"When I told my mom about my infidelity (in my 30s), she opened up about hers. She and my dad remained married until he died. Their marriage wasn't perfect, but they were an example of forgiveness and what it meant to love a person unconditionally, crappy decisions and all. Not that that experience is how everyone will respond to infidelity, but in their case, it worked out, and they still considered each other as best friends . It made me see that my mom was someone who could see me in my hurt and shame and relate to me in a way you wouldn't expect to be understood when you're 'the other woman.' She didn't condone my actions, but she didn't show me contempt, either. She saw me at that moment and let me see her in a way I hadn't been able to see before."