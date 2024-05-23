During the show, I am coordinating with our local dressers to run their "tracks," which tell them when, where, with what, and with whom their changes occur throughout the show. Once the show is over (my current tour has a run time of about two hours and 45 minutes with a 20-minute intermission), we collect laundry to be done during the next day. If we move onto a new city the next day, we have to "load out," which means packing the show back up and getting it ready to go back on the trucks. Luckily, for my department, this only takes about half an hour. Then I am done for the day, so I either go back to the hotel/sleeper bus or go out/socialize. Some days are two-show days where we run the show twice (which can make for long and tiring days. Others are travel days, where we are usually up early to take a long bus ride or go to the airport to fly to our next destination.