20 Target Products That’ll Help Deal With The Chaos That Results From Living With A Toddler

1. A Magic Eraser that can clear the most common signs of living with a toddler — crayon on walls. While this will not deter your little artist from utilizing such a large canvas, it will at least remove their marks.
2. A smock to prevent your kids' clothes from becoming the next piece of artwork. Bonus points: It's easy to wipe clean when done with artistic activities.
3. A cordless Dyson stick vacuum to suck up a multitude of messes anywhere. This vacuum can roam for up to 40 minutes and comes with four attachments to tackle the leftover Goldfish in the car and the furballs on the couch.
4. A reliable stain remover because every time a toddler touches a clothing item (be it yours or theirs), they are guaranteed to leave a mark.
5. A silicone bib to help speed up the after-meal cleaning process. Wish we could say the same for the floor.
6. A step stool with rails that will help your toddler safely reach the places you want them to — from the bathroom sink to the kitchen counter — versus pulling up the nearest stack of toys for a makeshift tower of doom.
7. A plastic knife set to allow your little chef-in-training to help out with cooking minus the fear of cutting their hands. The blunt edges and serrated knives allow kids to process food safely and easily.
8. A toddler toilet seat that eliminates the need for storage because it flips up neatly inside the adult seat. It also comes off easily for cleaning — if only the seat could help with aim, it would be the ultimate parent win.
9. A Swiffer WetJet mop for when your child goes through the "I accidentally knocked over my cup phase" three times a day. It has cleaning fluid attached to the mop so you can quickly spray, wipe, and throw away the disposable pad before the next disaster strikes.
10. A robot vacuum that's like having a clone to clean up messes while you sleep. Not only can you program a daily schedule for it to suck up all the dust/dirt/grime in your home, but it can also spot clean as needed throughout the day.
11. A plushie hammock so all of the stuffed animals can rest peacefully until they're ready to be used. Imagine having a comfy hammock where no one would bother you for a while — a mom's dream.
12. A bookshelf that doubles as a reading nook. The more time your child spends hanging out here means less time getting into the next mess. Sounds like a win-win.
13. A container for that ever-growing Lego collection because a parent's deepest fear is to unexpectedly step on one and feel that stabbing pain. At least it will hurt a little less tripping over the container when it's left in the middle of the room.
14. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash because there are always hard-to-clean messes on the dishes but also a tiny human's sticky turkey handprint on the fridge. It's designed to tackle a multitude of stains on various surfaces with just a squeeze of a spray bottle.
15. A time tracker since kiddos love the challenge of being timed for a task or activity. Bonus feature: It lights up to give visual time warnings for children who can't tell time yet.
16. A waterproof sleeping pad that prevents time-consuming cleanups when your child springs a leak. Just throw it in the washing machine and put down a new one instead of having to Google the best way to clean a mattress at 3 a.m.
17. A disinfectant since your home is now a petri dish filled with various germs from elementary school. Germs may enjoy hitching a ride home, but this spray can be used on common surfaces to help prevent the spreading of potential viruses and/or bacteria.
18. Or a container of disinfecting wipes for quick sterilization or a cleanup on aisle five. With tiny humans in your home, there is always a mess that you have to run and clean.
19. A snack cup to reduce the amount of Cheerios scattered on the floor, inviting neighboring ants over for a party. Your toddler has to reach inside to grab the snacks and it keeps most of them from falling out.
20. A pair of faucet extenders to fuel your toddler's "I can do it" spirit. Renew your gym membership now because you will no longer have to lift "weights" (aka your kid) several times a day to wash the filth off their hands from touching who-knows-what.
