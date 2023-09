Ultimately, Rebecca's content presents her viewers with options for what they can do and cook in the kitchen with the resources they have available to them. When addressing a comment that degraded her cooking to just "adding water and stirring," Rebecca said in a TikTok , "I don't think [people who comment insensitively] always take everybody's situations into account. There is nothing wrong with adding water and stirring because for some people, that's all they have and all they can do. And that's okay." As inflation and accessibility continue to affect the cost of living, the stigma surrounding discount retailers is shrinking. As Rebecca says, "You make the best use of what's available to you. You live the best life that you possibly can."