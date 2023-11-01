15.

And last: "In the oldest part of my town, there used to be a river that split the town down the middle — one side had a market and was considered the richer part, while the other was considered the poorer part. Connecting the two sides was a small wooden footbridge. The story is that there was a poor little girl named Molly Hawkins, and she was by the market, starving, with no money. She stole an apple, but she was seen and chased by the seller. She tried to run across the footbridge, but she fell and drowned. The river now passes under houses and a road, but there's a small alleyway that's locally known as 'Little Molly Hawkins.' It's close to the location where she died, and some people have reported seeing an apple left on the floor. They say it's Molly trying to give back the apple that she stole."