Black Lawmakers Who've Been On Bill Maher's Show Decline To Comment On N-Word Episode

Black lawmakers who have appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher declined to comment on the comedian's use of a racial slur and whether they would return to his show if asked.

At least five current members of Congress who are black — Sen. Cory Booker, and Reps. Maxine Waters, Barbara Lee, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Keith Ellison — have all appeared on Maher's show in recent years.

When asked by BuzzFeed News for comment, spokespeople for each of the members of Congress either didn't return messages seeking comment, or said they were unavailable.

Maher has come under intense scrutiny after jokingly saying he was a “house nigger” in a punchline on his show Friday night with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse. Sasse's has also been widely criticized for his reaction.

Rep. Donna Edwards, who left Congress in 2016, once appeared in a segment with Maher including the comic Marc Maron that discussed the politics of the phrase "Black Lives Matter" during the campaign. Edwards, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate, directed much of her criticism at Sasse.