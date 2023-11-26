Skip To Content
    Just 19 Head-Scratching Photos Of Food Served On Non-Plates That Made Me Do A Double Take

    Prosciutto on a clothesline just seems a tad excessive...

    Foraging through r/WeWantPlates and seeing the silly things restaurants serve their food on makes me feel so many things because they're just so over-the-top and amusing. Here are some of my favorite non-plates that either made me laugh out loud or roll my eyes:

    1. This "Bathtub Gin" cocktail served in a literal bathtub.

    A gin cocktail is served in a tiny bathtub
    u/i_just_read_a_lot / Via reddit.com

    2. Is anyone missing a sink?

    A pile of fried chicken is served inside a sink
    u/DotBetaSDK / Via reddit.com

    3. "Clams On A Radio" sounds like it could be a Lana Del Rey song.

    There are clams on top of a radio
    u/rene_wizard / Via reddit.com

    4. This looks like a piece of molten rock.

    A piece of fish is served in this molten rock-like bowl
    u/NicoolMan98 / Via reddit.com

    5. Is it served in the same pan it was cooked in, or is it transferred into another pan?? Asking for a friend.

    A pasta dish is served in a pan
    u/rowethere / Via reddit.com

    6. *In a baby voice* Here comes the traiiiin!

    Salsa and veggies are served on a little train
    u/MKOz123 / Via reddit.com

    7. Who first came up with using a shovel as a plate? I just wanna talk.

    A meal is served on a shovel
    u/HeGeezer / Via reddit.com

    8. My brain tells me to shoot these croquettes through the hole.

    Croquettes are served on a fake hand
    u/coldgerbil / Via reddit.com

    9. These tacos include a huge sprig of rosemary and tree bark on the side.

    Birria tacos are served on a huge slab of wood
    u/smurfmcgeezer / Via reddit.com

    10. This grilled cheese was crucified for what?!

    A grilled cheese is impaled
    u/SeizeTheCarp3 / Via reddit.com

    11. I think I own this exact baking dish.

    This meatloaf and mash is served in a baking tray
    u/tristan_mua / Via reddit.com

    12. These piggies (in a blanket) did, in fact, go to the market.

    Pigs in a blanket are served in a mini shopping cart
    u/donutqueen567 / Via reddit.com

    13. At least you know how much soup you're getting.

    Soup is served in a measuring cup
    u/libraryalexandrea / Via reddit.com

    14. Talk about shell-ception.

    A scallop is served on top of a big seashell, which is served on a bed of other shells
    u/Shot-Assistance7100 / Via reddit.com

    15. This one had me absolutely appalled.

    There are nachos in a dog bowl
    u/Wasaabi671 / Via reddit.com

    16. "We're out of plates." "Here, let's use a mannequin hand."

    Salsa is served on a mannequin hand
    u/EsioTrot8725 / Via reddit.com

    17. When you're eating lunch but are going skating with the boys afterward.

    There&#x27;s a flatbread pizza on a skateboard
    u/linxhinx / Via reddit.com

    18. Does the lunchbox also double as a take-out container?

    A burger is served in a lunch box
    u/miss_guided / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally — BRB, gotta hang my prosciutto.

    Prosciutto is hung up on a clothesline
    u/Catcatmtnlord / Via reddit.com