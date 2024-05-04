21.

Last but not least: "My wife told me my green flag is how many kids walk up and talk to me. It happens a lot. No matter where I am, kids and small animals find me like I'm a Disney princess. The animals don't find me as much anymore, but kids always go up to me. They just want to tell me stuff, show me stuff, and try to get me to play with them. You wouldn't believe how many times I have to beg kids to leave me alone because I'm scared people are going to think I'm a creep. My wife thinks it's the best thing on the planet and attributes it to some kind of supernatural sense kids have. I don't know, but it can't be explained."