18.

"My grandparents were never around for my mother and her siblings. My grandma was always leaving the house and cheating on my grandpa, so my mom and her siblings were often left alone with their father, who didn't really give the love children deserve. My mom, uncle, and aunt pretty much grew up by themselves. But while my sister and I were growing up, our mom gave us as much as possible. She told me that when she was a young girl, she never got to play with dolls, have a dollhouse, have a pet, or anything of that sort, so when she pointed out this cute doll set at Target, I bought it for her. Her face lit up. When she said, 'My mom never bought things like this for me,' my heart broke. I'm learning how to heal my mom's inner child and mine; though it's really heavy sometimes, it's worth seeing her smile. I'm so grateful I can now provide my mom these tiny bits of love and ensure she'll never go or feel unloved again."