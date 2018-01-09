The US government is still baffled by the “perplexing” injuries resembling concussions affecting two dozen US diplomats in Cuba over the last two years, State Department officials told senators at a hearing on Tuesday.

But the agency pushed back against the idea, suggested by some scientists and amplified by Cuba, that the cause was psychological.

Medical tests showing concussion-like symptoms, ranging from recurring headaches to lost hearing and balance, “suggest this is not an episode of mass hysteria,” State Department chief medical officer Charles Rosenfarb said at the hearing.

“There is still much we do not know, including who or what is behind the injuries to our personnel,” the State Department’s Francisco Palmieri told the Senate Foreign Relations committee, chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a critic of closer ties to Cuba. "We have not been able to identify who the perpetrator was, or the means of the attacks,” Palmieri said.

Although the State officials stopped short of describing the injuries as more than “mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions,” Rubio used sharp language and blamed a “rogue element” in Cuba, or perhaps Russia, for the attacks.

“People were hurt and the Cubans know who was responsible,” Rubio said. “They are just not telling us.”

Starting in 2016, two dozen US diplomats and their spouses in Havana reported the injuries, with news accounts blaming “sonic attacks” and reporting concussion-like symptoms, such as nausea, vertigo, and loss of hearing in one ear, among diplomats. The incidents led the US to cut its staff in half in Cuba last year and expel 15 Cuban diplomats, with State Department chief Rex Tillerson saying Cuba could have stopped “targeted attacks” on them.

Initially, in December of 2016, State Department security thought the attacks were just noises meant to annoy staff, State Department security official Todd Brown said at the hearing. The agency only began to take it seriously when more serious symptoms emerged, sending affected diplomats to an acoustic injuries expert at the University of Miami medical center in February.

Rubio criticized the State Department as being too slow to take the attacks seriously and for inadequate protection for diplomats today.