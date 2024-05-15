• I wake up around 7 a.m., then get dressed and ready for work.

• I grab the breakfast and lunch I prepped the previous night.

• Walk/take the subway to work, depending on the weather. (It's about a 15-minute walk.)

• I eat my breakfast and read the market open news and any overnight emails

• Around nine, things can start to pick up a little more. It's hard to describe without totally violating my NDA, but there's a lot of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and reading research reports.

• I eat lunch whenever I get hungry — about 12–2 p.m. I work while eating, generally catching up on the news that's happened that day and some texts and non-work news.

• I tend to start my last task for the day at 6 p.m., so I generally leave between 6:30 and 7:00 p.m. I do have to stay longer sometimes; the latest I have ever left was 11 p.m. This is actually pretty good by industry standards for Wall Street finance and investment banking.

• Time permitting, I go to the gym three or four times a week.

• Come home. My girlfriend and I split time between our places but are always together at night.

• Eat dinner. Normally, it's already cooked since we tend to meal prep during the weekend, and whichever one of us is home first will heat up food for the other (assuming they didn't go out to eat with a friend/we're not going out).

• Decompress with my girlfriend: We share stories about our day and catch up on stuff. I tend to throw sports on in the background, or she will have reality TV on, and we will cuddle up on the couch and watch.

• Get ready and go to bed around 11 p.m. I can't fall asleep that early, so I'll watch YouTube or more sports on my phone until midnight.