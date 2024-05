18.

Lastly: "While walking my dog, I met a man who turned out to be a neighbor, and we started spending time together. He told me he was set to inherit a lot of money from his deceased wife's estate but that the money was 'tied up,' so he only had access to small amounts at a time. I often heard him speak with his lawyer on the phone about investments, properties, cars, and more. We looked for a house to buy and settled on a beautiful two-million-dollar home. He told me his lawyer was taking care of the details and that all there was left to do was sign the paperwork. In the meantime, he was driving my car and borrowing money from me with promises to pay it back double. I paid for his prescriptions, our rented house, and everything else. Once we received the keys to our new house, he left to get a truck to move our things. Everything was packed up, and we'd even gotten our address changed; all we had to do was load the truck and move in. He never returned."