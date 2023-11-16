Life is full of laughs, tears, and...WTF moments? Recently, members of the BuzzFeed Community shared the odd and comical moments they witnessed or experienced that still live in their heads rent-free, and it all feels like a fever dream. Here are some of the most bizarre, unusual, and hilarious stories:
1. "I was working as a cashier in a small Pennsylvania college town, and a dude came in wearing a full-body chicken costume. As I was ringing him up, I asked if he was going to a party or was working as a mascot. He shrugged his wings at me and said, 'Nah. Sometimes I just feel like a chicken.' Then he walked out with his soda and trail mix."
2. "I was on the second-highest floor of a building, waiting for the elevator to go down. The elevator doors opened, and I stepped in to find a mini horse wearing red cowboy boots and a cowboy hat with a huge heart shaved on its butt. To this day, I still wonder WTF was going down on that top floor."
—Ryan, Texas
3. "My son and I once saw a woman walking her emu."
4. "I was riding the Metro in Washington, DC, during rush hour. It was a hectic morning, so the cars were jammed — like, people were pressed against the train doors. I was waiting at the station to board another line when I looked up and saw a man on the train making out with the window. He was full-on French-kissing the window pane — it almost felt as if I was intruding on something. I don't know what was happening or where that guy was in his head, but it was the strangest thing I've ever seen."
—Anonymous
5. "The strangest thing that ever happened to me was when I was in the Philippines, and a group of excited women kept following me around and asking me if I was Natalie Portman. I said I wasn't (I wish I looked like her), but they didn't believe me. They then asked if I was Jewish, and when I didn't say no (because I am), they kept bouncing up and down, excitedly exclaiming that I was definitely Natalie Portman. They insisted on taking a photo of me, so I ultimately just gave up and let them. Now, somewhere in the Philippines, there's a group of people showing off to their friends and family a picture of a random British Jewish lady who is definitely not Natalie Portman. I don't even know if I spoke for the rest of the day — I was so boggled."
6. "Back in 2002, I was walking to work in Prague. An older woman stopped right in front of me, stomped her foot, and shouted, 'Spinach sold out!' She then went on her way, leaving me puzzled. To this day, I'm still confused as to why she said that. I wasn't even looking to buy any spinach."
—mr8
7. "One time, I checked my mailbox and found a flyer for a pizza place. I was reading it while walking back to my place, when all of a sudden, a half-eaten piece of pizza fell from the sky and nearly hit me. I looked up, bewildered, and saw nothing but a very sad-looking squirrel on the roof, devastated to have dropped its dinner."
8. "I was on the bus in Los Angeles. A man boarded and sat down a couple of seats in front of me. As the bus went on its route, the man proceeded to pour canisters of salt out the window. This went on for like 10 minutes — just him casually streaming salt onto the road. He eventually ran out of the bus."
9. "I was maybe 10 or 11 years old when I was riding in the backseat with my family. We were driving along the highway when I suddenly looked over and saw a man driving next to us, wearing a clown nose. He had on no makeup and no wig — just the big red nose. He turned his head, made direct eye contact with me, and smiled. I still can't shake the image."
10. "My brother and I were on a trip to Wisconsin Dells, just walking down a side street in the middle of a very hot day. Suddenly, this person in a giant ice cream–cup costume stepped out of the shadows, took a drag from a cigarette, and disappeared back into the shadows again. My brother turned to me and said, 'Did you see that too, or...?' It was extremely surreal."
11. "I was riding the bus to get to work when a lady and like 12 kids (I'm not exaggerating) came aboard. The kids all appeared to be under 15, and after sitting them all down, she pulled out random living animals from her trench coat pockets. She pulled out maybe two ducks, a few gerbils, some reptilian creature, and a tiny chick. It was pretty weird."
12. "I was driving through the middle of nowhere in West Virginia when I passed a woman on the interstate who was playing a trumpet while driving. I still laugh about it, and honestly? Good for her."
