8.

"A friend of mine ended up in the hospital and called me panicking because his parents were on the way to take care of him until he was back on his feet. He needed me to swing by his house and clean up before they got there. He was crying and hyperventilating, begging me not to judge him and not to tell anyone about what I would find. He refused to tell me what he needed to be cleaned up. I arrived at his house a few hours before his parents arrived. I walked into the living room and, set up on a folding table, was the largest collection of anal toys I'd ever seen. They were lined up in neat rows, surrounded by rags and cleaning solutions. Needless to say, I laughed so hard I tweaked my back; it was the last thing I imagined him being into. I used his kitchen tongs to pick everything up, threw them into bags, and hid them away. I take every opportunity to slip in a few butt jokes whenever we're hanging out alone, but he refuses to acknowledge what happened that day."