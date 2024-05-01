BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Products That’ll Help Deal With The Chaos That Results From Living With A Toddler

    Products to help you get back some hours so you can watch Trolls Band Together for the 5,000th time.

    Daria Wright
    by Daria Wright

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Magic Eraser that can clear the most common signs of living with a toddler — crayon on walls. While this will not deter your little artist from utilizing such a large canvas, it will at least remove their marks.

    Hand removing crayon marks from a wall with a magic eraser, showcasing a cleaning product
    Target

    Promising review: "Wipes my kids' messes right off their white table." —KF

    Price: $3.49 for a three-pack

    2. A smock to prevent your kids' clothes from becoming the next piece of artwork. Bonus points: It's easy to wipe clean when done with artistic activities.

    child in a faux superhero costume with cape, denim skirt, and brown boots
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought two of them for my cousins. One is 4-years-old, the other one is 2-years-old. They like it and use it for the drawing classes. The colors are cute as well. These art smocks are the most affordable option in the market, in my opinion." —lollipop

    Price: $16.62

    3. A cordless Dyson stick vacuum to suck up a multitude of messes anywhere. This vacuum can roam for up to 40 minutes and comes with four attachments to tackle the leftover Goldfish in the car and the furballs on the couch.

    A handheld vacuum cleaner is being used to clean debris from a car&#x27;s rear seat floor
    Target

    Price: $369.99 (originally $469.99)

    4. A reliable stain remover because every time a toddler touches a clothing item (be it yours or theirs), they are guaranteed to leave a mark.

    Person uses Shout stain remover on a white shirt; text reads &quot;SPRAY, RUB, WASH, DONE!&quot;
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve always been a Shout girly. I keep it on my kids' diaper changing stations so I can spray stains as I’m undressing them and throw it right into the hamper." —Lindsandb

    Price: $3.49

    5. A silicone bib to help speed up the after-meal cleaning process. Wish we could say the same for the floor.

    Toddler with spaghetti on face and bib, sitting at a table with a plate of pasta
    Target

    Promising review: "Feels and looks great. It actually stays on my daughter's neck when she pulls at it! Easy to clean." —JE

    Price: $13.99

    6. A step stool with rails that will help your toddler safely reach the places you want them to — from the bathroom sink to the kitchen counter — versus pulling up the nearest stack of toys for a makeshift tower of doom.

    Child stands on a white step stool at bathroom sink, holding a toothbrush. Stool has side safety rails, suitable for kids
    Target

    Promising review: "My toddler is very small and this helps her to be able to wash her hands by herself." —JDN

    Price: $81.99 (originally 199.99; available in four colors) 

    7. A plastic knife set to allow your little chef-in-training to help out with cooking minus the fear of cutting their hands. The blunt edges and serrated knives allow kids to process food safely and easily.

    Person slicing strawberries on a light blue cutting board beside a bowl of strawberries and a plated pancake
    Target

    Promising review: "It's for my 4-year-old who loves cooking. He loves it! So far, he's chopped watermelon chunks, scrambled eggs, and made steaks with the knife. It’s a perfect starter set for little helpers! He can't wait to make banana bread next!" —TooMuch

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99)

    8. A toddler toilet seat that eliminates the need for storage because it flips up neatly inside the adult seat. It also comes off easily for cleaning — if only the seat could help with aim, it would be the ultimate parent win.

    White toilet seat with lid open, positioned slightly angled on a plain background, product display for shopping
    Target

    Promising review: "The child seat attaches to the lid with a magnet, so its out of the way most of the time. The seat itself is very sturdy unlike some cheap plastic designs. The soft close feature is also nice, so it doesn't startle my toddler. We used a little potty during potty training, but after 3-4 months we started using this and got rid of the little potty. It is GREAT that we can flush and not have to clean the little potty after every use." —Katie

    Price: $45.99 (available in two sizes)

    9. A Swiffer WetJet mop for when your child goes through the "I accidentally knocked over my cup phase" three times a day. It has cleaning fluid attached to the mop so you can quickly spray, wipe, and throw away the disposable pad before the next disaster strikes.

    A mop cleaning a messy floor with the text &quot;Dissolves Tough Messes&quot; indicating its cleaning power
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this product. It makes cleaning my floors a breeze."       —Renee

    Price: $24.99

    10. A robot vacuum that's like having a clone to clean up messes while you sleep. Not only can you program a daily schedule for it to suck up all the dust/dirt/grime in your home, but it can also spot clean as needed throughout the day.

