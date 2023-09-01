In her videos, Rebecca dedicates one day to grocery shopping for the week and then shows how she puts together the ingredients to make delicious meals. "My history with budgeting has taught me so much," Rebecca told BuzzFeed. "I've personally been in a position where the only money I had for food and gas was from donating plasma each week. I got very good at making the most of a small grocery budget out of necessity, and that was back in 2012."