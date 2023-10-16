Recently, Reddit user u/Randumbweeb asked the people of r/AskReddit to share the creepiest unsolved mystery that keeps them up at night. After reading through some of these, I will definitely not be sleeping soundly for the next couple of days. Here are the most bone-chilling cases:
Warning: Disturbing and graphic content ahead.
1. "The mysterious death of Elisa Lam in an LA hotel was extremely creepy, especially the video of her in the elevator. The fact that she ended up naked and dead in a water tank — only discovered after residents noticed a strange taste in their water...ugh."
2. "The 2006 disappearance of Brian Shaffer. He was last seen on surveillance entering a bar but was not seen exiting it. It's possible that the cameras may have missed him, but there were no other exits out of the bar. Other surveillance in the area showed no trace of him, and there have been no traces of Brian since."
3. "The Malaysia Airlines flight is pretty wild. I mean, an entire plane of people went missing, and there hasn't been anything conclusive. It boggles my mind to this day."
4. "The disappearance of Lars Mittank. To summarize, he was on a trip and called his mother, claiming that people were trying to kill him. On the day he was supposed to fly back home, he was recorded sprinting out of the airport and into a nearby forest. He was never seen again."
5. "The Setagaya family murder in Tokyo. A man broke into a home and murdered a family of four. He stayed for several hours — ate their food, used their bathroom and computer, then finally left. There were very few leads despite the evidence. It's a very sad case."
6. "JonBenét Ramsey. I think that family knows who really committed the murder, but we won't ever find out."
7. "I've always wondered about what happened to Sabrina Aisenberg. I lived near that area at the time, and the Baby Sabrina case was everywhere. I know many people who think the parents had something to do with her disappearance, but I don't know. I have so many questions: Who took her? Is she alive and living a regular life, not knowing she was kidnapped as a baby? How could someone just walk into their house in the middle of the night without making a sound?"
8. "Mr Cruel. Everything about that case makes me feel uneasy. The knowledge that he's still out there, and we have no idea what he looks like other than a terrifying police composite sketch...that case haunts me to this day."
9. "The Madeleine McCann disappearance. I was a student in the UK when it happened. The case was all over the news. I have kids now, and because of that case, I'm extremely vigilant in making sure all the windows and doors are closed and locked."
10. "The murders of Russell and Shirley Dermond. They occurred in early May 2014 in Putnam County, Georgia. Russell's decapitated body was found in his garage, but his head was missing. Just over a week later, Shirley's body was discovered floating in the nearby lake. The case is bizarre because they lived in an extremely wealthy neighborhood and a gated community. The murders were so incredibly violent and savage, and there's still no known motive to this day. Russell's head still hasn't been found."
11. "The Sodder mystery. Basically, the Sodder family's house burned down. Part of the family escaped, but five children didn't make it out. Turns out, there were no remains of the children found in the fire, and their location has never been discovered."
12. "The Tylenol murders. In 1982, in Chicago, seven people, including a 12-year-old girl and three members of the same family, were poisoned with cyanide from tampered bottles of Tylenol. Almost immediately, the drug was pulled off the shelf. Fearing possible copycats, other medicinal products were also pulled. This case is why so many products have pull-off stickers, plastic wrap around the caps, and other measures to ensure that they haven't been tampered with."
13. "The murder of Robert Wone! How was he supposedly killed so quickly after arriving at his friend's place but was also so quickly cleaned up? Nothing makes any sense in that case."
14. "The Zodiac Killer, tbh. I'm sure there's more I don't know about entirely, but the anonymity of not knowing — or ever knowing, really — is unsettling. The way he would send things to the police too...it's so scary yet so interesting to me."
15. "I know little about unsolved mysteries, but the Susan Powell case is so sad."
16. "I'd definitely have to say the Springfield Three case. Three young adult women disappeared without a trace and with no signs of a struggle. No one saw anything notable around the time, and no credible evidence has been presented since."
17. "Brandon Swanson's case always boggled my mind. The fact that he alerted his parents that he was lost and needed help — they were on the phone with him, heading toward him, only to hear his last moments. To know they were so close is so terrifying."
18. "The case of the Beaumont children haunts me. Three siblings went to the beach in 1966 and never came home. Nothing has ever been found."
19. Lastly: "The Yuba County Five. Nobody knows why they took that turn, got out of their car, or left the shack. Nobody knows; there are only theories. To me, the creepiest part is that Gary Mathias was never found."
Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.
If you or anyone you know has information on a missing person case, call local law enforcement first. You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (THE-LOST) or visit the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System site for regional case assistance.