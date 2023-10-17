11.

"I used to be a truck stop attendant, and I've been WAITING for an opportunity to tell someone this story because it's haunted me since I saw it unfold. One night, these two female truckers showed up around the same time. They did NOT seem to like each other. They gave each other dirty looks and called each other names; one even tripped the other. An hour later — as they were about ready to leave — one gleefully told me that she put her 'lady days' in the other's water bottle. Horrified, I tried to stop the other woman from drinking from it, but it was too late. She took a big gulp, immediately spat, and screamed. Before I knew it, she connected the dots, and the two began brawling. Security had to escort them out, and I still have no idea what the actual hell went down."