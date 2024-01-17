4.

"I learned about having an 'inner purse' from a former colleague. It's not a new concept, but basically, having an 'inner purse' is when you have a smaller cosmetics bag (or something similar) to keep the little things for a 'just in case' moment — tissues, lip balm, ibuprofen, extra cash, extra pads, etc. You keep it all in one small bag so that you can easily transfer it to whatever purse or tote you decide to carry that day. Having one has saved me a lot of time in the morning because I'm not scrambling around transferring things from one bag to the other. It also just helps keep your bags tidy and organized, and it makes finding things so much easier. I've seen ads for clear purse inserts that have pockets and compartments for a more 'professional look,' but I have a cute tropical-themed cosmetics bag with flamingos on it that I love!"