22.

"One time, I was road-tripping with some friends and one of my friends' new girlfriend. I'd never met her before, but she was quickly able to tell that I had a crush on one of the guys we were traveling with, despite my efforts to be as subtle as possible. Well, I got incredibly carsick on the first day, and once we got to our hotel for the night, the guys went grocery shopping. It was just my friend, the new girlfriend, and I in the hotel room, and I ended up completely destroying the bathroom. I was so embarrassed because we were all sharing the space, and the most horrifying thing when you're 19 is when a guy you like knows you poop. Before I even opened the bathroom door completely, New Girlfriend handed me some medicine and asked if I needed anything else. It was really sweet of her, but there wasn't any spray or anything to fix the bathroom before my crush got back."