"I have a lot of hope and excitement for millennials and Gen Z'ers. I feel bad that you guys had the internet while growing up — that shit twists your minds. But, at the same time, it's exceptional because you're more aware than I think any other generation is/was. Make sure you step away from the 'connected life,' though. As an X'er, I feel like we got the best of both worlds: We grew up analog and were young enough to grow with the internet and take off with it. One thing that makes me sad, though, is seeing a table of young people not looking up and interacting with each other. That just hurts my heart. But if young folks could slow down on the slang, that would be great. Otherwise, I'm just going to start writing in cursive so that you guys know how it feels to not understand something."