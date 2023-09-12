19.

"I worked at a restaurant, and we had a new hire. She was 18, and we were talking about TV shows. I'm not sure why I did, but I ended up mentioning TV Guide. She had zero clue what I was talking about. I told her we used to have to search through this book in order to know what time a show was playing, and that we had to watch it on time or else we'd have to wait for the next showing. She looked at me like I was crazy; the thought of not being able to have instant access, or at least be able to record the show, was alien to her. We had a laugh about it, but that is when I realized I was way too damn old."