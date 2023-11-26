Just 19 Head-Scratching Photos Of Food Served On Non-Plates That Made Me Do A Double Take

Foraging through r/WeWantPlates and seeing the silly things restaurants serve their food on makes me feel so many things because they're just so over-the-top and amusing. Here are some of my favorite non-plates that either made me laugh out loud or roll my eyes:
1.This "Bathtub Gin" cocktail served in a literal bathtub.
2.Is anyone missing a sink?
3."Clams On A Radio" sounds like it could be a Lana Del Rey song.
4.This looks like a piece of molten rock.
5.Is it served in the same pan it was cooked in, or is it transferred into another pan?? Asking for a friend.
6.*In a baby voice* Here comes the traiiiin!
7.Who first came up with using a shovel as a plate? I just wanna talk.
8.My brain tells me to shoot these croquettes through the hole.
9.These tacos include a huge sprig of rosemary and tree bark on the side.
10.This grilled cheese was crucified for what?!
11.I think I own this exact baking dish.
12.These piggies (in a blanket) did, in fact, go to the market.
13.At least you know how much soup you're getting.
14.Talk about shell-ception.
15.This one had me absolutely appalled.
16."We're out of plates." "Here, let's use a mannequin hand."
17.When you're eating lunch but are going skating with the boys afterward.
18.Does the lunchbox also double as a take-out container?