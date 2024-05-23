14.

"I fell for a vegan bass player (there are already so many mistakes in that one sentence) who ended up using me for five months because he had no money. I paid $1,000 for his car to be fixed, paid his overdue phone bill so that his phone could be turned on again, and then I paid for his cruise trip for his brother's bachelor's party — which I shortly found out is where he cheated on me. There were a lot more issues than that, but I felt so used that it really scarred me. I don't keep up with him anymore, but I imagine he's still a loser in Florida. Meanwhile, I'm living my best life in Nashville! My advice to younger women is never to pay bills for anyone else. They can figure it out and work hard without you. Don't let anyone take advantage of you and steal the hard-earned money you've made."