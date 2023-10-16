7.

"I've always wondered about what happened to Sabrina Aisenberg. I lived near that area at the time, and the Baby Sabrina case was everywhere. I know many people who think the parents had something to do with her disappearance, but I don't know. I have so many questions: Who took her? Is she alive and living a regular life, not knowing she was kidnapped as a baby? How could someone just walk into their house in the middle of the night without making a sound?"