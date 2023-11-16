16.

"I was a a stoplight, and a UPS truck pulled up behind me. I was looking around and noticed that in my rearview mirror, the UPS guy was waving at me. It wasn't a relaxed wave, but more like a wave that was trying to get my attention. Well, the light changed, but at the next light, the same truck was behind me. The man would wave, stop, then wave to me again. At that point, I tried to see if the guy was someone I knew or maybe someone I'd gone to school with. Nope — I didn't know the dude. No matter, I'd decided that I was going to pull up next to the truck and see what was going on. Sure enough, I was able to slowly pull up next to him, but before I could roll down the passenger window to say something, I stopped. Standing next to the UPS man was a rather large dog. What I thought was him waving was actually just the dog wagging his tail."