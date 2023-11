12.

"I once worked at a big-box store that was located in a secluded area and had no nearby buildings. When I started working there, I was told a story about how before, when the store was still under construction, the body of a missing woman was found dumped behind the building. It has since been rumored that she haunts the store, mainly because people would allegedly hear strange noises and see strange things at the back of the store. For example, people would walk into an empty bathroom and see all three sinks running, or objects in the break room that were on a table would just randomly end up on the floor. No one wanted to be in the store when the lights were out, and though it's been quite a while since I've worked there, I'm sure the story persists."