    Two images of a robot vacuum cleaning scattered small objects on a wooden floor
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how easy it is to clean and how well it cleans!! I’m a full-time mom with a zoo, and this little Roomba is mighty enough to suck up copious amounts of dog hair, litter, Cheerios, you name it!" —Sativasymphony

    Price: $279.99

    11. A plushie hammock so all of the stuffed animals can rest peacefully until they're ready to be used. Imagine having a comfy hammock where no one would bother you for a while — a mom's dream.

    Assorted stuffed toys in a white mesh hammock against a white background, ideal for nursery organization
    Target

    Promising review: "This worked as advertised, and was so stoked our kid actually enjoys 'putting my friends to bed' at night and cleaning up their toys. Their room looks much bigger now that we can see the floor lol." —stacy

    Price: $15.99

    12. A bookshelf that doubles as a reading nook. The more time your child spends hanging out here means less time getting into the next mess. Sounds like a win-win.

    Smiling child sitting on a cushioned white bookshelf with books, toys, and a glass of juice
    Target

    Price: $105.99 (originally $199.99)

    13. A container for that ever-growing Lego collection because a parent's deepest fear is to unexpectedly step on one and feel that stabbing pain. At least it will hurt a little less tripping over the container when it's left in the middle of the room.

    Lego head-shaped container with a playful facial expression, used for storing small items
    Target

    Price: $31.99

    14. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash because there are always hard-to-clean messes on the dishes but also a tiny human's sticky turkey handprint on the fridge. It's designed to tackle a multitude of stains on various surfaces with just a squeeze of a spray bottle.

    Person cleaning stove with spray bottle and cloth. Product shown for effective cleaning in the kitchen
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the best dish soap I’ve ever used. I also use it for my stovetop and it’s better than Easy-Off. It cuts through all grease, doesn’t leave a residue, and a little goes a long way. I’m bad about using gloves, and love that it’s also quite gentle on hands and has a subtle fragrance. 100% recommend this!"   —Michelle 

    Price: $4.99

    15. A time tracker since kiddos love the challenge of being timed for a task or activity. Bonus feature: It lights up to give visual time warnings for children who can't tell time yet.

    Smiling child at a desk with a Time Tracker visual timer used to teach time management
    Target

    Price: $44.99

    16. A waterproof sleeping pad that prevents time-consuming cleanups when your child springs a leak. Just throw it in the washing machine and put down a new one instead of having to Google the best way to clean a mattress at 3 a.m.

    Single mattress on a bed frame viewed from above, without bedding, for shopping context
    Target

    Promising review: "A literal saving grace. I had to wet vacuum my son’s bed every day until I was walking around Target and found this. It has saved my son’s bed, my sanity, and I bought another one to swap out for when he does have accidents. It doesn’t let ANY wet get through it, and it covers a toddler bed completely! So I don’t have to worry about when he is moving around!" —mamab

    Price: $20 (available in three colors)

    17. A disinfectant since your home is now a petri dish filled with various germs from elementary school. Germs may enjoy hitching a ride home, but this spray can be used on common surfaces to help prevent the spreading of potential viruses and/or bacteria.

    Hand holding a can of Microban 24 Hour sanitizing spray, aiming it at a door handle
    Target

    Promising review: "Microban fresh scent is my go-to for sanitizing and disinfecting in the space of an elderly loved one. It isn’t an overpowering scent, and I feel like I am helping to protect them." —J

    Price: $6.49

    18. Or a container of disinfecting wipes for quick sterilization or a cleanup on aisle five. With tiny humans in your home, there is always a mess that you have to run and clean.

    Four-image collage showing different surfaces being cleaned with disinfectant wipes
    Target

    Price: $3.39+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A snack cup to reduce the amount of Cheerios scattered on the floor, inviting neighboring ants over for a party. Your toddler has to reach inside to grab the snacks and it keeps most of them from falling out.

    Toddler holding a toy at the beach, wearing overalls with a plush bear bag
    Target

    Promising review: "I like that these snack cups don’t have a lid that my toddler can pull off, the flaps of the opening are gentler and flexible for little hands, and they are easy to clean. I don’t worry about big messes in the back of my car anymore!" —Joana

    Price: $13.99 (available in two colors)

    20. A pair of faucet extenders to fuel your toddler's "I can do it" spirit. Renew your gym membership now because you will no longer have to lift "weights" (aka your kid) several times a day to wash the filth off their hands from touching who-knows-what.

    Child smiling while using a faucet extender in a bathroom, showcasing accessible design for kids
    Target

    Promising review: "Munchkin does it again with an amazing product! It makes washing my daughter’s hands after using the potty so much easier now. This has the ability to fit all sizes of sink faucets." —C_Tran93 

    Price: $11.49 

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.