13. "I was at a small Chinese food place one Friday night. This guy walked in and started talking about how the chef makes his order special, blah blah blah. He ordered a beer, some dish, and wonton soup. His dish came out, which just looked like a plate of basic white rice. But then he opened up the whole container of chili crisp oil and dumped the entirety of it on the rice. As if I wasn't surprised enough, he then topped his rice off with all of the pepper in the shaker, all of the soy sauce in the bottle, and about a third of a bottle of sriracha. At some point, nearly halfway through his meal, he dumped the remainder of his plate into his soup bowl and started shoveling it into his mouth. Finally, he dumped the rest of the beer into his soup and drank the rest of the bowl."
14. "One Friday night in the mid-'90s, my mom and I were watching The X-Files in the back room. She had a golden retriever, who was hanging out in another part of the house. As we were enjoying the show, three BIG dogs — none of which were my mom's — suddenly burst into the room, happy and excited. They began just milling around; meanwhile, my mother and I were just staring at each other, completely stupefied, for what seemed like several minutes. Finally, I asked, 'Who are all these dogs?!' Eventually, we heard someone calling out from the living room. My mom and I went to investigate, and we found a VERY embarrassed couple who had come to visit a friend (with their three dogs) and ended up at the wrong house. We didn't stop laughing the rest of the night, and we still crack up about it to this day."
15. "My wife and I were at a football game one warm and sunny day. Around the end of the first quarter, at the same time, we gaped at the woman sitting in front of us. There, in the middle of her beehive hairdo, was a king-size oyster. We elbowed each other, straining ourselves not to laugh. We were barely able to maintain our composure. We said nothing, because what were we supposed to say? 'Hey, lady, you have a giant oyster stuck on the back of your head!'? Time passed, and the game continued. The heat of the sun did its thing, and as the game drew to a close, so did the oyster. It was gone by the end of the game."
16. "I was a a stoplight, and a UPS truck pulled up behind me. I was looking around and noticed that in my rearview mirror, the UPS guy was waving at me. It wasn't a relaxed wave, but more like a wave that was trying to get my attention. Well, the light changed, but at the next light, the same truck was behind me. The man would wave, stop, then wave to me again. At that point, I tried to see if the guy was someone I knew or maybe someone I'd gone to school with. Nope — I didn't know the dude. No matter, I'd decided that I was going to pull up next to the truck and see what was going on. Sure enough, I was able to slowly pull up next to him, but before I could roll down the passenger window to say something, I stopped. Standing next to the UPS man was a rather large dog. What I thought was him waving was actually just the dog wagging his tail."
—Anonymous
17. "A few years ago, I was on break with a coworker. We worked in retail, but it was still early in the morning, so the parking lot was empty. Well, a car pulled up to the curb, and a man got out and took his shirt off. Then a woman got out of the car and sprayed baby powder all over the man's body. She repeatedly squeezed the bottle, and my coworker and I just watched as baby powder got everywhere. After the man was thoroughly bathed in powder, the duo got right back in the car and drove out of sight. My coworker and I, shocked, tried to see if the whole ordeal was caught on camera, but sadly, it wasn't. We still laugh about it to this day."
18. "I was randomly hit with a squid one time. It was a real, slimy, sticky, dead squid. My friends and I eventually decided that a bird had dropped it, but still."
19. "One time, I was flying from Indonesia back to the US and was seated next to this guy who had a sandwich bag full of peeled garlic. He ate the entire bag during takeoff. Then a few hours later, he pulled out a big block of Brie, split it in half, put some raisins on it, slapped it back together, and ate it like a sandwich. It was so bizarre. At one point, he caught me looking and asked if I wanted some. Um, no thanks!"
20. "When I first got my driver's license, I was in the car with a friend on the way home. We were at a stoplight, and a man in a motorized wheelchair began crossing the street. He wasn't moving very fast, so when the light turned green, he was still in the crosswalk. Instead of finishing crossing the street, he turned into the traffic lane and just started doing donuts, all while staring me right in the face."
21. And finally, "I was grocery shopping one day and had my mask on, so it was kind of hard to talk, since the sound was a bit muffled. I was at the deli and needed cold cuts, so I said it louder than usual, and the person working there understood. She proceeded to tell me to have a great day, told me to stay safe, and gave me a thumbs-up. I wanted to tell her 'Thank you,' and I told myself that I, too, should give her a thumbs-up. I put my hand up, ready to close out this kind interaction, but accidentally gave her the middle finger! I couldn't believe that I did that."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.