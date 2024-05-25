16.

Lastly: "I wish I had started reading more when I was younger. I always hated school, so it made me abstain from reading. The older I got, the more insecure I felt whenever I conversed with people my age. They always seemed smarter than me because they used words I didn't know, and I was always just a little jealous and wanted to be seen as smart, too. One of my buddies recommended me a book once because he thought I'd like it; I wasn't too sure at first. He gave me his copy to borrow, and I thought, 'What's the worst that can happen?' and started reading it. This is going to sound dramatic, but it changed my life for the better. At 51 years old, I realized that reading can be fun and that there are books about everything. I read a lot of sci-fi and historical fiction, which helped my imagination, vocabulary, and self-esteem. Books are important!"