"Blockbuster. I still tell people that was the best job I've ever had. As a shift manager, I was making $10/hour when the minimum wage was, like, $5.50. I got five free rentals a week, including video games, if I wanted. We could take movies home once we got them in the store, even before they were officially released. We were actually encouraged to watch the new releases so we could tell customers about them and make recommendations. The only downside was customers complaining about late fees or movies being out of stock, but I'd mostly shrug my shoulders or just credit them a free rental if they got really angry. It was a super easy and well-paying job for someone in school."