spoon held over a pot of boiling soup on a stove
9. The person who AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA:

A spider is visible on the surface of coffee in a mug, with a text conversation expressing alarm above and below the photo
10. The person who has a stinky goop on their doorknob, dear Liza, dear Liza:

A doorknob with a sticky green substance on it
11. The person who will be cleaning glass out of their oven for weeks:

Chicken and vegetables in an oven with broken glass dish
12. The person who will not be having that drink anytime soon:

Blender on a kitchen counter with an overflowed smoothie mess, next to an unplugged blender jug
13. The person who lived what I assume to be everyone's worst nightmare:

Person holding a half-eaten piece of toast with computer and legs in background
14. The person whose pillow went kaboom in the dryer:

A washing machine drum filled with lint and a few pieces of fabric
15. The person whose PS5 just wanted to be like Ricky Martin in the "Livin' La Vida Loca" video:

Damaged gaming console with stains on carpeted floor
16. The person who got a mouthful of delicious soap:

Hand holding a soap labeled &quot;Mentos&quot; above its packaging, mistaken for candy due to familiar branding
17. The person who got a cup of Hot:

Person holding a styrofoam cup filled with a white liquid, possibly milk, indoors
18. And the person who will never share their dreams every again:

Text message conversation where one person expresses a desire for a pet and the other clarifies they have no romantic feelings
