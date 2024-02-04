The afternoon tea service is served inside the Bow Room, which is exclusive to those with reservations. (Depending on availability, though, walk-ins may be accepted.) Looking at the top-to-bottom pink walls, white tables, and a massive LED outline of Hello Kitty, I simply could not hide my squeals of excitement as we were led to our table. As someone who always used to throw pretend tea parties when she was younger, I can say that my inner child was having the time of her life!